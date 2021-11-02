BenFred: How Cardinals view DeJong moving forward could shape offseason interests

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: Can Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong be fixed? Should the Cardinals go shortstop shopping this offseason?
A: I think DeJong is a better hitter than what he has become as of late, but I have questions about if he's going to be able to prove that with the Cardinals. Something is not working. His OPS+ has fallen every season since his debut.
2017: 121
2018: 102
2019: 99
2020: 87
2021: 86
That's more than 1,000 at-bats over the last three seasons in which DeJong has been a below-average MLB hitter. In his defense, he was one of the Cardinals players knocked around by COVID and he had a broken rib in May of this season. These are not things that should just be shrugged off. If the Cardinals do move on from him now, they would be trading him at a low. If they keep him, perhaps he's part of a middle-infield mix that passes around playing time at shortstop and second?
The situation also is important.
There are going to be a lot of good shortstops on the move this offseason, and the Cardinals would be wise to be in on those discussions instead of abstaining from the great shortstop migration. Multiple players will be available who could help the team there.
Q: How do you view Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s fight with other NFL owner about the terms of his indemnification agreement? Is it a good or bad thing for the St. Louis side of the relocation effort?
A: There is some real irony in NFL owners learning how Kroenke does business — constantly on the search for loopholes and trapdoors to exploit whenever the tide between him and his business partners starts to turn. Long is the list of business partners and even friends who have scars on their backs. So, yes, I would imagine he will fight like crazy to get off the hook for what the NFL seems to believe is the full freight of the financial tab from this lawsuit. I have no clue how lucky he will be in that attempt. I have not read the indemnification agreement in full, so not sure if things are as airtight as the other NFL owners would like it to seem, based off that recent ESPN piece. I just know this: infighting between the NFL and Kroenke strengthens the STL case. It's always better to fight an opponent when there is division in the ranks.
Some have speculated that Kroenke planned wiggling out of the full indemnification agreement could result in the league being more likely to present STL a settlement idea that includes an expansion team. I've still heard nothing beyond speculation at this time, in terms of something like that being a reality the STL side could or would entertain.
Q: What was the news on the Rams relocation lawsuit Tuesday?
A: The Rams/NFL latest attempt to get a venue change was denied the Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Next stop, if NFL/Rams want to pursue it, would be trying the supreme court route. They have not had any luck there either. So nothing huge, just another step toward there being no other options but for the trial to happen in STL — unless there is a settlement that stops the January trial from getting off the ground.
Q: How should Blues GM Doug Armstrong handle the Tarasenko situation moving forward? Trade him soon to take advantage of increased value or hold on and hope he keeps rolling?
A: If he keeps playing like he has, you hold onto him and let things sort out a bit more. Teams don't really have a good sense of what they have and what they need until Thanksgiving. The Blues need a sense of what Oskar Sundqvist is going to be able to provide post-injury and what Niko Mikkola can do. The performance of other forwards around the league and injuries elsewhere could change the trade demand for Tarasenko, so Armstrong is in a good spot to let things keep cooking. If you think he's the difference maker for a Cup run, you keep him. Something to note is that Tarasenko still wants to be traded. If there are signs his great start could be wavering because of his desire to get out, that's something to keep in mind as a GM who hopes to trade when value is high.
Q: Are Travis Ford and Cuonzo Martin at risk of losing their jobs if SLU and Mizzou don’t make the NCAA Tournament this season?
A: SLU just lost its leading scorer (Javonte Perkins) for the season before game one. Brutal blow. And it will have to be factored into any assessment of the team. Ford and the Billikens seem pretty happy with one another these days. Mizzou is mostly a completely new-look team full of transfers with various eligibility remaining, and with only two significant contributors back in Brown and Pickett.
Martin is close with new AD Desiree Reed-Francois, who helped hire him at Tennessee. He’s still owed a healthy buyout if the Tigers were to take another direction, one that would not be guaranteed of being any better than the one Martin has been on since he took over one of college basketball's most depressing teams. In short, I think both are relatively safe — at least as much as a college coach can be these days. If their teams lay eggs this year, maybe things change.
Q: Did Illinois center Kofi Cockburn get a raw deal from the NCAA in a three-game suspension for jumping the gun on name, image and likeness money-making?
A: Heck yes.
It's the millionth reason the NCAA needs someone in Indianapolis who can veto decisions that make the organization look stupid.
He was on the wrong side of the NIL movement by, what, a week? Two?
He's handed three games while coaches like Bruce Pearl, Will Wade and Bill Self remain unpunished for a cheating scheme that sparked a federal investigation.
And how long has that NCAA investigation into those coaches gone on without them missing a game?
The NCAA wonders why people are rooting for its collapse. It should hire someone who can point to the reasons before they are made official. Tell the kid to donate the money to a charity and sell another jersey to make the money back, now that it would be allowed. It's really not that hard, is it?
Q: The ESPN report about Kroenke trying to get out of his indemnification agreement mentioned one deposition the league does not feel good about. Any guesses on which it is?
A: I think it's Jerry Richardson.
The former Panthers owner had many qualms about the relocation process and dared to push back on the complete disregard of the guidelines — until he, too, fell in line.
Maybe he let it rip in his depo?
Q: Do the football Tigers have a hope against Georgia on Saturday? Do you dare pick Mizzou to cover the nearly 40-point spread?
A: No. It's going to be as bad as Georgia decides to make it. The Bulldogs are still playing for style points in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee, and Drinkwitz just beat Kirby Smart on the recruiting trail for Luther Burden. Extra motivation, if the Bulldogs needed some. You are right to fear the worst. If the defense could not look decent after a bye week and against Vanderbilt . . . gulp. My only prediction is pain.
Q: Is there any hope Mizzou football can close the gap with Georgia over the next three years?
A: In order to compete with Georgia, you have to have some players on your team that could play at Georgia. Not a roster full of them. But some. Eli Drinkwitz is recruiting at that kind of a level, and just got a commitment (Burden) that Georgia really wanted. So, that's the hope Drinkwitz is selling moving forward. Easier said than done, but recruiting — as Georgia's Smart will tell you — is as important, if not more important than, coaching these days. Drinkwitz and Smart agree on that front, and Drinkwitz is recruiting at a level Mizzou has not witnessed in some time. That does have to pay off on the field, eventually. And Drinkwitz also has to have a functioning defense at some point, too.
Q: Shouldn’t teams, including the Cardinals, give more regular playing time to their reserves over the course of the season to maximize a team’s performance?
A: It makes sense. It’s also easier said than done. And it implies every team has reserves who are capable of contributing at the MLB level.
The truth is, certain guys need to play more than others. Certain guys get paid more to play more than others.
An 85% Nolan Arenado is probably better than a fully rested reserve.
Yadier Molina is a good example of a player who will play on fumes, but would be better at this point in his career giving some more time to the backup, and that's something we saw late last season.
I'd expect to see a more fluid lineup under new manager Oli Marmol. One of the things he's stressed in early interviews is a willingness to platoon, a willingness to play matchups, a willingness to change the lineup order every day to get the best fit for that day's game.
Some players will be on board with that from the jump. Others will need to be sold on it, because they like stability and punching the clock every day knowing they're in the lineup and where. We've heard the Cardinals talk before about maximizing platoons and getting weird with a non-traditional rotation, but the follow through has not always been there. Maybe that changes now.
The best way to get players and fans on board is to do it and win doing it. Winning is a great recruiter to a different way of doing things. The front office also equipping a forward-thinking manager with a better bench would help, too
Q: How can you really trust city and county politicians to make the right call with what to do with the lawsuit relocation payout — if one comes — compared to calling for an expansion team?
A: I understand not fully trusting politicians, city, state, or national.
What I don't really understand is trusting the NFL.
To follow through on the plan for a team it would potentially agree to. To not hamstring that team in various ways. To not pull the football back, Charlie Brown style, all over again.
Who owns it? Who pays for the stadium? Who pays for the upkeep of the stadium so relocation doesn't become a problem all over again?
I keep asking these questions but no one answers.
Until there are some details filled in, there's not much to talk about on the idea of an expansion team.
The city and the county have remained committed to this lawsuit when some laughed at it and thought it would get nowhere.
I'll give them credit for that.
Q: Do you think Max Scherzer’s arm not being right for that last playoff start will hurt his value this offseason?
A: I don't. I think that looked worse for how the Dodgers decided to use him, honestly. Scherzer is 37 and has been defying injury doom and gloom for a long time. His age and the perceived tread left on his arm will be reflected in his next contract, to some degree, but he's still Max Scherzer, and he proved it again this season.
A lockout that shortens spring training is one thing. A mangled 2022 season would be a disaster for the game.
Harper 'humbled' to receive an honor that connects him with The Man