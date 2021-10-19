BenFred: Thoughts on how analytics and differing opinions did (and did not) factor into the Cardinals’ firing of Shildt​

Those who are not on the same page, or don't get there, are going to be on the outside looking in.

And that is where things get a little confusing.

Because when Albert has been defended by the front office in the past, there has been a lot of talk about how different viewpoints are good and not everyone benefits from the same kind of instruction. And yet anyone who seems to clash or push back against Albert's direction doesn't seem to stick around long. Adding to the confusion is the Shildt firing after what seemed like a decent example of a team finding a good balance for the offense. In the beginning of the season, the Cardinals were all trying to hit the ball to Big Mac Land.

In late June, Shildt staged what could best be called a hitting intervention. Hard conversations were had, and the Cardinals stopped treating every at-bat equally. Numbers with two-strikes went up and numbers with runners in scoring position went up. The intervention, if you will, was not about throwing out Albert's method, I don't think. It was about balancing it a little it. And the results speak for themselves.

Does Albert get credit for that or Shildt? It depends on who is asked. Now one of them is gone.

Q: How can Mizzou fix its defense? Stack eight in the box? Fire Steve Wilks?