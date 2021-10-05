BenFred: Scherzer's numbers against the Cardinals, Pujols' numbers against Wainwright and other wild-card factors

A: The answer kind of changes based on who is asked. Albert has made comments that seem to suggest this is payoff to his process, and there is some truth to that. I'm not sure it's so simple though. I don't think this would have happened if Shildt had not intervened and advocated for some smarter situational hitting. Clearly something blended right, finally, and maybe that's the answer -- a blend of Albert's power-up approach with an acknowledgment that there are times to take other things into consideration, too. Whatever is said now will take a back seat to what is done. Let's see what happens with Albert after the season. You can't argue some of the guys he's hired are working wonders with minor league hitters. I'm curious to see if the Cardinals add a former major league player to the hitting staff, a move that has been discussed quite a bit to provide some been-there-done-that to the staff. Does Albert shift gears into more of a front-office role? Jobel Jiminez should be mentioned. A lot of the guys really value his insight and help. There is an argument that says it's good to have some different kinds of teachers who generally agree on the same philosophy. One thing we have not heard is the manager and players specifically pointing to Albert as the sole reason this breakthrough happened. What comes after the season will tell us more about if finding the right blend was the answer, or a shifting away from his teaching was the answer.