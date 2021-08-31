BenFred: Too soft on Cardinals manager Mike Shildt? Or, just being honest?

Q: The Pirates fire their hitting coach but Jeff Albert remains with the Cardinals. What will it take for the Cardinals to turn the page?

A: Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has positioned himself as Jeff Albet's biggest defender. It started when the Houston sign-stealing scandal dropped and has not stopped since. He's invested in Albert, and he's somewhat linked his reputation to Albert's. So he's got a lot of reasons to want it to work. Some sort of changes to the offensive side of things should be expected after the season. Whether it's a new voice in the dugout to work with Albert, like a former player, or a new role for Albert that has an office instead of a spot in the dugout, I think something will shift. But I don't think the Cardinals will flat out fire Albert. Judging by some of the results the Cardinals have been getting with their minor league hitters, which Albert has a hand in as well, maybe a pivot is better than a dismissal. But I agree something at the major league level does not seem to be working as it should, for some time now.

Q: I promise I'm not old and crotchety but Javier Baez giving Mets fans the thumbs down really bothered me. Is the divide between players and fans growing as the collective bargaining agreement negotiations loom?