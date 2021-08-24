BenFred: The one rare area Nolan Arenado has not met expectations in his debut season with Cardinals

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What's with Nolan Arenado's production declining inning by inning? Seems like he has left a lot of potential big moments on the board.
A: He's actually slugging .667 in the ninth inning, which would go against that theory of it simply being about the inning.
But there is something to be noted in another more telling split.
In "close and late" settings, Arenado has a batting line of .189 average, .313 on-base percentage and .321 slugging percentage this season.
The "close and late" bookends, as determined by STATS LLC, are seventh inning or later with the batting team ahead by one run, tied or with the tying run on base, at-bat or on deck.
Arenado's career "close and late" batting line before this season read .242/.325/.442, for context.
There's not too much to pick at when it comes to the performance of the Cardinals' All-Star third baseman, but this is fair game, for sure. And it speaks to that sense you are describing, of him not always capitalizing on the chance for a big hit in his Cards debut.
Q: If the Cardinals see a packed Enterprise for the Blues this winter, does that show the front office fans are cooling on the baseball product?
A: It would be a hard contrast to ignore. Inside vs. outside, right? I would not be surprised if COVID vaccinations or negative tests are mandatory for all sporting events and concerts before too long, so the COVID concerns could change some now that the FDA approval has arrived. I saw this morning that the LSU Tigers are requiring proof of vaccination or negative test to get into games in Death Valley this fall. I imagine most SEC programs will follow that plan before too long, and probably professional teams that play indoors. So, some people who refrained from Cardinals games could theoretically be more comfortable going to Blues game if that occurs. But to ignore the interest element would be an oversight, I think. If the Cards were pushing for a division championship I think Busch would have a lot better attendance this season.
Q: Would a six-win season be a success for Mizzou?
A: I don't think so. Eight would be great. Seven would be OK. Less than seven? Bummer. I wrote a column about just that for the upcoming season Post-Dispatch preview. My number is eight. It would build even more excitement for what should be better years ahead for Drinkwitz, and it would empower Drinkwitz to pressure Mizzou leadership and donors to keep pumping resources into his ambitious plan. It would help recruiting too, which is already going very well for the second-year coach.
Q: If you had to take a stab at where the Cardinals' potential pursuit of middle-infield help could lead them this offseason, what name among the likely available shortstops looks realistic?
A: Let's not ignore what we know, right? The Cardinals were kicking around the idea of a Trevor Story trade before the trade deadline. Often in the past they have revisited the idea of adding a player they are interested in at a time or cost that was more convenient. Story could fit that mold, and he probably won't be at the top of the robust shortstop market. The Cardinals have not had great success when it comes to convincing the top free agent in a class to pick their offer over others in a wide open free-agent market, for various reasons, one of which tends to be their reluctance for the length of deals (10+ years) and accompanying financial commitments that win those races. Story will demand a sizable contract but might not get what Carlos Correa or Corey Seager lands.
One thing any team signing Story would have to figure out is how to read his 2021 season.
His average, on-base percentage and power are all down from last season. He hit the injured list with a right elbow injury in June. It was his first time there since 2019. He's also been playing under the weight of an unknown future, similar to Arenado last season. He sounded pretty convinced he was going to be traded and was publicly frustrated it didn't happen at the trade deadline. Story has had two prominent slumps during his contract season. It could affect his value a bit, but he's still a two-time All-Star with strong defensive numbers who is going to be a free agent entering his age-29 season. Might not be the top of the SS class, but he will be up there. A change of scenery should do him some good, and we have watched firsthand that home-road split worries are not as concrete as people sometimes assume when a player leaves Colorado. Arenado has proven that here in St. Louis this season.
Q: Should the Cardinals sit down Bader so Lars Nootbaar can play more often now that Dylan Carlson is back?
A: Ah, The Chat has turned on Bader once more. He was "fixed" just a little bit ago and we were fielding questions about the remarkable comeback he's made. I suggested waiting until the at-bats added up. Now they are adding up, and it's a familiar spot he's in. We are left wondering a) how good his defense has to be to cover up some of his offensive flaws, and more importantly b) how much offense the corner outfielders have to provide to make up for a defense-first center fielder. Nootbaar is making a solid case to have a shot to be this team's fourth outfielder but I think Bader needs to play the rest of the way to get as much of a sample size on the books for this season as he can. If it ends the way it's going now, I don't think the Cardinals can assume they have their starting outfield locked in for 2022. If the Cards were legitimate wild-card contenders, you go with the hot hand. They're not. Not really. And they've already signaled they are worrying about 2022 and beyond at least as much as they're worrying about 2021.
Q: Should the Cardinals assign Alex Reyes and his max-effort approach to the closer role again next season? If he does start, should the Cardinals go shopping for a closer?
A: I'm pretty much against buying closers in the offseason. Upgrade that at the trade deadline if you need one. A couple of good ones are always available.
The Cardinals have had a good amount of success letting closer sort itself out between talented young arms. Reyes is an example. Jordan Hicks has been one. Could be Genesis Cabrera or someone else.
I don't assume Reyes would be max effort as a starter. Viewing how he goes about high-leverage job of closer as how he would go about it as a starter is a dot-connection I'm not ready to make. He came up as a starter. He has the pitch mix that would play well as a starter. The team's former great closer turned great starter, Adam Wainwright, constantly tells us the kid should be a starter. If his walk rate doesn't drop, he won't be efficient enough to get deep into games, but I think we would Reyes make the transition from throwing as a closer to pitching as a starter. If he gets the chance. I hope he does. How many times did the Cardinals give Carlos Martinez to prove he was still a starter despite obvious signs he was not? Why not give Reyes a chance? He can always go back to the bullpen if he's not effective in the rotation. Assumptions he will get hurt as a starter are just that — assumptions.
Q: If the Yankees extend Anthony Rizzo and the DH comes to the NL, could Luke Voit be a fit for the Cardinals next year?
A: He's not going to be a free agent for a while so it would have to be a trade. I don't see it happening. He's made some somewhat-critical — some would say true — remarks about the Cardinals' view of him since he has found traction in the Big Apple.
Hard to blame him.
Voit has totaled 932 at-bats since he was traded to the Yankees in 2018.
Among major leaguers with as many at-bats as him during that span, he ranks 16th in on-base plus slugging percentage (.894).
That's in between J.D. Martinez and Pete Alonso, and ahead of guys like Nick Castellanos, Nolan Arenado, Trea Turner and, yes, Anthony Rizzo, the player Voit is now trying to fend off from taking his reps.
Paul Goldschmidt's OPS during that span? He's in 38th place, at .845.
It's a credit to the Yankees for seeing Voit's fit in their park, but this is more than just a right-hitter, right-park situation. Voit is a legitimate hitter. If the Yankees go with Rizzo some tread is going to trade for Voit and more teams could be interested now that the DH should be universal in 2021.
Q: Do you see a kiss and make-up in the future for the Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko?
A: It's hard to imagine. I can't imagine Army is going to enter a season with Tarasenko's cloud threatening games that count. And he better be careful letting it loom over camp. I don't think Tarasenko is capable of burying his bitterness at this point, and I don't think Craig Berube is the kind of coach who is going to be great in handling a player he knows does not want to play for him. This has the makings of a disaster, and I think Army has to know that and act accordingly. If the Blues are going to be able to be at full capacity, they should want to enter the season with a sense of excitement, not a big distraction.
Q: What areas do you think could be improved upon by Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, and what areas do you think the manager and/or coaching staff should be changed?
A: I think Shildt needs to get more comfortable and confident in pushing the front office for what he thinks his team needs. He's made a series of comments over the course of the season that suggest his team has been short-handed at times, and it has been. But he's stopped short of going all the way out on the limb to stress his point. There is risk there, because the front office likes the manager to manage the players on the roster, not weigh in on the roster, but it's no secret the last manager who made a habit of it was the manager who had the best teams. That would be La Russa, Tony. It's far from new ground but the dugout probably needs someone on the hitting side of things who has been a major league hitter. That call is growing louder. Maybe Jeff Albert knows hitting as well as the Cardinals front office thinks he does, but he doesn't seem to be the best at communicating it to players. At least not every player. Ryan Ludwick's increased presence around the team has been hard to ignore. Seems to be a sign of what's to come.
Q: Do you see Matt Carpenter being a fit for the Royals next season?
A: Of the 121 MLB players who have played in 150 or more games since 2020, Carpenter's OPS of .631 ranks 118th. He's 35 and has had rough defensive numbers at second base this season. He's produced an above-average OPS as a pinch-hitter for NL bats but that role will be decreasing with the DH coming to the NL. I don't see him as a real fit for any team in 2022.