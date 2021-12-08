BenFred: What are fair expectations for the Cardinals these days, anyway?

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: With the lockout pause, let’s zoom out for a big-picture discussion. When Cardinals fans complain the team should do more to win a World Series championship, why do many Post-Dispatch sportswriters push back instead of agree?
A: Well, I'm not sure the P-D sports staff has enough writers for "many" colleagues to share one opinion. We all come at it from different viewpoints, but I do think we can all agree on a couple of things. One is an appreciation for the Cardinals being a historically great baseball team that has a passionate following nationwide. Another is understanding that such a brand can fade if not vigorously upheld. Reminding Cardinal Nation that it has it pretty good, all things considered, does not mean belittling fans for wanting to win championships. Heck, the Cardinals sell championships. They built a big old replica of the Commissioner's Trophy at Ballpark Village. They did that. Not the fans. So, yes, I'm going to point out it’s been 10 years and counting since the Cardinals won that ultimate prize. I don't do it out of a misunderstanding of disrespect of the past. I do it because of that past. The Cardinals should be appreciated for taking the hard road of annual contention, but they also need to understand that every year sustained success does not produce a parade, people who buy tickets and jerseys want a parade even more. I do think there are a lot of fans who both appreciate the sustained success approach but also want to see more urgency from the front office in terms of preseason roster construction and in-season moves to supplement that roster.
Q: Was anything accomplished with the Rams relocation lawsuit settlement other than a nice check for the legal team?
A: Here’s my stance on that, for one last time.
I'm doing a Stan Kroenke cleanse over the holidays, for my health.
The region is getting more than $500 million from the settlement, after legal fees.
It was only really out of pocket $18 million from what turned out to be a rigged attempt to keep the team.
It's making back more than what it spent on the Dome in the first place.
The nearly $800 million was one of the biggest settlements the NFL has handed out, on a subject (relocation) it has fought and won on time and time again in other places, most recently in Oakland just this week, where the appeal that tried to get that relocation lawsuit back on track was rejected, with one judge calling it a, “Hail Mary of speculation.”
The STL case might not have been so strong on appeal, even after a big win at trial, and the NFL would have immediately appealed. The league does better on appeals than the initial trials. No one wants to talk about how bad it would have been if a big win at trial was reversed or severely diminished on appeal.
I can't comprehend winning more than $500 million being equated to nothing.
Even if you don't trust the region to spend it wisely, that's a warped read.
The on-the-stand stuff people so desperately wanted to see was not going to happen. You can't compel out-of-state defendants to show up and take the stand in a civil trial like this would have been. The likely outcome would have been the depositions that were already recorded getting played in front of jury members. Not exactly the same sizzle.
Most of the smoking-gun stuff was already aired in pretrial hearings. The St. Louis side wisely made sure of that. It's all there for anyone who cares, though many don't and wont. That was not going to be made different by a trial. Those who wanted to ignore it would have.
I can understand why those who were hopeful for an expansion team were disappointed, but the truth is they were misled by people who were either spinning for the NFL or looking for the attention that comes with telling people what they want to hear.
Q: So, where do you think the money from the settlement goes?
A: I think at least a chunk of it will go toward improving and updating The Dome. It brings events, people and revenue into the region. It's also about the only thing the RSA can likely spend its portion of the settlement on. After that, who knows. That the three parties — city, county and RSA — did not have a predetermined agreement about who gets what opens the door for speculation that there will be some infighting about allocation and how it's spent once allocated. Hopefully the decision-makers prove that speculation wrong. We'll see. They should use the money to do things that are the opposite of what Kroenke stands for. Use the head and the heart to do something that creates a lasting legacy of good.
Q: Why has the NHL not come up with a better system for helping teams that are up against salary cap issues when it comes to replacing players held out for COVID protocols?
A: Great question. No league seems to have been more negatively impacted by COVID and its agreed-upon COVID policies than the NHL this season. Most every other league is more or less making the pandemic's effect on their seasons a minor story, for the most part, but it remains a steady presence in the NHL. And most of the players are vaccinated, per the league and the teams. So, change the restrictions. Update them. Do something. Or figure out why the NHL is being so victimized by breakthrough cases. It's become impossible to get a read on teams because so many are missing players for 10-day windows. A system that punishes teams salary-cap wise for vaccinated players being held out was not thought through very well. It is resulting in a poorer product on the ice. It's bad.
Q: When do you expect baseball to get serious about ending the lockout?
A: My P-D colleague Derrick Goold made a great point on timing during a recent Sports On Tap roundtable. Real money starts being lost for both sides when regular season games gets impacted. We know players need about three weeks to get ready. So, I'm kind of figuring that's the unsaid deadline until I hear differently, with lots of bluster taking place in the leading up to talks getting serious. I don't think there's much of anything substantial at all until after the holidays. The good news is both sides seem to understand the damage that could be done by a mangled regular season, and neither side wants to lose that money after the pandemic’s pinch.
Q: Are the Cardinals done making moves? Is a reliever or two all they’re interesting in adding one baseball opens back up again?
A: The Cardinals, as constructed at the moment, are more or less set to have close to the same payroll in 2022 as they did in 2021. The front office has suggested an uptick in payroll is to be expected. How much and in what ways are the big questions. Relief help has been named as a need. There has been some mention of some bat shopping and the potential fit for a swingman pitcher perhaps. The Cardinals have tried to distance themselves from shortstop speculation but the chance to upgrade is there. They have left themselves some money and opportunities to be advantageous and nimble when business resumes post-lockout. Hopefully they act in that way.
Q: What’s your take on the latest twist in the Vladimir Tarasenko saga?
A: Ten games without a goal before Tuesday night’s gritty, gutsy win. Chief has been nudging him publicly again about want-to stuff. Not a good sign. He still wants to be traded. Might be time to make it happen. Right now though Blues are just trying to white-knuckle it through the COVID chaos. They're in survival mode.
Q: Do you think Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak’s regression has been mostly related to his injury? Who starts the bowl game?
A: The lack of mobility sure seems to be affecting him negatively, but it can't explain some of the bad decisions he made with the ball this season. At best, he has been a good to more than good game manager who makes smart decisions and avoids costly mistakes. At worst, he has been a turnover-prone and immobile QB who can't get the ball down the field. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Maybe Drinkwitz wants Bazelak and Brady Cook to battle it out in bowl practices to see who starts, or maybe he's leaning toward Bazelak as usual but wants to do what he can to decrease the chance Cook transfers? There are multiple off-field games being played around this time of year with the transfer portal buzzing, and Drinkwitz could be looking there too to see what upgrades — Spencer Rattler? — might be available. Point is, Bazelak did more this season to make the position up in the air moving forward than he did secure it.
Q: Should Mizzou fans be disappointed the Tigers did not get an SEC bowl game?
A: They can be, if they like. It won't change the truth. A 6-6 football team doesn't get to leverage the league for its pick of bowl games. Win more, and you get better treatment from the league. Something else that would have helped Mizzou's case would be a better reputation of support through ticket sales and attendance. LSU and Florida get priority because they travel and sell bowl game tickets, even in down seasons, compared to Mizzou.
Q: Cuonzo’s Martin fifth season, so far, has stirred some bad memories of the Kim Anderson days. Where does Mizzou go from here?
A: I'm disappointed with the team so far this season. Most of you all know my feelings about Martin. I thought he was the right coach for the job, and what he did in the immediate aftermath of inheriting a non-competitive program was impressive, considering the shape things were in at the start. That said, in year five you would like to see proof things are moving in the direction beyond first-round NCAA Tournament exits, and instead this team looks like one that has no shot at the Tournament. The biggest feather in Zo's cap so far was that he turned the page from a really bad three seasons, to something much better, with the hope even better was to come. Now things look like they are trending in the wrong direction, and most of the guys who are not getting it done on the court so far this season are guys who are going to be back next season. So, you would really, really like to see signs that those guys are getting better over the course of the season. And I do think Desiree Reed-Francois will wait to see if that happens. She kind of has to with the $6 million buyout. A buyout can be handled by the right booster or three if someone wants to fund a change, though. College sports teaches us that all the time. Someone else is going to have to call for Martin's firing. It won't be me.
Q: Two Ohio State receivers transfer. One (Jameson Williams) becomes a star at Alabama. Another (Mookie Cooper) struggles at Mizzou. Is Nick Saban just that good?
A: That's an interesting way of looking at it. Not every Ohio State receiver is created equal, and Alabama's offense and Mizzou's are not exactly comparable at this time. For one, look at the quarterback. Bryce Young is going to win the Heisman. Also Jameson Williams is a more experienced and older player than Mookie Cooper. Cooper caught 16 passes in his first season at Mizzou. I'm not ready to write him off. He's played seven games. Jameson Williams played 18 games before he played his first one for Alabama this season. Yes, Saban and his staff are really, really good. But I'd give Cooper some time.