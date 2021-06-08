BenFred: Time to turn up the heat on Maddux? Cardinals pitching woes and potential trade targets dominate this week's chat

A: If Cardinals players had much leverage with the front office on when to add help from the outside, the Cardinals would not have gone five consecutive trade deadlines without a significant improvement at the deadline. They would get reinforcements every year, if players had their say. The 2019 decision to stand down was especially telling, as the team had played like one that deserved an upgrade but did not get one. Manager Mike Shildt has never once been rewarded with a win-now move at the deadline to help spark his team toward the playoffs. That's rough, for a manager who already has one manager of the year award and received votes for another. I think what we see between now and the end of July will be as much of a test of the front office as the team on the field. The Cardinals have offered a series of mixed messages about 2021. Big splash of Arenado says team is serious about the present, but trusting an inexperienced outfield did not. The hope that was baked into the pitching conflicted with the urgency of one more ride for Molina and Wainwright, and the Cardinals' insistence on bringing them back. You see what I'm saying? The Cardinals are never, under DeWitt going to be a win-now-at-all-costs-and-tank-later team, but they have really been sitting on the fence so far this season, and the moves that are made (or not) before the deadline are going to tell us a lot more than anything they say. Actions speak louder than words, and the ballpark is cleared for swelling crowds hungry for postseason baseball.