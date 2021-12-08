BenFred: What are fair expectations for the Cardinals these days, anyway?

A: I'm disappointed with the team so far this season. Most of you all know my feelings about Martin. I thought he was the right coach for the job, and what he did in the immediate aftermath of inheriting a non-competitive program was impressive, considering the shape things were in at the start. That said, in year five you would like to see proof things are moving in the direction beyond first-round NCAA Tournament exits, and instead this team looks like one that has no shot at the Tournament. The biggest feather in Zo's cap so far was that he turned the page from a really bad three seasons, to something much better, with the hope even better was to come. Now things look like they are trending in the wrong direction, and most of the guys who are not getting it done on the court so far this season are guys who are going to be back next season. So, you would really, really like to see signs that those guys are getting better over the course of the season. And I do think Desiree Reed-Francois will wait to see if that happens. She kind of has to with the $6 million buyout. A buyout can be handled by the right booster or three if someone wants to fund a change, though. College sports teaches us that all the time. Someone else is going to have to call for Martin's firing. It won't be me.