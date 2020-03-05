BenFred: Mic'd up? Here are the players Cardinals want to hear

Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader: Alex Reyes suggested one of the two, or both, and it’s hard to disagree with his votes. The second baseman and center fielder are not short on swagger or words in general. They’re also two of the biggest in-game communicators. Reyes agreed with fellow pitcher Jack Flaherty that catcher Yadier Molina would probably have to be off-limits, because the team does not want to give Molina’s secrets away for all to hear, and that microphones on pitchers in general would be problematic, due to some of the, well, self-help that happens on the mound.

"It would be a bad idea,” Flaherty said. “Not everybody, but myself I can definitely say, I would not be able to get hyped up and be able to be live. You could mic me up, but you would have to be able to run it between innings, where you could go through the stuff you could actually show."

Summarized Reyes: “A lot of beeps going on.”

“But,” Reyes added, “I think it’s pretty cool for fans, giving them just a different way to interact with players. They are able to see more of what players go through during a game.”