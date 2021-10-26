BenFred: What does 'some autonomy' mean for Marmol as Cardinals manager?

"I don't think our front office is overly active with how you're thinking about pregame preparation. … When you start the game, there is almost like a script on how you want to think about following it. You know who is available and who isn't. You know in certain scenarios, if you are winning, who you are going to use, versus if you are losing. And all that we try to do from the front office standpoint is give these guys the tools in the toolbox to help make the best decision. If they want to have an open discussion on how we think about bullpen usage or starting pitcher usage, we certainly would welcome that, but we are not running downstairs, and I'm not throwing a piece of paper on (the manager's) desk saying this is who you are going to put in the lineup today, this is what your order is going to be, and this is who you are going to close the game with. That just doesn't happen. This is much more organic. We just want to give our major league staff resources to make the best decision possible. And obviously from an analytics standpoint, we have the horsepower up there to help them do that. Obviously as Oli as stated, we want it to be a collaborative environment, one that is a two-way street. One we can have open conversations on this. That's what we are going to welcome. Candidly, we had that in a lot of ways. Not a lot is changing there. It's ultimately going to be giving them the tools to make the best decisions."