BenFred: What kind of trade deadline awaits the trending-up Blues?

English is known as a strong recruiter but he has not yet fully proven that he can do it at his own program as the head coach. Recruiting for Rick Barnes is one thing. Doing it as the head man at your own program is something else. That said Kim is an engaging, smart, modern-thinking coach who is going to bond well with recruits and their families. It would be almost impossible to not be impressed with him as a player and parent. But if you're looking for stacks of evidence he's a can't-miss recruiter, there's just not enough right now. Could be. If Kim was not a former Tiger he would not be moving the hypothetical needle like he is now. I get it, but it's that connection more than his recruiting that is driving that fan-driven discussion. I'm a big fan of Kim. Have been for a long time, since we were in college together. I've joked with him many times that he will be coaching the Tigers one day. Is he next up? I'm not sure. He just started his first head job.