BenFred: Too soft on Cardinals manager Mike Shildt? Or, just being honest?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: Media members either seem to blame Cardinals manager Mike Shildt for everything or nothing at all, and you seem to be in the second camp. Why?
A: In my experience, Shildt's most outspoken critics seem to have a hard time pointing to specific decisions he made that were wrong and cost the Cardinals games. I pointed to one earlier in the chat. He let the sky come crashing down on Genesis Cabrera's head against the Pirates the other night. He seemed to manage that one flat-footed, and it cost him. Someone else should have replaced Cabrera sooner, even if that replacement failed. Even if fans went nuts if the only available alternative was Ponce de Leon or Junior Fernandez, and it turned into a disaster. Why? Because it was already turning into a disaster, and doing the same thing did not work.
OK, so there's one. Now, where are the other games Shildt has cost the Cardinals, without question? Now, fact check that list with the roster. If you don't like where a certain player is in the lineup, who would you want in his place? If you don't think that guy should be pitching then and there, which available pitcher would you pick to replace him in that moment, and how would it affect the innings to come?
Some folks are going to flip over the chances given to Alex Reyes, and perhaps Shildt was a bit too reliant on the closer as he started to struggle, but it's hard to blame him for over-trusting two of the three guys (Cabrera, Reyes and Gio Gallegos) who have been pretty solid in a bullpen that was very thin for most of the season. Specifically, closer is about the only pass-fail job in sports. You either do or you don't, and Reyes usually did. Until he didn't. So now he's out.
Now, fortunately, some of the bullpen add-ons are excelling and earning more chances. You could argue Shildt should have provided them bigger chances sooner, but chances are most of us would have been a bit slow to move up some of these add-ons, too. I can recall chatters not being thrilled with the value plays made to boost the struggling bullpen when they were made. Another thing to remember? Every reliever is not available to pitch every night.
What I mostly see is a lot of complaining about how Shildt gives answers in post-game Zooms. I see a lot of assumptions about those answers being the same way he talks all the time. It's not. I see a lot of how-can-he-possibly-use-that-guy without suggestions on who would have been better on this often-thin team. The front office built this team to thrive on good starting pitching and defense, then let the starting pitching crater before seeking help. It entered the season with a short bench and it cost the team. It didn't give Shildt a significant trade-deadline upgrade for the third time in three years and admitted publicly it was just hoping for the best. Shildt isn't perfect. No manager is. But the idea that he's the big problem with this team is one I just don't get. Sorry.
One more thing: Shildt can be defensive after a loss. Same for most managers. But I've never once had a question about one of his moves that he did not explain with a pretty convincing case as to why he did what he did. Doesn't mean he's always right. Doesn't mean it always works. But the snippets that sometimes come across in Zoom -- whether roasted for being too mean or too passive -- don't reflect what actual conversations with him are like, in my experience. Zoom sucks for talking baseball. Hopefully it's temporary.
Q: If St. Louis does win a big settlement or jury verdict in this relocation case, who gets the money?
A: Popular question.
The groups suing the Rams/NFL would get the payday.
The lawyers representing those groups would get their cut as well, and it would be a healthy one.
The groups are the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.
I'm sure there would be much debate about how those specific groups spend the dough. You can bet on that.
One thing to keep in mind: In Missouri the state gets half of punitive damages.
A lawyer for the Rams/NFL side in court on Tuesday mentioned STL is seeking damages in the 10 figures, for what it's worth.
Q: When will we know if the Rams/NFL request for summary judgment in the relocation case is approved by Judge McGraugh?
A: There’s no set deadline for when Judge McGraugh has to decide his stance on the request for summary judgment, unfortunately. Sometimes that takes a while, but the case will continue as he leaves it open. Or, he could decide any day. Just up to him. Seeing how he dismissed the motion to dismiss earlier in the case, and how that was based on largely the same case made in the request for summary judgment, I don't think the STL side has much to worry about.
Q: What do you make of Kolten Wong saying in a recent interview that he had to unlearn what the Cardinals taught him about hitting after signing on with the Brewers and having a great season at the plate?
A: Add Wong to the list of players who have fared better offensively elsewhere after departing The Lou.
Better ballparks to hit in elsewhere, but it doesn't sound like that's the only thing.
One thing that jumped out to me in that article was Wong explaining how the Cardinals' insistence that he grind at-bats by seeing a lot of pitches did him more harm than good, in his opinion.
I do think the Cardinals at times stress "working" an at-bat more than the point of an at-bat ... hitting.
Some guys are built to battle. Others should smash a fastball even when it's a first pitch. Kolten is the latter. Same for Bader.
The power topic is one I don't fully agree with Kolten about. I think he's best off when he doesn't chase it. But, whatever he's doing now is clearly working for him, and it's not just a Miller Park situation. His numbers surprisingly have been better on the road.
Coaching great athletes is more about getting them to be the best at what they are great at and minimizing their flaws than it is changing them altogether. It seemed to me he felt like the Cardinals tried to change him. But there were also times when Wong agreed he needed to change. And yes, he's a little salty about the Cardinals not wanting to pick up his option, so keep that in mind while reading those comments.
Q: The Pirates fire their hitting coach but Jeff Albert remains with the Cardinals. What will it take for the Cardinals to turn the page?
A: Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has positioned himself as Jeff Albet's biggest defender. It started when the Houston sign-stealing scandal dropped and has not stopped since. He's invested in Albert, and he's somewhat linked his reputation to Albert's. So he's got a lot of reasons to want it to work. Some sort of changes to the offensive side of things should be expected after the season. Whether it's a new voice in the dugout to work with Albert, like a former player, or a new role for Albert that has an office instead of a spot in the dugout, I think something will shift. But I don't think the Cardinals will flat out fire Albert. Judging by some of the results the Cardinals have been getting with their minor league hitters, which Albert has a hand in as well, maybe a pivot is better than a dismissal. But I agree something at the major league level does not seem to be working as it should, for some time now.
Q: I promise I'm not old and crotchety but Javier Baez giving Mets fans the thumbs down really bothered me. Is the divide between players and fans growing as the collective bargaining agreement negotiations loom?
A: Baez didn't think that one through, did he? I imagine he was probably trying to stick up for his pal Francisco Lindor, who has not handled New York well, but it's going to ding him in free agency and anyone who suggests it won't be a factor for some teams simply doesn't understand how some teams work. There's a decent conversation to be had about the fan-athlete relationship these days and how it has decayed, along with how we talk to each other online and even in person. Baez could be a great spokesperson for that. He's gone from a mostly supportive fan base in the Cubs to one that demands a lot despite not getting much recently in the Mets. But any chance of a productive talk about fan-team relationships went out the window the moment he explained the thumbs-down gesture. He gave fans a test of their own medicine, sure, but he's going to be the one feeling the side effects this offseason.
Q: Do you think Coach Drinkwitz will open up the offense this season? And is Connor Bazelak capable of that?
A: That's the plan, and Bazelak should be up to the ask. The long ball was missing from the blueprint last year and Drinkwitz wants to have it in his offense. Bazelak has some experience coming back at receiver and some new razzle dazzle in freshman Dominic Lovett who should help right away. My question is, can the Tigers run effectively? Because if you can't have a decent ground game in the post Larry Rountree era you are going to struggle to keep defenses honest. Tyler Badie and Elijah Young are very important to this team, and perhaps BJ Harris, too. Someone has to be able to punish defenses if they get too far on their heels.
Q: Is there any chance Vladimir Tarasenko could take his talents to the KHL this season if he doesn't get the NHL trade he wants?
A: That would be pretty stunning, and it wouldn't be the preferred plan of Tarasenko's agents, who seem to be running the show for No. 91 these days.
I think this is going to end with a trade, even if the Blues have to eat some salary.
If Blues GM Doug Armstrong doesn't find a way to unload Tarasenko, all of his talk about prioritizing guys who want to be here goes out of the window.
It casts a cloud over the team, and who can possibly expect Berube to handle this well?