BenFred: The one rare area Nolan Arenado has not met expectations in his debut season with Cardinals

A: I think Shildt needs to get more comfortable and confident in pushing the front office for what he thinks his team needs. He's made a series of comments over the course of the season that suggest his team has been short-handed at times, and it has been. But he's stopped short of going all the way out on the limb to stress his point. There is risk there, because the front office likes the manager to manage the players on the roster, not weigh in on the roster, but it's no secret the last manager who made a habit of it was the manager who had the best teams. That would be La Russa, Tony. It's far from new ground but the dugout probably needs someone on the hitting side of things who has been a major league hitter. That call is growing louder. Maybe Jeff Albert knows hitting as well as the Cardinals front office thinks he does, but he doesn't seem to be the best at communicating it to players. At least not every player. Ryan Ludwick's increased presence around the team has been hard to ignore. Seems to be a sign of what's to come.