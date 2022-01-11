BenFred: What did one big win against 15th-ranked Alabama tell us about Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers?

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: What do you make of Mizzou hoops taking down No. 15 Alabama? A fluke, or a sign of real progress?
A: Wait, I thought Mizzou's basketball season had already been declared dead? The Chat was sure of it!
Kidding, kidding. Very good win for the Tigers, and a reminder that making sky-is-falling assumptions about a new-look team before January even arrives is risky business. I thought the Tigers looked more engaged and invested on defense, which they have to be if they are going to have a chance. They are not a good 3-point shooting team, but they got some to fall, and you have to have that to have a chance, too.
Kobe Brown seems to have realized he can be That Guy every night, and now he has to do it each time out. He’s been a pleasure to watch grow and develop into this current role. Still, he needs more help. Coleman has to keep shooting through this early-season slump. He made a high percentage of threes at Ball State. The distance to the basket and rim are the same in SEC. I just can't believe he will be this bad of a shooter all season.
Most important, there is some promise showing in the youngest guys, like Kaleb Brown and the coming-on-strong Trevon Brazile, who I really like and Cuonzo can't play enough at this point. That's what you have to see from this down year. Some clear proof things are getting better and will be better next year.
Q: Should the Blues be concerned that their best hockey so far has come when quite a few guys were unavailable? What happens if the success recedes as the team gets healthier?
That's the million-dollar question, and I thought we were going to get a chance to figure it out, and then more guys hit the COVID list. How do you play hungry as heck when you are finally fully healthy?
It's a good problem to have. The Blues would love to find out. But the way this season is going for the NHL and specifically the Blues, maybe it's a question that never gets answered? Should we expect that things are going to change with teams missing players night in and night out once the playoffs roll around? That's probably shortsighted thinking, isn't it? The secret to this season could be depth, and the Blues have a lot of it, so that's good.
When — if — the Blues get to full strength, they will have to bottle up that spirit they had when they were thin, and guys who had bigger roles during the thin times are going to have to accept and thrive in smaller role or call-up chances. That was the strength of the Blues — the depth and their teamwork — when they made their Cup run. So, the model is there with guys who know it can work.
Q: Is it time to start giving Ville Husso more starts over Jordan Binnington? One more: If John Klinberg is on the outs in Dallas, could the Blues be interested in swapping Vladimir Tarasenko for the veteran defenseman?
A: Binner looked pretty good against Dallas in that thriller, no? I'd prioritize getting the guy with the ring in a good place as he continues to work his way back from his time in COVID protocols. Husso doesn't need to rust, but I'm not pro goalie controversy, at least not yet.
Klinberg looks like one to add to the watch list, right? Dallas has not yet decided to be sellers, and there is still some chance — thinning, perhaps — that an extension could be worked out there, and that Klinberg's frustration voiced moves things in that direction instead. But he could wind up as a rental, and while the long-term deal he wanted from Dallas would probably not be wise for the Blues, he could offer in the short-term a lot of playoff experience, good size and a heavy workload for a defense that probably needs to be upgraded for a playoff push. Do you have any reservations about trading Tarasenko for a rental and within the division after how well he has played this season? I might.
Q: I get the case for the Cardinals to add a shortstop from the outside, but is Edmundo Sosa being overlooked? He sure looked like a starter during portions of last season.
A: I agree with you that Sosa played like a locked-in starter at times last season.
That's one of the multiple reasons it's seemed a little off to hear the Cardinals — before they shuttered for the lockout — insist that Paul DeJong, first and foremost, is the answer there.
Maybe that's contract politics defining the offseason slant, or trade spin, but I think the Cardinals, if they are not interested in adding a clear starter at shortstop, would be better off going with something like a 5-for-2 approach to the middle infield this season.
DeJong. Sosa. Edman. Gorman. Donovan.
Shortstop and Second base.
May the best performers earn more chances.
The benefit of the outfield experiment last season was that we saw some guys get chances and lose them, and then the answer — O'Neill/Bader/Carlson — emerged, locked in and performed, with Lars Nootbaar pushing them all from the fourth spot.
A similar approach to middle infield could perhaps work now that every other spot is more or less set.
Q: Now that the transfer era is in full chaos mode, which one has hurt Mizzou the most? Xavier Pinson in hoops? Mekhi Wingo in football?
A: I think Mizzou has been hurt much more by recruits it did not nab (EJ Liddell in basketball, for example) than by transfers it lost. Depending on how next season plays out at quarterback, Connor Bazelak to Indiana could hurt the most. The QB played hurt this season, took his lumps and certainly looked like he needed to lose his job at times. But, if he gets heathy and balls out for the Hoosiers, and the Tigers don't know exactly who should take snaps, that would sting.
Wingo’s transfer hurts because he's exactly the kind of player you should not lose. He was a Drinkwitz recruit. He had a great season and made the SEC’s all-freshmen team. He was set up to be a leader of the team moving forward. But, if he does indeed go to LSU, where his old high school coach Rob Steeples is now an assistant, and if that was the main reason it happened, I'm not sure what you are supposed to do to combat that, really. Gotta see if that is indeed the outcome.
QB is the most important position on the field, though. Always. And Tigers lost a guy who started a bunch of games without a clear answer on who will be better there next season.
Q: Regarding MLB’s lockout, I understand why players are miffed about revenue and how it’s split, but what is the owner’s mistrust of players all about? Or is it just plain greed?
A: It’s business, more than anything. Follow the money. Players see the revenue produced by the game growing annually pre-pandemic. They want the annual player salary to reflect that. Owners want to protect their growing portion of the revenue pie, and point to the mega deals the best players continue to get as reasons the current system works.
Players seem determined to try to find a structure better suited for every player, not just the elite ones, and that can only really happen if more money goes toward salaries. Owners would prefer to shift the amount of money that goes toward salaries around, but not grow it. Hopefully progress toward compromise comes Thursday, when the sides will meet to discuss economics.
Q: Has the city got around to wasting the money it got by caving in on the Rams relocation settlement?
A: That's the spirit!
Never mind that it was one of the biggest NFL settlements ever, that the Oakland relocation case has gone up in smoke on appeals, and that COVID issues likely would have pushed the trial back again at least one more time, and that the Supreme Court changes that have taken place since the lawsuit was filed could have made it more likely the entire thing got tossed even if Team STL won big.
But, hey, facts have never been easier to dismiss.
My understanding is the discussions are ongoing about how the money will be split and spent/invested. That's going to become more of a news story than a sports story as it plays out, but I know the P-D will have it covered as there is a lot of interest in it, and understandably so.
Q: Is Nick Saban’s dominant run at Alabama ending?
A: Not yet. Saban was smiling for a reason after the loss, and I don't think it was retirement on his mind. That Alabama team was very young, and two of its most important playmakers were out. Tide will roll again, but now Georgia is officially an equal. Alabama of the East.
Q: I know everyone is sick of Nick Saban’s dominance and Georgia’s race to replicate it, but watering down the CFP playoff by adding teams isn’t the answer, right?
A: I don't connect the dots to the 12-team playoff being something that will work against Saban or those who hope to turn into him. His teams would have been just fine in a 12-team bracket. Expanding the bracket gives more teams a chance. It raises the stakes for a bigger group. It works against the watering-down of the bowl games via opt-outs, because guys want to play for a championship. It would absolutely capture our interest, just like the NFL expanded playoff already has, and the NCAA basketball tournament does. What it doesn't do is stop the fact of cream rising to the top.
Q: I’m sorry to say it, but Mizzou needs to wake up and get out of the SEC. The Tigers can’t compete in this league, and it hurts interest and fan engagement.
A: Check out how well that old conference is holding up. The Big 12 just lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Have you ever watched Fixer Upper? It's better to have the cheap house in the nice neighborhood than the nice one in the block everyone is fleeing.
The Tigers are in the rich neighborhood. Time for a lot of hard work and investment. It will be money better spent than paying an exit fee — one that just went up recently — to go to a less stable conference in what seems to be the most volatile era of college sports we have witnessed in a long time.
Q: Should the Cardinals be a bit more concerned about what happens if Yadier Molina falters this season? There is zero discussion about it seems.
A: Andrew Knizner would be starting for a decent chunk of MLB teams. Not starting like Molina has for the Cardinals over the years, meaning every day no matter what, but that's not how the position works in most places these days. It's often a timeshare, and Knizner would be in that mix for a lot of teams. I think the Cardinals are OK handing him starts if something happens to Molina.
Q: Enough Trevor Story speculation. The Cardinals would be better off going out and getting a .350-plus on-base percentage hitter to hit leadoff. High strikeouts and low OBP is not what this lineup needs. One more: Who totals the most at-bats at leadoff next season?
A: Story's on-base percentage over the last three seasons is .348, for what it's worth.
I think the Cardinals need more out of their leadoff spot, too, but I do think they have a decent chance of finding the right mix for it internally.
Tommy Edman offers a lot: speed, switch-hitter, doubles power.
Harrison Bader can contribute there if he's hitting well.
Edmundo Sosa perhaps, too, if he's playing regularly.
Dylan Carlson could and should be a fit long term.
It sounds like manager Oliver Marmol is going to be less interested in a static lineup, and I think that while it's a challenge, it could work for leadoff especially.
As for the second part, I wouldn’t be surprised if Carlson gets to leadoff and stays there for a while.
Q: Last year, the Post-Dispatch was telling anyone that would listen about an innings shortage for 2021. This year, I don’t see that being covered nearly as much, but in my eyes, it could be just as bad?
A: I won't be a phony. I thought the Cardinals looked OK in terms of arms entering spring training. I started hollering after Miles Mikolas went down at spring training. Then KK’s back tightened up and I started hollering more. Then Flaherty got hurt, and so on. So, I wasn't hollering last January. There also wasn't a work stoppage. We were getting ready for Winter Warm-Up at this time last year. It's canceled this year. The lockout shuttered free agency and stopped trades so the snapshot of where teams and leagues stand now is not complete. We just know the Cardinals entered the lockout being OK with where they stood. Let's see how/if that changes.