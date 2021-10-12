BenFred: No settlement-related news (at least for now) from the St. Louis side of Rams relocation lawsuit

A: I don't see much of a correlation at this time. The bulk of the discovery on the relocation lawsuit has been completed for some time now, and the Team STL lawyers did get access to a ton of emails and documents that the league and the owners did not want getting out. Some of them already have been referenced in hearings leading up to the January trial, like the one where Jerry Richardson made it clear his belief that the owners were ignoring the relocation guidelines along with his belief Eric Grubman had an unfair bias in moving the Rams. Those are already in the bag. And remember, the depositions are done, including Roger Goodell emphasizing the importance of the relocation guidelines under oath, and Jerry Jones saying he didn't give a damn about the same guidelines and never read them or had them read to him. A lot of the hay is in the barn. Gruden is a separate, embarrassing issue for the league. It's funny what comes out when the league is not interested in destroying evidence, right? The league protects owners as best it can; there's a reason the Washington "investigation" never went public, but Gruden's emails did. Gruden trashed Goodell. That's a no-no. One more thought on that. If the league is going to start leaking emails of people it wants to get rid of, I would bet Kevin Demoff is sweating more than usual. He's the smoking gun for a lot of the fraud charges in the relocation case, and he was tight with Bruce Allen from their time together in Tampa.