BenFred: Looking into the crystal ball for young Cardinals' futures

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: Do the Cardinals get serious about extending Jack Flaherty in 2022 after the new collective bargaining agreement is ironed out? Also, who would you rather prioritize extending: Tyler O’Neill or Dylan Carlson?
A: I think the following could be a realistic scenario — CBA settles landscape for 2022 and beyond. Season starts. Flaherty pitches well and stay healthy. Spring training 2023 includes an extension offer that is very hard for Flaherty to turn down.
If you are the Cardinals, you probably want to see him get over the injury and get back to looking like a dominant starter. If you are Flaherty, you probably want to prove you can be that before taking an offer that comes before you do.
As for the outfielders, there is a whole lot of time and all kind of unpredictable twists and turns that can and probably will happen before any decision as to be made.
Carlson is entering his age 23 season. He's not eligible for free agency until 2027. O'Neill is entering his age 27 season. He's not eligible for free agency until 2025. There's plenty of time to see how things sort out.
Carlson would be my way-too-early pick to make a long-term bet on, though.
Q: How can you believe St. Louis is a great sports city when it does not have an NFL or NBA team?
A: I know it's a great sports city. See anything on a long list of recent reasons for evidence, starting with how many people showed up for Pronger's jersey retirement ceremony Monday night. Everything from the support of the recent Olympic gymnastics trials to the crowd at the Ascension Charity Classic proved it. Same for early ticket sales for the MLS team, the turnout at the NHL All-Star game, PGA Tour championship, and we'll see it again at the upcoming NASCAR race. Leagues and teams that realize St. Louis rewards you if you treat it right are continuing to respond to the evidence.
I'd love it if St. Louis had an NBA team. That would be great. Sign me up.
The NFL's departure had nothing to do with the status of St. Louis as a sports city. Wanting it to return is fine, but I'm not going to connect the city's sports status with that bogus process and the scar tissue it created.
Q: Who are your untouchable young players on the Blues roster when Blues GM Doug Armstrong gets serious about shopping for trade upgrades?
A: If there's a trade that Blues GM Doug Armstrong thinks takes his team from having a chance in the postseason to being on an inside track toward having a chance to win a championship, I don't think he would have too many off-limits players. I think that's how he will judge it. If that trade isn't there, then he can haggle more and protect the future more. All depends on where the Blues are, what they need and what is available when that March deadline rolls around.
Q: While we can rejoice that Jerry Jones’ Cowboys are out of the Super Bowl chase, did we just become fans of, gulp, Tom Brady against the Rams?
A: Perhaps some of you will recall me writing a column some time back about being one of the few remaining members of the Tom Brady Hater's Club.
I admitted that while he has grown a lot more likable — tan, funny, self-deprecating — since his move to Tampa, I would continue to hold my ground and not give in.
Well, forget that.
Go, Bucs. Go, Brady. Go, Terrific Tom!
Q: Why doesn’t George Hendrick get any love for the Cardinals Hall of Fame? Maybe that’s a better question for Commish?
A: I'm not Commish, and I don't play him on TV.
I also don't have a seat at the table with the red-ribbon committee that picks who appears on the fan ballot for the Cards HoF.
With those disclaimers out of the way, I can tell you that . . . I agree with you.
Hendrick has been considered by the panel but I don't believe he has ever made the fan ballot.
He should be on the ballot, and he should be voted in.
He was a strong outfielder who produced an OPS of .815 over seven seasons with the Cardinals, made two All-Star teams, received MVP votes in four seasons, and won a World Series with St. Louis.
He also became one of Willie McGee's most respected and most-quoted mentors.
Q: Should Mizzou basketball be worried about Kobe Brown transferring? Why wouldn’t he?
A: I can think of a couple reasons. Kobe Brown and Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin have a pretty good relationship. Also, his younger brother is on the team. If he did leave, that would be bad news for Martin, for sure. Probably more likely that both Browns would transfer if a coaching change was made.
Q: Mizzou has picked up some decent football transfers but could use some more. What positions?
A: Hard to know if they're decent until we see what they can do. Everybody went bananas about some of the transfer additions last season and it turned out to be a mixed bag.
Tight ends are going to have to come from somewhere. That's a big one, after the recent departures. I don't think Drinkwitz will add a QB unless it's someone who is proven to be better than what Brady Cook and the upside of Tyler Macon and/or Sam Horn could provide. The QBs who are clear upgrades might have better offers from other programs. Drinkwitz seems to be sitting tight at QB for now.
One linebacker who could start right away and be more ready for SEC football than Blaze Alldredge was at the jump would be good.
Q: Should baseball fans be hoping the players’ union responds quickly to the owners’ most recent proposal?
A: The players' counter should give us a sense of a) what is their number one priority in this CBA and b) if a delayed spring training already being planned for, as it appears. The longer it takes to counter, the less possible it is to start spring training on time. Probably best to cancel your early spring training hotels if you had reservations.
Q: Who is the next Blues player, past or present, to see their jersey retired now that Pronger’s is up in the rafters?
A: David Backes retired, officially, as a Blue. Alexander Steen would have some support, and he made a team-first decision for the first ever Blues team that won the Cup, by sliding down lines.
Q: How does Craig Berube handle the goalies moving forward? Husso is playing great.
A: Keep juggling them. Husso got a pretty massive start the other night and proved Berube right for handing it to him. If that continues there's not going to be much to discuss. Just as Jordan Binnington got his job, he can lose it, giving ground to a hard-charging goalie who is forcing his way up the depth chart. But Berube doesn't have to declare anything now. Back Binnington. Find a few more starts for Husso. Let it play out with as little drama as possible. It's a good problem to have.
Q: If you were MLB czar, what would you do to fix baseball?
A: In terms of improving the product, I would stop most if not all of the Rob Manfred pace-of-play rules. I'd make hitters stay in the box, put pitchers on a pitch clock, install the universal designated hitter, eliminate the three-batter minimum and implement an umpiring system that pushes out the worst offenders when it comes to regularly mismanaged strike zones.
Big picture, I agree with the players that owners not interested in competing and winning is the worst thing going in the sport, and the current system does more to reward those owners than push them out. Owners who "can't afford" to field a decent team once in a while should not be welcomed by the league.
Q: Care to name the Cardinals player who is most likely to receiver consideration for the following categories: MVP, Cy Young Award, Rookie Of The Year?
A: Sure. I’ll take a stab at it. Nolan Arenado. Adam Wainwright. Nolan Gorman.
Q: What do you make of all these assistant coaches departing from Eli Drinkwitz’s staff? Sign of trouble?
A: I think the coming and going of assistant coaches has rarely meant less to any head coach or program than it does today. Most of these guys are mercenaries bouncing between jobs at a rapid rate, chasing bigger paydays, higher roles and more leverage for their next move. There's nothing wrong with it, really, but it's hard to make much sense of if it's a good thing or a bad thing when a guy who was around for one season is gone one season later.
The days of Gary-Pinkel-era stability are over at most if not all programs. It would be nice if Drinkwitz could slow the cycle of turnover in the years ahead. Stability does that. Winning does it. More money for assistant raises does it. Becoming a better program draws better coaching talent and keeps it around longer. Those are long-term goals. Short term, it's making sure the new incoming assistant is as good if not better than the one who left.