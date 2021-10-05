BenFred: Scherzer's numbers against the Cardinals, Pujols' numbers against Wainwright and other wild-card factors

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: What do the Cardinals’ previous at-bats against Max Scherzer tell us about their chances Wednesday?
A: The numbers suggest Tommy Edman is the pick-to-click Wednesday.
While it's not included in the numbers below, Edman's competitive and impressive at-bats against Mad Max were part of what started getting him a lot of deserved attention during Cardinals spring training.
In games that count, Edman is four-for-nine against Scherzer with one double and one homer. He's struck out just twice. Can you imagine how the game would change if he cranked a leadoff homer, or even a leadoff double, his first time up Wednesday?
On the other end of the spectrum is NL MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt. He's five-for-32 against Scherzer, with no extra-base hits and 16 strikeouts.
Here are Scherzer's career numbers against the Cardinals.
Buckle up.
Edmundo Sosa: one-for-three
Yadier Molina: one-for-17, 4 Ks
Harrison Bader: two-for-10, 4 Ks
Nolan Arenado: two-for-10, 5 Ks
Paul DeJong: four-for-13, 5 Ks
Matt Carpenter: seven-for-28, 9 Ks
The only homer belongs to Edman.
Just one Cardinal has more than one double against him: Carpenter.
Q: So, Max Muncy is out for the Dodgers, for sure, right?
A: The latest from Los Angeles is that he does not have a UCL tear in the left elbow and could make a postseason return — but only if the Dodgers advance.
Albert Pujols. Cody Bellinger. Matt Beaty. Those are the most likely options to replace Muncy on Wednesday. I know STL fans would have a shiver go up their spines if it's Pujols, but he's not very good against right-handed pitching. And he's just one-for-10 with a single against Wainwright. Bellinger has been Matt-Carpenter-like this year but it wouldn't be very surprising if he shakes that off for some playoff magic, and he's a southpaw swinger. So is Beaty. He's been hot lately, and that would keep Pujols on the bench as a pinch-hitter against a Cardinals lefty reliever if the game gets to that point. Beaty is a defensive liability, even more so than the current version of Pujols.
Q: Was there a Blues’ “Gloria” type of situation for this year’s Cardinals team?
A: Many references have been made to the fun the guys had in NYC during that sweep of the Mets.
The veteran players point to the split with the Dodgers that came before it, after the Cards dropped the first two games.
Both Adam Wainwright and Nolan Arenado have cited that salvaging of the series against the team the Cardinals face Wednesday as a momentum-changing couple of days. It was the match to the fire that began to blaze in New York.
Q: How quick will Shildt go to the bullpen if Wainwright encounters turbulence?
A: With fully rested relievers, he can have as quick of a hook as the game dictates, but let's be clear here. Shildt wants to let Wainwright pitch. He's going to give him a benefit of the doubt. Wainwright is well rested and sharp. The Cardinals have won his last eight starts and 13 of his last 14. He's pitched fewer than 6 innings just once during that span. The Cardinals would like this to be a traditional start for their ace, not a bullpen game.
Q: Is Edmundo Sosa over Paul DeJong at shortstop the right choice for the wild-card game? What’s the future hold at that position for the Cards?
A Yes, I think so. Dance with the date that brought you, and that’s Sosa at shortstop. DeJong did not turn his late and maybe last chance into a surge that made the decision a tough one. Sosa’s wrist has improved enough. I watched him hit three consecutive batting practice homers Tuesday afternoon, for whatever that’s worth. Looking forward, upgrading shortstop would be wise for Cards this offseason now that their outfield is set and there are going to be some really good shortstops, like Corey Seager and Trevor Story, available. You’ve gotta get in that mix to at least see what is available and at what cost, I think.
Q: Thanks for your column on the Cardinals’ offensive redemption. Was there a blowup with Jeff Albert? Does the hitting coach get credit or blame?
A: The answer kind of changes based on who is asked. Albert has made comments that seem to suggest this is payoff to his process, and there is some truth to that. I'm not sure it's so simple though. I don't think this would have happened if Shildt had not intervened and advocated for some smarter situational hitting. Clearly something blended right, finally, and maybe that's the answer -- a blend of Albert's power-up approach with an acknowledgment that there are times to take other things into consideration, too. Whatever is said now will take a back seat to what is done. Let's see what happens with Albert after the season. You can't argue some of the guys he's hired are working wonders with minor league hitters. I'm curious to see if the Cardinals add a former major league player to the hitting staff, a move that has been discussed quite a bit to provide some been-there-done-that to the staff. Does Albert shift gears into more of a front-office role? Jobel Jiminez should be mentioned. A lot of the guys really value his insight and help. There is an argument that says it's good to have some different kinds of teachers who generally agree on the same philosophy. One thing we have not heard is the manager and players specifically pointing to Albert as the sole reason this breakthrough happened. What comes after the season will tell us more about if finding the right blend was the answer, or a shifting away from his teaching was the answer.
Q: Should the MLB playoffs be changed so 100-win teams like the Dodgers don’t get stuck in a wild-card game while teams that won weaker divisions dodge it?
A: I don't think it needs to be so complicated.
I would just make the wild card games a three-game series instead of a one-game coin flip.
I didn't think the Cardinals-Padres wild-card series last season was lacking for excitement or energy.
I don't like a 162-game season that is based off series decided by one game.
That's my only real beef with the current setup.
Winning a division has to mean something.
The season is too long for it to stop mattering.
Q: Is Eli Drinkwitz’s firing of defensive line coach Jethro Franklin anything more than window dressing?
A: Yes and no.
The defensive line was supposed to be the strength of this defense, and that unit has been really underperforming so far this season. Big time. Not enough push. Not enough pressure.
So, Franklin goes.
It would be silly to not point out, though, that firing a D-line coach is a lot cheaper than firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who is the highest-paid assistant coach in Mizzou sports history.
The heat is still on Wilks, big time.
But we will see if the ejection of Franklin leads to better play along the front.
A little improvement there could go a long way.
Pressure can cover up some holes, like linebackers who are looking overmatched.
It’s notable that Wilks did not speak to the media Tuesday, like usual.
Q: What are your thoughts on the latest flurry of activity in the Rams relocation lawsuit proceedings?
A: There was a lot of noise early this week about what were relatively minor proceedings. We reported when the denial of the appeal for a venue change came down that there was another Hail Mary option available, and to not be surprised if the Rams/NFL tried it. They're doing that. The standoff about the financial information is going to continue until every way of trying to stop it is exhausted. The fine will continue to tick up, and will be owed at the end if the Rams/NFL don't find a way out of it. There's another attempt the NFL/Rams are trying worth mentioning, too. They're trying to get Team STL lawyer Bob Blitz off the case so they can call him as a witness because he was a member of the task force to keep the team. It doesn't make much sense why they waited this long to try that, and the delay in asking is going to hurt them there, I think. There are other task force members, like Dave Peacock, they can have as a witness.
Q: So, Mozeliak says this is a good season regardless of what happens Wednesday. Your take?
A: The salvaging of the season was impressive. The emergence of the outfield is exciting. The future is looking bright with some of the under-performing contract weight coming off the books.
All good things.
But a second-place finish and a wild-card loss is more of an OK season than a good one in the grand scheme of things. Cardinal Nation is hungry for the next championship.
Q: Why are the Brewers getting so much love in national postseason projections?
A: Starting pitching is so important in the postseason.
Brewers have three Cy Young candidates in their rotation: Corbin Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA), Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56 ERA) and Freddy Peralta (10-5, 2.81 ERA) make up a three-headed monster that could go all 2019 Nationals on this postseason.