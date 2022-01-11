BenFred: What did one big win against 15th-ranked Alabama tell us about Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers?

Q: Should the Blues be concerned that their best hockey so far has come when quite a few guys were unavailable? What happens if the success recedes as the team gets healthier?

That's the million-dollar question, and I thought we were going to get a chance to figure it out, and then more guys hit the COVID list. How do you play hungry as heck when you are finally fully healthy?

It's a good problem to have. The Blues would love to find out. But the way this season is going for the NHL and specifically the Blues, maybe it's a question that never gets answered? Should we expect that things are going to change with teams missing players night in and night out once the playoffs roll around? That's probably shortsighted thinking, isn't it? The secret to this season could be depth, and the Blues have a lot of it, so that's good.

When — if — the Blues get to full strength, they will have to bottle up that spirit they had when they were thin, and guys who had bigger roles during the thin times are going to have to accept and thrive in smaller role or call-up chances. That was the strength of the Blues — the depth and their teamwork — when they made their Cup run. So, the model is there with guys who know it can work.