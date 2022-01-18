BenFred: Looking into the crystal ball for young Cardinals' futures

Q: How can you believe St. Louis is a great sports city when it does not have an NFL or NBA team?

A: I know it's a great sports city. See anything on a long list of recent reasons for evidence, starting with how many people showed up for Pronger's jersey retirement ceremony Monday night. Everything from the support of the recent Olympic gymnastics trials to the crowd at the Ascension Charity Classic proved it. Same for early ticket sales for the MLS team, the turnout at the NHL All-Star game, PGA Tour championship, and we'll see it again at the upcoming NASCAR race. Leagues and teams that realize St. Louis rewards you if you treat it right are continuing to respond to the evidence.

I'd love it if St. Louis had an NBA team. That would be great. Sign me up.

The NFL's departure had nothing to do with the status of St. Louis as a sports city. Wanting it to return is fine, but I'm not going to connect the city's sports status with that bogus process and the scar tissue it created.

Q: Who are your untouchable young players on the Blues roster when Blues GM Doug Armstrong gets serious about shopping for trade upgrades?