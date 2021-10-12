BenFred: No settlement-related news (at least for now) from the St. Louis side of Rams relocation lawsuit

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: I was done with the NFL after Stan Kroenke took the Rams to LA. However, if we ended up getting a NFL franchise free of charge, and maybe a kick-in on a new stadium, I would consider coming back. St. Louis has never had a football team born and raised here, and never had true local ownership. I think the NFL can still work in St. Louis, if done right. Right?
A: St. Louis could support an NFL team if it wanted to. Absolutely. That's been proven.
One problem at the moment is there is nothing in reality that suggests this is an option.
I can't speak to other folks' reporting but there has been reported chatter of "league circles" floating the notion of a potential expansion team for STL as a potential settlement in the relocation case.
I know that as of Monday afternoon there was no talk of a settlement — monetary or otherwise — at this time. Would it surprise me if some NFL owners want this thing to go away? Nope. Doesn't mean it's that easy, or that the offer would be accepted.
Questions about ownership, stadium, practice facility, guards against future relocation would all be very thorny issues that would have to be sorted out, and the region would have to be interested in it, for starters.
I'm not sure it would even get off the ground.
But, who knows. I just don't want to ever give false hope here, and I don't trust anything that comes from the league. There's a difference, and a big one, between not being able to support an NFL team and not wanting to do business with the league based off past experiences.
Q: What effect could the Jon Gruden email situation have on the Rams relocation lawsuit. I wouldn't think some of the owners would potentially want their personal emails read in open court?
A: I don't see much of a correlation at this time. The bulk of the discovery on the relocation lawsuit has been completed for some time now, and the Team STL lawyers did get access to a ton of emails and documents that the league and the owners did not want getting out. Some of them already have been referenced in hearings leading up to the January trial, like the one where Jerry Richardson made it clear his belief that the owners were ignoring the relocation guidelines along with his belief Eric Grubman had an unfair bias in moving the Rams. Those are already in the bag. And remember, the depositions are done, including Roger Goodell emphasizing the importance of the relocation guidelines under oath, and Jerry Jones saying he didn't give a damn about the same guidelines and never read them or had them read to him. A lot of the hay is in the barn. Gruden is a separate, embarrassing issue for the league. It's funny what comes out when the league is not interested in destroying evidence, right? The league protects owners as best it can; there's a reason the Washington "investigation" never went public, but Gruden's emails did. Gruden trashed Goodell. That's a no-no. One more thought on that. If the league is going to start leaking emails of people it wants to get rid of, I would bet Kevin Demoff is sweating more than usual. He's the smoking gun for a lot of the fraud charges in the relocation case, and he was tight with Bruce Allen from their time together in Tampa.
Q: If a settlement of some kind was offered in the relocation suit, who decides if it should be accepted?
A: The plaintiffs in the case would decide. City. County. Dome authority. The mayor and county executive would have a lot of influence on the matter.
Q: Say STL gets a big monetary settlement for the relocation suit, or wins big at trial and it holds up on appeal. Without a team, how is that money going to help anyone? Do you really trust city and county leaders to spend it wisely?
A: I'm less skeptical than some. You can only spend so much money on the Loop Trolley before money like that does some good. You don't have to trust those folks much to trust them more than you should trust the NFL.
Q: Is it true that Stan Kroenke would have to pay whatever the settlement is, or whatever the region wins at trial in the relocation case? All by himself?
A: There is some confusion about what the indemnification agreement Kroenke signed really means. Some seem to think he's on the hook for the legal fees. Some think he is on the hook for the entire outcome. It has been referenced but never fully explained. That's another thing to keep in mind when assuming there is going to be a tidy settlement; think of all the people that would have to agree on that on the NFL side. There could be some real infighting about what to offer and/or who ends up paying what. There already are signs of criticism bubbling up toward the lawyers representing the league who have been working the case. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has been airing some of the complaints he's hearing about the massive NFL legal team, likely from owners. These lawyers are paid a lot of money to win, and they keep losing.
Q: Can Mizzou's defense put up a better performance Saturday?
A: We saw some productive tweaks against North Texas. Granted, it was North Texas. The new starters played well and took advantage of their earned chances. The defensive line seemed more fired up and engaged. I like Drinkwitz's scrapping of the depth chart. No one on the defense is good enough to not have to earn a spot every week. Took some onions to bench the graduate transfer linebacker who was recruited to be the leader of the defense, but he wasn't playing well enough to keep playing, unfortunately.
Q: I know the defense is the biggest problem at this point, but what can the Tigers do on the offensive side of the ball to help overcome a weak defense?
A: I think Drinkwitz can toughen up his play-calling at times.
He is guilty of being too cute occasionally.
Lots of east and west. A lack of north and south.
Dave Matter laughs at me because I sound like I'm 85 years old but I do not get the high percentage of horizontal-type plays Mizzou calls to the short side of the field.
The benefit of stretching things out is space. It allows more lanes to open up. Running those kind of plays toward the sideline might occasionally catch a defense off guard, but it adds a defender to the mix -- the sideline.
Q: Do we know enough about Nolan Gorman’s defense to even consider moving Tommy Edman out of that spot? Gorman's bat has potential, sure, but this team won 90 games because its defense was outstanding. The defense didn't seem as sharp when Edman was spending time in the outfield?
A: Gorman hasn't spent all that much time at second base, and there is no guarantee a guy is going to click immediately when he's promoted. I don't see the need to make a decision that locks in anyone's fate one way or the other. The DH can help you juggle the scenario. Same for Edman's flexibility. He can play some shortstop. Gorman, if his bat plays, can DH. Edman does not have to be locked into second base. Neither does Gorman. The idea that a player can only play one position is outdated. Defensive versatility is a good thing!
Q: How impressed are you that Blues' newcomer Jake Neighbours is getting playing time just one year after he was drafted? Should fans expect the typical 9-game run then not see him again until 2022?
A: Very. And I love that he showed up in STL early, on his own dime, to get a head start on the camp he crushed to earn this chance. Berube makes it sound like he's got a place on the team. Let's see how he plays when games count. If he doesn't carve out a role or shows signs of understandable struggles, the Blues can send him out and stop the clock from ticking toward the start of his entry level deal. He's 19 and far ahead of schedule. Maybe that reality check never comes? I thought Berube was supposed to be too hard on the young guys?
Q: What are your early thoughts on the area colleges hoops teams?
A: At Mizzou, how does Cuonzo Martin build team chemistry with a group of guys who have not played together much? I know they've been playing a lot of five-on-five to try to build those on-court bonds.
At SLU, how does Javonte Perkins handle the increase in attention from defenses now that Jordan Goodwin and Hashan French are gone? It's one thing to pile up the points when scouting reports are focused on multiple players. Now those scouting reports are going to be focused primarily on Perkins. He has to rise to the occasion, and also help his other teammates benefit from teams keying in on him, like Goodwin and French did for him.
At Illinois, it should be the season of Andre Curbelo. I think he's just kind of scratching the surface of how good he can be and that should be on display more now that volume shooter Ayo Dosunmu is a pro.
Q: The Cardinals have a nice collection of talent. My one request is that they don't clutter the picture with non-premier upgrades. Thoughts?
A: The Cardinals can look at their recent moves and see a pretty clear trend when it comes to additions from the outside.
They have had success taking bargain-type pitchers and getting the most out of them: Bud Norris, Luis Garcia, TJ McFarland, Jon Lester, J.A. Happ and to some degree KK and Mikolas (injuries have those TBD at the moment).
They have had success going big with premier position players: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt.
They have been burned on middle to upper tier players: Dexter Fowler, Brett Cecil, Mike Leake, etc.
The Cardinals are good bottom-shelf shoppers. They have made good top-shelf choices. They get burned on the middle to upper shelves.
Q: How would you like to see the Cardinals handle the addition of the designated hitter?
A: My opinion on it has been pretty clear from the start.
For a team that has a large percentage of DH-dislikers and NL traditionalists in its base, I think it would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals to come out swinging — literally — with their plan for DH.
Use it to get a bopper who can maximize the spot, especially for a team that values great defense from players who have to play in the field.
If you want to have a defense-first center fielder, counteract it by having a DH mauler. Best of both worlds.
Q: Cody Bellinger's bad season continues in the NLDS after a bad regular season. Why did the Cardinals pitch to him like he was having a great season?
A: I never really sensed that the Cardinals were afraid of Bellinger in the wild-card game.
Wainwright walked him once in an inning that did not lead to a Dodgers run.
Wainwright then struck him out.
Garcia gave up a single to him in a scoreless inning.
McFarland walked him in the ninth by accident. Had him down in the count and lost him. That seemed like pitcher error as much as anything, not intentionally staying away from him. Bellinger did a good job of not getting himself out. We know what happened next
Q: Is it crazy to like Marcus Semien as an option for the Cardinals if they decide to upgrade shortstop?
A: I don't think so.
And it's good to give the usual speculative suspects, like Trevor Story and Corey Seager, a day off.
The Cardinals could really use an addition that hits righties well, whether it's a left-handed or right-handed bat.
They ranked 21st this season in OPS against righties (.706)
They ranked second in OPS against lefties (.798)
Semien's .906 against righties this season was one of the best among shortstops, up there with Fernando Tatis Jr, Brandon Crawford, who would have been my pick for NL MVP, and Corey Seager.
Q: Should the Cardinals trade catcher Andrew Knizner this offseason? Seems like he's blocked?
A: I used to think the same thing but I'm not so sure now. It seems like Yadier Molina is a little more open than he used to be about taking some days off and playing fully rested compared to playing all the time. I'm sure some of that was a topic of conversation during Molina's extension negotiations. Knizner could play quite a bit, more like a modern backup, next season and then the Cardinals could decide what to do between him and Ivan Herrera, the prospect the organization has proclaimed as the long-term answer of the future. Knizner played well this season in a tough spot. He helped his value. Could help it more next season, for both parties. That said, if dealing Knizner gets you a great starter, you do it and get a different backup until Herrera is ready.
Q: Do the Cardinals need to alter their formula? Making the postseason is great, but they're not doing damage in the playoffs like they once did.
A: It seems to be that the organization has kind of tried to scale back its stated goal as the team's postseason performance has drifted over the years.
Competing for championships . . . competing for the division . . . competing to make the postseason . . . continuing the stretch of winning seasons.
All are good things that a lot of teams would love to have, but the Cardinals seem to be drifting from the first of the list toward the back end of it when it comes to the expectations it believes to be fair.
The Cardinals made the smallest splash of trade-deadline deals this season, and it launched them into the postseason. Imagine if they let loose on one. We have not observed that for a while now.
Q: Other than the designated hitter and timeline to free agency, what other topics will be big for the upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations between MLB players and owners?
A: I imagine the biggest and most volatile arguments will be about the money. Shocking, I know. Players see league revenue growing in much bigger leaps and bounds than salaries have increased. Older players are no longer as valuable in the eyes of teams, yet younger players are not getting paid more. Shortening the path to free agency, as you mentioned, could be one answer. Raising the rookie minimum substantially could be another. Shortening the arbitration process could also be discussed. These are contentious issues, and they are likely to be approached from a contentious place. Remember, the grievance process is still going on for the union's claim that the 2020 season was too short. MLB could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages if the players win that grievance, before the new CBA is hammered out.
Also: Postseason expansion, pace-of-play rules, ball tackiness, etc.
Q: Could a Luke Voit reunion as Cardinals designated hitter be in the cards if his time with the Yankees is done?
A: Doubtful. Cardinals have a right-handed first baseman in Paul Goldschmidt and another nearing the nothing-left-to-prove-in-Memphis category in Juan Yepez. I'm the biggest Luke Voit honk you're gonna find, but doesn't seem like it's a fit, and Voit understandably might see greener pastures elsewhere after the Cardinals didn't give him much of a shot.
Q: How did the players the Cardinals traded away for Nolan Arenado do this season?
A: Austin Gomber, the headliner, was OK but not great and then had a concerning back injury. Yikes.
Elehuris Montero, the third baseman, is No. 4 on the Rockies prospects list. He did not have a great minor league season, though.
The others — infielder Mateo Gil, pitchers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers — are still too far out to determine much now.
The main thing the Rockies were looking to do was get rid of Nolan's contract.
They did, despite paying the $50 million to make it go away.
Yes, it is still unbelievable they did that.