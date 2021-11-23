BenFred: Should we worry about national view of the Rams lawsuit now that the nation is finally paying attention?

I wouldn't worry too much about how outsiders view this thing. They are caught up in the lease, which has nothing to do with the case, and that has been proven time and time again. They are convinced Judge Christopher McGraugh is anti-Rams, when anyone who has followed the case closely and been in his courtroom knows that's just not true.

There's no point in fighting mischaracterizations, just like there's no point in hoping the league comes out and says something on the record about the rules it broke and the lies it told. Would it be nice to hear? Heck yeah. Would it change things? Only if the lawsuit forces the league to do things differently in the future by punishing them hard via settlement or trial loss. That's the real meat on this bone, proving that the relocation guidelines the NFL twisted to the point of snapping in half time and time again can't be broken without host cities having a legitimate chance to hold them accountable. That should be St. Louis’ legacy in this.

Q: I don’t see how people are seriously talking about an expansion team being an option for the Rams relocation settlement. Do you?