BenFred: Will Carlos Beltran's connection to the Astros' sign-stealing scandal hurt his Cooperstown candidacy?

Here are highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.

Q: How does Carlos Beltran stack up as a Hall of Fame candidate now that he's going to be on the ballot for the next round of voting?

A: Before the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, he was pretty likely to get in, maybe not on the first ballot but without too long of a wait.

Now?

I think he is going to have a hard time.

He could ultimately get punished twice.

He got fired as the just-named manager of the Mets, and he could be punished again by HoF voters who feel he checked the cheating box. Some may even leave him off because Astros players not named Beltran got off relatively easy. I predict he encounters some turbulence for a clear connection to one of the game's biggest recent scandals.

Beltran wasn't just involved. He was reportedly one of the leaders of the sign-stealing operation. That will hurt him in the eyes of some, and I completely understand why.

Q: Do you think Illinois has Final Four potential?

A: Yes. Curbelo is an X-factor who is starting to get back into the mix. If Kofi keeps playing like he has been and the guards make threes, they're close to impossible to guard. And they appear to be mentally tougher because of their previous seasons. Good combination for March Madness.

Q: Could Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot be a decent fit for the Blues?

A: Could make a lot of sense, and reports out of Canada suggest the Blues have some level of interest. Easy to see why. Big, physical, left-handed, workable $3.5 million cap hit, and on top of that he was a big part of the Canadiens push to the Stanley Cup Final last season. Lindholm and the Ducks might still have a playoff shot. On top of it all, he has a great first name.

Q: No extension for Blues coach Craig Berube during the latest pause. Does Blues GM Doug Armstrong have a transition to Steve Ott in mind?

A: I think it has more to do with wanting to see the Berube-coached Blues get back on the right side of playoff hockey. They were flatter than the state of Kansas in the bubble games. If that trend continues now that the real playoffs are back, not good. If the Blues get back on track, and I think they will — it's not Cup or bust, though — then I imagine an extension will come through. The problem with waiting is that there could be more competition. Berube wants to be here. Armstrong and Berube have a good thing going. I think they will get things sorted out, especially if the Blues don't flop in the postseason.

Q: Do you still think Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin should get another season after this one?

A: I do. My stance on this is that you should not rush to fire a guy early in his contract when he is the one who showed up to take on a rebuild when things were at their absolute worst. You give him some patience and give him a little more benefit of the doubt because of the project he signed up to take on.

I'd give him another season after this one to see how this roster can improve, and how the roster can be improved with pursuing a must-have point guard from the transfer portal. Unfortunately, Boogie Coleman looks like a transfer bust and it's really hurt this team. That's on Martin and his staff for missing, don't get me wrong, but sometimes it happens. Dru Smith and Kassius Robertson, he is not. Some of the other newcomers have made some nice strides. I don't think the team is as far of course as some seem to think.

Most importantly on the firing discussion, I think there are a lot better ways to improve this team than by paying $6 million to buy out the coach who wants to be there and has proven he can take the team to the tournament. That's not the same as suggesting Mizzou can't come up with the money. It can. I just think that kind of loot can be used in better ways to help the team than changing the coach.

Steering some of that money toward NIL deals could drastically change the talent on the court. I don't know why the basketball team has not had more NIL action. Martin is not against NIL. He is for the idea, because it finally evens the playing field some against coaches who have been cheating for years. Perhaps he's not as comfortable leading the charge on what NIL can be, as Drinkwitz seems to be doing, but I think Drinkwitz is also having more opportunities made available to him, too. I don't think it should require a coaching change to get Mizzou hoops moving on the NIL front, but then again it's not my money.

Q: Why are so many quick to blame the players in the MLB work stoppage debate? Why do the owners always seem to get a free pass?

A: Plenty of people blame the players. I have the emails to prove it. I think there is enough blame to go around, honestly. The players are partly motivated by their regret from signing a bad CBA the last time around, but that's something they agreed to at the time. It wasn't the owners' fault. They didn't force them to agree to a deal that aged poorly.

It seems that most of the discussion I see on Twitter, though, is against the owners, not the players. Different crowd in the chats, perhaps. Some of it could be age, or preferred stance on all labor issues. None of that has to do much with my opinion on the commissioner, Rob Manfred. I think he's bad for baseball.

Most importantly, the one thing I hear more than anything — and I agree with totally — is that people right now are not interested in following the back and forth of the fighting between players and owners. They're tired of dealing with a pandemic. They want baseball, not back-and-forth on the nitty, gritty details of the negotiations. And I don't blame them. But it should be pointed out that owners, not players, started the lockout. That's being lost by some.

Q: I get the idea of letting your best hitter bat first to maximize at-bats, but how do you balance that with chances to drive in runs? Let's use Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt as an example.

A: If you're hitting Goldschmidt first, and I would not, then it would be wise to get some decent OBP guys down in the order to decrease the chances of him batting without anybody on after the first inning. It could make some sense, especially with the DH in play, if you had a high OBP guy who fit the second-leadoff description. The best-hitter-at-leadoff theory prioritizes at-bats, and the idea that your best hitter should get the most, period, no matter what. At-bats over banking on potential RBIs that may not be available, is the argument.

The Cardinals got poor team-wide production at leadoff last season, and Tommy Edman wound up with the team-high in at-bats, 38 more than Goldschmidt and 48 more than Nolan Arenado. That's the plus or minus of locking in a guy at leadoff. He's going to get a lot more chances. The Cardinals need better leadoff production, so they should not throw away any idea. One benefit of a non-static lineup, which Oliver Marmol says he wants, could be that different guys rotate through leadoff to produce an all-around better performance there.

And there is likely to be a DH moving forward, so that factors into things, too. Goldschmidt has never once hit leadoff in a major league game. I wouldn't ask him to do it now. But the Cardinals do need a leadoff solution of some kind and could get non-traditional under Marmol.

Q: Your feelings if Stan Kroenke lifts the Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl?

A: If I change the channel, it's like it never happened, right?

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.