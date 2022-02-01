BenFred: Who knew Colin Moran could be so polarizing to Cardinals fans?

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: Guys like Colin Moran and Brad Miller are, at best, league average hitters. Some Cardinals fans are calling for these kind of additions for a bench/DH type bat, but will they also be mad if a promising up-and-comer gets blocked and later succeeds elsewhere because of that kind of addition?

Why can’t they see that? Sign a great player if you can, but don’t waste a roster spot on a replacement level player, right?

A: It really depends on the role and how it is used. One thing new manager Oliver Marmol has talked about is using a less-static lineup. Prioritizing matchups and who fits best where that day. If you really lean into that, it's good to have multiple options, because you are actually using all of your options on a regular basis.

The hard part becomes getting guys enough work to remain sharp, convincing players to buy in on the idea of some fluidity in the daily lineup and actually making the most out of your roster. It’s easier said than done, but teams that do it well have success.

They also have deep rosters. Asking a young guy like Juan Yepez to be a full-time DH could be asking too much. But that doesn't mean he should be assigned to the bench or wasting his talents in Memphis. Maybe he splits the role with one guy or even two. The Cardinals seem to believe that you might get better production from that DH spot with a by-game approach instead of one guy.

If you are going the one-guy route, guys like Moran and Miller leave a lot to be desired, yes. If you are going the committee route, they could help. Moran is quickly approaching The Chat Hall of Fame in terms of mentions this offseason. It’s a good sign the lockout needs to end. I like the other idea you mentioned — signing a designated hitter who brings proven, plus production to the lineup.

Q: Do you think Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should have made the Hall of Fame?

A: I would have voted for them if I had vote, but I don't yet. After thinking about it over the years, I think just about the only non-hypocritical way of going about the PED issue is to punish guys who got disciplined by the league for using. Baseball decides which rules it cares about creating and enforcing, not baseball writers. So, asking the writers who vote to know which guys used and which guys didn't, splitting hairs between legitimate allegations and sketchier rumors, is not a very good practice. Guys who got caught and punished by the league, they would not get my vote. Bud Selig, the commissioner who oversaw the steroid era, getting into the Hall really shaped my opinion.

Q: Do you like Torry Holt’s chances of making the Hall of Fame this time around?

A: I think the critics of the Greatest Show — believe it or not, there are some — are going to hurt Holt's case because there are "already" so many Greatest Show guys already in. That's unfair and it has not stopped other teams — even ones that did not win a Super Bowl — from getting multiple deserving players in. Alas, I think the wait will continue. I hope I'm wrong.​

Q: I wish the Mizzou athletics director would come out and announce her support of Tigers basketball coach Cuonzo Martin. The team has shown some signs of getting better, and the open speculation about his future can’t be helping.

A: You guys know I'm a Martin supporter (ducks) but I don't blame Desiree Reed-Francois, or any AD for that matter, for avoiding being pulled into the vote-of-confidence discussion while a season is ongoing.

If you start doing that for one coach, then it says something if you don't do it for another, and so on.

My stance as an AD would be that I evaluate everything after the season ends, period.

Don't underestimate Mun Choi's role in this, or the chancellors', or the donors who could be asked — or are asking — to pay the $6 million buyout.

Those voices have influence on the process, especially with a still-new AD who didn't hire the current coach.

Q: Did the Chiefs blow their chance to get back in the Super Bowl by not prioritizing getting that field goal headed into halftime?

A: I don't think Cincinnati's defense is getting nearly enough credit. Burrow is great and the Chiefs' offense dried up, but the Bengals' defense had a lot to do with that. I can't remember seeing Mahomes tackled by a single defender in the open field very often, can you? And then to come up with another huge stop in overtime? I don't think all of that was because of a Chiefs decision made before halftime. Sometimes the other team has to get some credit.

Q: When a college football player enters the transfer portal can a coach from another school recruit him right away, or does the player have to contact the coach?

A: Teams have access to the online portal and can see who enters it. So, no, players don't have to initiate the contact. Coaches can and do reach out.

That said, it's wrong to assume some of the transfer recruiting even waits until that point to start. When a guy announces he's entering the portal and has a new destination picked almost immediately, you can bet the new team was unofficially recruiting the player before he even entered the portal. Happens all the time, now more than ever. There's really no way to enforce it, unless you are going to monitor coaches' texts, calls and social media accounts — some of which are designed to be almost impossible to trace.

Q: Did it surprise you that former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt signed on with the Padres, who just so recently picked a new manager, and a different one after interviewing Shildt?

A: Nope. He's got his main gig with Major League Baseball. This Padres role is in addition to that. It suggests to me that San Diego liked a lot of what it heard during its talks with Shildt before landing Bob Melvin. If there's a managerial open Shildt wants to chase down the road, none of his two jobs now will stop him from doing so — unless he just finds he likes them better than managing.

Q: If Kentucky (seriously) is a realistic level that Mizzou football should consistently match, how do the Tigers get there? It took Mark Stoops a long time.

A: Hey, there are a lot of teams that would love to have a current Kentucky baseline.

The Wildcats won 10, 8 and 10 games in its last three non-pandemic seasons, along with four consecutive bowl wins.

Mizzou hasn't had a double-digit win season since 2014, which is also its last bowl win.

You have to have the right coach, most importantly. He has to stay and build his program and find the support he needs that keeps him from leaving. You have to have a quarterback, or a system that can win without a star one. Kentucky's offensive upgrades recently elevated the ceiling higher.

Most important is the coach.

There are a lot of similarities between what Pinkel did at Mizzou and what Stoops has done at UK.

Maybe Drinkwitz can be that guy. First he's gotta get a QB. Mizzou is going to struggle if it doesn't have a QB emerge who can win games.

Q: Can the Cardinals make a legitimate rotation addition and just expect someone is going to get hurt at spring training?

A: Matz was a legitimate rotation addition. I'm not entirely convinced he alone will be enough. The recent pickup of Aaron Brooks on the minor league could wind up being a good one. He pitched well in the KBO and has a profile that fits this team. Gets a TON of groundballs. Nice depth add, and his opportunity could increase if that predictable spring training setback for someone arrives.

I think the Cardinals are done with big-ticket rotation shopping. Relief additions should be expected once the business of baseball resumes.

Q: How motivated will the NFL be to make sure the Rams win the Super Bowl in Stan’s new stadium?

A: Look, I’m not saying the Bengals should be preparing for slanted officiating, I'm just suggesting the Bengals should be prepared for the fact every single aspect of the game that can me made to go against them probably will. That's all.

