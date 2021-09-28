BenFred: Is there such a thing as too much rest for Adam Wainwright between now and the Cardinals' wild-card game?

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: How much rest will Wainwright have if he starts the wild-card game, and is it true he has been better off without extra rest?
A: The rest splits, a playoff tradition unlike any other, are worth checking out for Adam Wainwright.
Here they are for this season.
A start four days since last start: 14 starts, 93.1 innings, 2.70 ERA.
A start five days since last start: 13 starts, 84.2 innings 2.66 ERA.
A start six days since last start: 4 starts, 22 innings, 6.04 ERA.
And here they are for the past two seasons combined.
A start four days since last start: 20 starts, 135.2 innings, 2.92 ERA.
A start five days since last start: 15 starts, 97 innings 2.78 ERA.
A start six days since last start: 6 starts, 33.1 innings, 4.59 ERA.
Wainwright started against the Brewers on Tuesday night.
The NL wild-card game is Wednesday October 6.
So, that would be a start eight days since his last start.
And the recent regular-season numbers do suggest Wainwright might not be as sharp.
What about the postseason numbers?
Here they are since Wainwright became a starter.
A start four days since last start: 6 starts, 33.2 innings, 4.28 ERA.
A start five days since last start: 4 starts, 31.1 innings, 1.72 ERA.
A start six days since last start: 5 starts, 27.1 innings, 3.95 ERA.
Ultimately, you trust Wainwright. He knows his body and his arm better than anyone else. He will be ready to go.
You dance with the date who brought you, and the Cardinals would not be in the wild-card game without Wainwright, but you have a small army of your best, rested relievers ready to start blitzing the mound at the first sign of trouble.
Q: Now Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is getting praise for the team, but a one-game playoff is not the same as winning the division. He got lucky with some late pick-ups. What about Cecil, Fowler, the Carpenter extension, Leake and others?
A: Pointing out Mozeliak's mistakes carries a lot more credibility when you don't describe every success he's had as "luck." It's bad logic. He made some really nice (surprisingly nice) in-season adjustments with Lester, Happ, McFarland and Garcia, and they didn't cost much. Didn’t screw up the future by losing key prospects, either. Those are the kind of shrewd moves that have worked out great for the Cardinals for a long time, the kind of ones some wondered not too long ago if they could still pull off. Some credit is due. The Cardinals admitted they were kind of hoping to catch lightning in the bottle. Well, it struck. The success the front office had in stabilizing the pitching only strengthens the argument that they should have moved to do it sooner than they did. The NL Central might have been in reach if so. The Cardinals push back against that notion, suggesting it was hard to make deals then and asking prices were too high before the deadline.
Q: Do you think Jon Lester winds up back with the Cardinals next season?
A: He's got to want to pitch again, first. When I asked him about the idea a while back, he made it sound like he's got to have the talk with family and see before deciding to play anywhere, whether that's in St. Louis or elsewhere. He kind of sounds like he might be ready to hang it up. If he's up for another cheap one-year deal, Cardinals should really consider bringing him in for rotational depth. He's found some good things working with Molina and Wainwright and seems to be a good fit. Would he be The Answer for the rotation? No, but Cards have learned this season how valuable quality depth can be. Lester is not feeling great physically. He’s pitching through some stuff, though he’s not sharing the details of what, exactly.
Q: Some fans have said the winning streak doesn’t matter if it ultimately results in a one-game wild-card loss. I disagree. This has been a magical and fun run that made September matter again. What do you think?
A: I think some people are twisting themselves in knots trying to justify their decision to declare the Cardinals dead before the math said so. It looked grim, no doubt. And the run would not have been possible without the Padres lighting themselves on fire. But the Padres did light themselves on fire, and the Cardinals got hot at the right time. And now their destiny is in their own hands.
The Cardinals celebrating their 10th anniversary of their last championship by getting knocked out of a one-game wild-card is not something to throw a parade about. That doesn't diminish history made with this winning streak. It's a hard thing to do, to make history for the Cardinals. Because most of the big things are already taken up by championship teams and Hall of Fame players. Both things can be true. I thought the Cardinals should win this division. I think the front office was late to add pitching help, but it did eventually add some and it has worked really well, so you tip your cap. Winning the division was out of reach but playoff success overshadows all, and this team is going to not only get in, but will get in having played some of the best baseball the organization has ever witnessed. It's OK to say the team was playing bad and it was frustrating but also now admit that the trend changed and things are interesting and even fun. Heck, Adam Wainwright said as much.
When you try to grade a season before it's over, you risk backing yourselves into a corner. Those who gave it an F were premature. Those who are trying to pencil in an A now are just as premature. Let it play out and measure when complete. That's the best approach.
Q: I saw you went on the 'Conduct Detrimental' podcast to discuss the Rams relocation saga. Anything interesting come up in that discussion?
A: Lots of interesting things. I think they’re going to put it out Wednesday or Thursday. I’ll be sure to tweet it out. I’m glad they have taken an interest in the story. They recently did an interview with a lawyer representing Oakland in the federal relocation case out there. There is at least some hope there that the appeal could have some legs, which would mean the example the NFL/Rams lawyers leaned so heavily on in its denied request for summary judgment might be a weaker example than it even appeared initially. A new life for that case would be really interesting because it includes an anti-trust element, unlike the St. Louis relocation lawsuit.
Q: How do you see Alex Reyes being used in the postseason?
A: It's kind of funny, because the role he has now is more like the one the Cardinals envisioned before he became locked in as the closer. He lost that role, and Gallegos has grabbed it, but now Reyes (and really Jack Flaherty) can be used in more of an X-factor spot. They're not tethered to an inning or situation. They're not tethered to one inning, or two. Their absence of a set role could be a strength, if used properly.
Q: Thanks for the questions you guys asked Vladimir Tarasenko about his tumultuous offseason. His answers were not 100 percent satisfactory, but hopefully he can be a productive piece until his trade, or something better. Are there any signs he’s been a minus so far?
A: I just thought his answers were kind of weak. He continues to suggest the idea that this story is not one that he and his agent made, and that he is the victim in the situation. It's not true, but his fans buy it. It's strange. Anyway, they've played just two preseason games. Hard to tell much if anything from that. Tarasenko sounds motivated and his teammates sound forgiving and all is well on the No. 91 front. We will see how long that lasts, and how long he is on the team. Tarasenko says his actions will speak moving forward. No doubt about that.
Q: Is it really that big of a difference if the Dodgers face Max Scherzer or Walker Buehler in the wild-card game? Both are very good.
A: Max Scherzer has been damn near unhittable for the Cardinals in his last three starts against them dating back to the 2019 NLCS with the Nats. He's allowed one run, unearned, in those games. Cardinals have scored eight runs in 10 innings against Buehler in his last two starts. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said Scherzer is being lined up to pitch Game 163 if required, or the wild-card game if not. Cardinal Nation should be hoping for a Dodgers-Giants tie in the NL West that forces a Game 163.
Q: I think Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt are close to locks for Gold Gloves, but what about Harrison Bader, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright?
A: I think Harrison Bader has a real shot. He's +15 in Defensive Runs Saved, leading all NL center fielders at this time.
Yadier Molina has an interesting case. He's at +6 DRS and caught nearly 1,000 innings more than the competitors in front of him.
Jacob Stallings (+20) has been great but he's at 865 innings compared to Molina's 988.1. Willson Contreras (+9) also is ahead of Molina in DRS this season. But one should never underestimate the respect Molina has among peers.
Zack Wheeler is going to make it hard for Wainwright to win. Phillies starter is +5 in Defensive Runs Saved to Wainwright's three.
Tommy Edman (+6) is worth mentioning but is going to have a hard time getting in front of Adam Frazier and Kolten Wong.
I'd say Bader is your best bet after the ones you mentioned.
Q: Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz has made some flashy signings at the skill positions, but what’s he got going on the line? Especially the defensive line. Help is needed, clearly.
A: He should have ample leverage for recruiting those positions based on the first four games. "See kid, I need you. Now!" Jethro Franklin, the new defensive line coach, is going to be on the hot seat before people even figure out his name if this keeps up. Marquis Gracial is committed to the 2022 class. Big D-lineman out of St. Charles. Legit top-tier SEC interest including Bama. Will be a fight to keep him from getting flipped.
Q: Which five teams have a World Series chance?
A: The Dodgers are the best team in baseball.
The Yankees are scary and due.
The White Sox have TLR.
The Brewers have a rotation that could pull a 2019 Nats.
The Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball.
Those are my top five.
Q: Does Edmundo Sosa automatically start over Paul DeJong if he heals up in time to return?
A: Most likely, yes.
But how many homers does DeJong hit between now and then, and how is Sosa swinging the bat? Hand injuries can really foul up swings -- even after a player returns. Those would be the two biggest factors to sort out, for me. If he’s good to go and swinging it with conviction, Sosa should be the starter.
Q: I don’t understand why anyone would want even a potential NFL expansion team as a settlement option. After the way the league treated the Lou? No thanks.
A: I’m with you.
When someone treats you as often as the NFL treated STL, you are part of the problem if you go back.
Get the money.
But hey, I’m stubborn.
Q: Is Nolan Arenado less likely to opt out with this run? Does Matt Carpenter make the postseason roster?
A: Arenado’s not going anywhere. You can take that one to the bank. As for Carpenter, they carried him this far. Hard to imagine them dropping him now. He’s got a role on this team, even though it’s not the one his contract pays him to have. You don’t go messing with team chemistry like that on the postseason roster.
Q: Is anyone still claiming Yadier Molina is not an obvious Hall of Famer after he retires?
A: Only the trolls at this point.
Q: Who are your MVP picks?
A: Ohtani is the easy pick for the AL.
I would downgrade Tatis for how the Padres bombed.
Harper is the likely winner, I imagine.
Goldschmidt has a case and might be leading if not for his slow start.
Brandon Crawford of Giants needs more love.