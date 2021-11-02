BenFred: How Cardinals view DeJong moving forward could shape offseason interests

A: There is some real irony in NFL owners learning how Kroenke does business — constantly on the search for loopholes and trapdoors to exploit whenever the tide between him and his business partners starts to turn. Long is the list of business partners and even friends who have scars on their backs. So, yes, I would imagine he will fight like crazy to get off the hook for what the NFL seems to believe is the full freight of the financial tab from this lawsuit. I have no clue how lucky he will be in that attempt. I have not read the indemnification agreement in full, so not sure if things are as airtight as the other NFL owners would like it to seem, based off that recent ESPN piece. I just know this: infighting between the NFL and Kroenke strengthens the STL case. It's always better to fight an opponent when there is division in the ranks.