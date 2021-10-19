BenFred: Thoughts on how analytics and differing opinions did (and did not) factor into the Cardinals’ firing of Shildt​

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: Isn’t it obvious that a manager needs to get along with a front office to keep his job? Why does this fact seem to surprise you?
A: Of course managers and the front office have to get along. That said, some managers have more say in matters, and some managers have a larger voice than others when it comes to what decisions they make, and what decisions they influence. Increasingly managers are becoming an extension of the front office. This trend is not new. The front office makes the lineup. The front office picks who is pitching when, and when those pitching changes are made. Dave Roberts of the Dodgers just said he was 1/6 of the vote on who started a postseason elimination game, for example.
The Cardinals have been moving in that direction but seem determined to move even more in that direction now. A manager who wants more autonomy, not less, will not be a good fit for this job. Specifically to the Cardinals, there has long been a sense that the manager can be a counterweight to the front office at times, one who keeps an eye on the win-now side of a sustained-success model. I think there is real value in that role for this organization. It’s been weakened now. That’s what I mean. A manager who has the ability to be a finger on the scale of win-now, for the Cardinals, is a good thing. See the recent trade deadlines move or lack thereof for why those kind of pushes are often needed.
Q: What’s your take on the notion that Mike Shildt’s reluctance to embrace analytics hurt his standing with the front office?
A: It seems like a healthy dose of spin to me.
Analytics is a fancy word for information.
Shildt is not anti-information.
He put on more defensive shifts than any Cardinals manager. He regularly cited advanced offensive metrics when discussing and/or defending his lineup decisions. He regularly perused data provided to him daily about the direction of the lineup, including advanced analytical markers.
He also understood that while all the data in the world is great, it can overwhelm at times, too, and it has to be presented in a matter that can help humans who are competing at a high level. Two baseball men might have different opinions about a direction to take, or move to make. It does not mean one is pro-analytics and another is anti-analytics. Anyone who is truly anti-analytics has been pushed out of the majors by now.
Shildt has his flaws. He could get a case of red (rear). He could run hot at times. Not every decision he made was right. But he was not anti-analytics.
If he needed to get on board even more in certain scenarios, these should have been fixable issues and would have been — if there were not bigger conflicts.
Q: Should the Cardinals have considered how firing Shildt was going to come across? Common perception seems to be mostly against the move, given the explanation?
A: I'd be careful with defining what common perception is. It varies by the person. A large percentage of fans never learned how to spell the former manager's name right, for example. Some fans insist he was fired for pitching Alex Reyes in the wild-card game, even though that is not true. Some fans are all in on hitting coach Jeff Albert as the new-age thinker the Cardinals need to lead their offense.
Point is, you can find a perception that fits your opinion, no matter what the opinion is. Mozeliak hasn't been around as long as he has, or had as much success as he's had, by building his decisions on what common perception of those decisions will be. His boss is Bill DeWitt Jr., not Twitter or forums or journalists, for that matter. If he made a decision in firing Shildt that winds up helping the team, then he is going to look right in the long run. If he made a decision in firing Shildt based off a power struggle, and the next manager is not as good, then his decision will be questioned, likely by DeWitt, and it should be. He's gotta nail this hire, and make sure the new manager, who is clearly going to be more of an extension of the front office, has a roster that makes a higher level of winning capable, so the decision to change direction in the dugout looks wise.
Q: Did the Cardinals owe fans a better explanation on why they made this decision with Shildt?
A: The Cardinals are a private business, and they can try to withhold whatever information they choose from the public and their fans. We will try to report what was not said, and we have done our best to get at those details. But I agree that the tone of the Shildt firing Zoom conference was bad. You all know what I think by now. I don't think Shildt should have been canned, based on what we know. But whether someone was for or against the firing, the team, I think, owed fans more of an explanation. I don't think very many people within the organization felt good watching how that press conference played out. There are right and wrong ways to handle uncomfortable days. It was the latter.
Q: Who could be the next Cardinals manager? Who should be?
A: I think any of these candidates could be realistic: Oliver Marmol, Stubby Clapp, Skip Schumaker, Matt Holliday and/or Carlos Beltran.
I would lean toward Marmol, and then Clapp, as most likely.
That's no big secret. Mozeliak emphasized the appeal of internal candidates in the Shildt firing announcement.
The Cardinals should do themselves a favor and open a wider net to see who might be interested. Or who might not be interested. It could be a bit of a reality check, after the somewhat limited role they just defined for their next manager.
Rick Renteria wants to get back in a dugout. His camp has made that known.
No one has mentioned David Freese to my knowledge, but I bet he could be a very good modern manager if he wanted to take on the grind of the job. He would be popular with the fans, clearly, knows how to handle media and is a believer in mixing modern analytics with been-there experience. He would want to push to win big, though.
Q: Does Mozeliak have absolute power?
A: Not entirely, no. He's the baseball operations boss. And he has a lot of autonomy with decisions. He’s earned that over the years. Does Bill DeWitt Jr. have to approve of decisions like this? Of course. He is he owner. But Mozeliak has DeWitt’s support in most if not all cases. For the time being, at least. There are times when DeWitt goes out of his way to explain how a decision was made, and how collaborative it was. The firing of Shildt was not one of those times. DeWitt directly said it boiled down to differences between Shildt and Mo, and Mo's guys. That statement was one of the few clear points made in the announcement.
Q: When did wins and losses become a secondary factor for gauging the performance of a baseball manager?
A: When a front office wants to fire a manager, the record can be everything.
When a front office wants to fire a manager and the on-field results don't really support the move, there have to be other reasons that are pointed to.
The Cardinals insisted it wasn't about record, but didn't really clear up many of the so-called philosophical differences.
Some of them have bled out over time and reporting.
Shildt was pushing. Too hard it seems now. He wanted Cardinals’ knowledge to remain with the Cardinals, like Chris Carpenter. He was going to point out where he felt the team could get better. Shildt could run hot — sometimes too hot. There were two misconceptions of Shildt I tried to point out in real time. He did not lack “fire” and he was not a “yes man” for the front office, as some critics of his suggested. There were some clashes, and as the page turned from 2021 to looking forward something happened that the front office decide the differences were too much.
The Cardinals labeled 2021 a success because of the winning streak and the playoff appearance. Shildt's winning percentage is better than any active manager with as many seasons under their belt as him except for Dave Roberts and Aaron Boone, who just got an extension from the Yankees. Shildt will have received manager of the year award votes — and he won it once — in every full season he managed, including this season. The Cardinals, to their credit, did not attempt to say it was on-field related. That would have been difficult to square.
Q: Enough about the manager. Let’s move on. What are the team’s offseason plans for the roster?
A: Nothing's changed despite the firing. Shortstop, rotation and designated hitter are three areas where the Cardinals could look to improve from the outside or create time and opportunity for up-and-coming prospects.
Example: Go sign a DH, or give guys like Juan Yepez and/or Nolan Gorman reps there.
In normal times, the Cardinals would be outlining their direction for next season, what should be a very competitive one.
Right now that's on hold until they figure out who's leading the team from the dugout.
I don't think we will be hearing much about the direction of the roster and the offseason shopping list until this managerial detour finds some resolution.
Q: Corey Seager or Trevor Story? I imagine their next contracts will look similar.
A: Seager is 27 ½ years old.
Story is almost 29.
Seager has a 131 OPS+ in the last 3 seasons, with a 147 OPS+ over the last two.
Story has a 114 OPS+ in the last 3 seasons, with a 108 OPS+ over the last two, and remember he's playing in the offense-aiding Coors Field for home games.
I'm not sure how their contracts would look all that similar.
Story is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
Seager is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. And a rookie of the year, a World Series champion and NLCS and World Series MVP.
I think Seager is going to get a bigger deal, potentially a significantly bigger deal.
The Cardinals have shown interest in Story in the past, including at the trade deadline.
They have not shown much interest in beating the field for a top-of-the-class free agent, due to the contract and commitments those wins require, and how the contracts that win them often struggle to hold up.
Q: The Cardinals have parted ways with some longtime organizational guys (Shildt, Greer, Budaska) at least in part to some differences of opinion/philosophy with hitting coach Jeff Albert. This seems like a lot for a hire that has not produced the best results?
A: Mozeliak noted that friction between Shildt and Albert was a conflict, but said it was not the sole reason for the decision to fire Shildt.
Albert can point to impressive results some young up-and-coming hitters are having in the Cardinals' minor league ranks, and that bodes well for the future, and it's clearly one the Cardinals front office is committed to seeing through.
Those who are not on the same page, or don't get there, are going to be on the outside looking in.
And that is where things get a little confusing.
Because when Albert has been defended by the front office in the past, there has been a lot of talk about how different viewpoints are good and not everyone benefits from the same kind of instruction. And yet anyone who seems to clash or push back against Albert's direction doesn't seem to stick around long. Adding to the confusion is the Shildt firing after what seemed like a decent example of a team finding a good balance for the offense. In the beginning of the season, the Cardinals were all trying to hit the ball to Big Mac Land.
In late June, Shildt staged what could best be called a hitting intervention. Hard conversations were had, and the Cardinals stopped treating every at-bat equally. Numbers with two-strikes went up and numbers with runners in scoring position went up. The intervention, if you will, was not about throwing out Albert's method, I don't think. It was about balancing it a little it. And the results speak for themselves.
Does Albert get credit for that or Shildt? It depends on who is asked. Now one of them is gone.
Q: How can Mizzou fix its defense? Stack eight in the box? Fire Steve Wilks?
A: I would start by having full-contact practices over the bye week. That's if the NCAA even allows it these days. Somewhere along the way, Wilks forgot to make sure his defense knew how to tackle, and Drinkwitz apparently didn't see the magnitude of the problems from his side of the ball, which is as big if not bigger of a concern. In short, there are no easy answers right now. I agree that if Wilks is as out of touch as it has appeared, there is no real benefit to keeping him around. It could make things worse.
Q: Should Mizzou try to bring in Ed Orgeron as a defensive savior?
A: Too many skeletons in the bayou.
Q: The Blues beat the Coyotes. Can you believe it?
A: A great night for the young Blues against a team that too often as the Blues' number. Kostin's willingness to play tough and get physical was a great sign. Berube had challenged him to get there, and he did. Kyrou’s skills? Yowza. I wrote before the season that this really needs to be the year the Berube-is-too-tough-on-young-guys narrative goes away. So far, so good.
Q: Mizzou hoops picked to finish 10th in the SEC? Fair or foul?
A: SEC basketball predictions and projections are meaningless.
More than most predictions.
Most of the media that votes on it is in the heat of football season when the hoops picks are due.
Very few are doing much in-depth research.
And even then, no one knows what to expect out of Mizzou this season.
Mostly all new players via the transfer route.
Could be a disaster. Could be a surprise. I genuinely have no clue.
How the pieces fit together is going to be very important.
Q: Are you disappointed in Vladimir Tarasenko’s start? His shot doesn’t seem a blistering and there have been some errant passes.
A: This will surprise those of you who think I’m anti-Tarasenko, but I'd like to see more. Just two games in. Give him some time. He had some good moments against Arizona.
Q: NFL analyst Andrew Brandt seemed to suggest the league could have more luck on an eventual appeal of the relocation lawsuit than the initial jury decision. Any concerns there? Also, any predictions on the NFL’s final attempt to force a venue change?
A: I've said from the jump I think this goes to trial and the NFL appeals and tries to claw things back. However successful it could be, I don't know. Appeals courts are generally more conservative. But this being a Missouri state law issue and not a federal antitrust issue pushes things to a different playing field compared to other similar suits in the past. NFL approach is same as Kroenke's: Delay and appeal until the very end. The venue change push is a 4th-and-infinity Hail Mary. I don't expect it to work.