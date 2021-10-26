BenFred: What does 'some autonomy' mean for Marmol as Cardinals manager?

Here are the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Q: How much involvement does the Cardinals front office want in day-to-day matters, like lineups and pitching changes?
A: I asked Mozeliak to clarify this, because he felt there has been misinformation, so he deserved a chance to clear it up.
Here's what he said.
"I don't think our front office is overly active with how you're thinking about pregame preparation. … When you start the game, there is almost like a script on how you want to think about following it. You know who is available and who isn't. You know in certain scenarios, if you are winning, who you are going to use, versus if you are losing. And all that we try to do from the front office standpoint is give these guys the tools in the toolbox to help make the best decision. If they want to have an open discussion on how we think about bullpen usage or starting pitcher usage, we certainly would welcome that, but we are not running downstairs, and I'm not throwing a piece of paper on (the manager's) desk saying this is who you are going to put in the lineup today, this is what your order is going to be, and this is who you are going to close the game with. That just doesn't happen. This is much more organic. We just want to give our major league staff resources to make the best decision possible. And obviously from an analytics standpoint, we have the horsepower up there to help them do that. Obviously as Oli as stated, we want it to be a collaborative environment, one that is a two-way street. One we can have open conversations on this. That's what we are going to welcome. Candidly, we had that in a lot of ways. Not a lot is changing there. It's ultimately going to be giving them the tools to make the best decisions."
So, there you go. The manager will make the calls but it’s clear the front office views the ideas provided from upstairs as the right calls, more times than not. I do think it's a little less of a democratic at times, especially in certain examples (contract politics is one). The part about not much changing should be added to the evidence file used to combat the false narrative that Shildt was anti-analytics.
Q: Remember when you said the Blues should trade Tarasenko this offseason to risk team chemistry problems? That take is not aging very well, is it?
A: Tarasenko is sticking it to those who doubted what level he could reach on the ice this season, and yes, that includes me. Time will tell if Blues GM Doug Armstrong still wants a trade. He's winning either way. By not trading Tarasenko for nothing or worse, he is getting this inspired play out of Tarasenko while his trade value increases at the same time. Armstrong made a questionable decision, but it looks like the right one so far. Seattle must be wishing it took No. 91 in the expansion draft, huh? I'd be surprised if Tarasenko starts the postseason with the Blues, but then again I was surprised he was there for camp. Tarasenko certainly has the fan support. No doubt there. Some guys fall out of favor for wanting a trade and pushing for it. Tarasenko has turned it into a rallying cry. Impressive.
Q: Any NFL lawsuit settlement news?
A: The latest is that the NFL/Rams side successfully got lawyer Bob Blitz off the case for trial purposes so they can call him as witness, which surprised me. I figured they waited too long to try that, and there are other witnesses from the stadium task force they could call. I think the STL side will try to get that reversed. But, if the current situation stands, Blitz can still help but he won't be at the table for hearings, participating with depositions or making arguments during the trial. He would have to stick to behind-the-scenes work. Fortunately for the STL side, the previous work he's done — like the depositions Blitz has taken of multiple owners — were not tossed out. Rams/NFL tried to get them tossed but failed.
Q: What direction do you think the Cardinals will take this offseason? Aggressive additions from the outside to win big with Marmol? Creating opportunities for internal options, like they did with the promotion of Marmol? A mix of the two?
A: Great question, one we haven’t heard expressed from the decision makers yet.
On one hand you could make a case the Cardinals are going to come out swinging to give Marmol his best chance of winning big after the surprise managerial change put a spotlight on the front office.
On the other hand, Mozeliak when asked recently reiterated the philosophy of the team is draft-and-develop and giving chances to internal options, so maybe he was suggesting what is to come this offseason.
I think it will continue to be a blend.
Marmol has shared that he envisions a lineup that will change often and will welcome platoon situations to take advantage of game-day matchups.
It sounds like Juan Yepez, who just keeps hitting homers in the Arizona Fall League, should be in play for some designated hitter reps.
Q: Everyone wants to talk Cardinals offseason moves, but shouldn’t we be talking about if there will be a 2022 season? What’s the latest on the threat of a work stoppage, and what would help avoid it?
A: If it wasn't for the managerial change here, we probably would be spending most of today talking about the latest Associated Press story that more or less states a shortened spring training (at least) is expected due to what will happen after the collective bargaining agreement ends when December begins. It's not looking good, friends.
I hope a lot of this is just bluster. I've said from the start that a shortened spring training is no big deal. The worst kept secret in baseball is that everyone hates spring training. Cut it up all you like, but taking a chunk out of the regular season would be a very bad move for owners and players combined. Hopefully smart folks on both sides understand that.
Where to start?
Universal DH.
Playoff expansion.
Somewhat shorter path to free agency and bigger money through arbitration.
Those seem like great starting blocks.
Here's the latest from Ronald Blum of the AP if you missed it:
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February.
Negotiations have been taking place since last spring, and each side thinks the other has not made proposals that will lead toward an agreement replacing the five-year contract that expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1.
The luxury tax system that started with the 2003 season sunsets with the expiration of the labor contract, with the exception of completing accounting and payments for the 2021 tax year. Uncertainty over the 2022 season probably will cause high-spending clubs to delay reaching pricier player agreements.
Free agents can start signing with any team on the sixth day following the World Series, and this year’s group includes Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story, Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Michael Conforto and Kevin Gausman.
MLB may attempt a signing freeze with the start of a lockout, or the marketplace might grind to a halt on its own, even more pronounced than the slowdowns of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 offseasons.
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman doesn’t know the parameters of what he has to spend.
“I have yet to have the conversation yet with what potentials, acknowledging that we have budget commitments already in play and depending on how the new collective bargaining agreement works out over the course of time, hopefully sooner than later,” he said.
Agents say they have received no guidance from the players’ association. Some have braced for a two-week scramble to sign next March or later, whenever a lockout ends.
This lack of pace in negotiations is similar to what occurred in 1989-90, when the agreement expired Dec. 31 and owners announced on Jan. 9 that a lockout would begin Feb. 15 absent an agreement. A deal was reached March 1 and opening day was delayed a week until April 9, causing 78 games to be postponed and rescheduled.
Q: Do you think Albert Pujols will be back with the Cardinals in 2022?
A: That would surprise me. I’d guess retirement over that.
Q: Is the national media sleeping on the Blues’ chances of being a dangerous postseason team?
A: The national media didn't give the Blues a chance to win the Cup when they did it either. Don't sweat that. This team is good. It needs to get a little better defensively. Maybe there's an addition there along the way?
Q: Does increased collaboration before the manager makes a decision mean less blame for the manager if the decision doesn’t work?
A: Ha. No. That's part of the beauty of this trend, if you are a front office member. Front offices get bigger and bigger. With far better job security than managers. And managers keep taking the blame in the end if something goes wrong.
Dave Roberts says he has one of six votes on who starts a postseason elimination game. That didn't stop the "Fire Dave Roberts" chatter after the Dodgers lost in part because they treated their starters like relievers and their relievers like starters. Managers still catch most if not all of the heat even as things like lineups and pitching changes have become more collaborative decisions. Mozeliak insisted that any assumption about Marmol not having the chance to put his fingerprints on the job was both unfair and inaccurate.
"I think we will keep doing it the way we always have," Mozeliak said. "We have given the manager a lot of autonomy on how he thinks about lineups, on how he thinks about using his pitching staff. But to echo what Oli said, there is a level of collaboration with what you have going on upstairs. When you think about analytics and you hear things about performance department and baseball development, these are all groups that are looking at data to help make the best decisions possible. Having Oli and his coaching staff work with that is something we want to continue. But ultimately we are hiring him to be the manager so he will be given some autonomy."
A lot of autonomy. Some autonomy. Depends on the day, and the topic. But, at the end of the day, every manager knows who wears the blame for the decisions made in-game, so he better be on board with it and be able to explain it with conviction.
Q: Is Cuonzo Martin’s Mizzou basketball job at risk this season if the Tigers don’t win something like seven SEC games?
A: Projecting what a Tigers team mostly full of transfers is going to do is pretty hard. I'm hoping to make a trip to Columbia to get a chance to watch a practice. So much of their season is going to depend on how guys who have not played together before figure it out. One thing to keep in mind when placing Martin on the hot seat: his new boss. He's close with Desiree Reed-Francois, and she helped hire him at Tennessee. Sometimes a new AD arrives itching to make a hire in a revenue sport. I don't think that's the case with her and basketball.
Q: I’m conflicted. I want Dusty Baker to get a World Series ring but can't root for the Astros. What’s a St. Louisan to do?
A: Go Braves, but good for Baker (and only Baker) if the tainted team carries him to a ring.
