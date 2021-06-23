Berube's expiration date? A lot depends on the quality of the Blues roster

Here are the highlights of our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: What is the average life span of an NHL coach? And what is your over-and-under on how many games remain in the tenure of Craig Berube?
A: Craig Berube is now 11th in the NHL in longevity. Jon Cooper is the current long-timer at eight seasons. The average coach goes about 3 1/2 years; the median is lower. The league grinds through coaches faster than any other in North America. (European soccer coaches have ridiculously short terms.)
I don't have an over-under on Berube, but history says we're not too far from the point where if the Blues aren't doing well that Doug Armstrong makes a move, though the Stanley Cup adds some time. A lot will depend on how good a team the Blues put on the ice next season. If they're a team that looks like a Stanley Cup contender, that will up the stakes for Berube. If it's another season like this one, with lots of injuries to key players, that can extend matters. Berube will need some longer postseason runs to get the longevity some coaches have.
Q: It’s been suggested Jake Walman can replace Vince Dunn, but he’s never scored at Dunn’s rate and is a year older. Can a team that used to have one of the top scoring defensive cores lose Alex Pietrangelo and then Dunn over two years and replace them with Torey Krug, Walman and Niko Mikkola?
A: Walman has yet to get the power play time Dunn has, and given that, it could even things up a bit. Eleven of Dunn's 32 career goals have been on the power play. Walman is a late bloomer … He skates well and has a big shot. So he could be a goal scorer like Dunn.
Any team's defense is going to drop off when you lose Alex Pietrangelo. He's one of the better defensemen in the league. His absence will be tougher to replace than Dunn's. Offensively, Walman had a better five-on-five season than Dunn did this year.
Q: What are your thoughts on the Vladimir Tarasenko for Matthew Tkachuk trade rumors?
A: What would Calgary gain from that trade? In two years, Tarasenko is an unrestricted free agent. If he walks, Calgary potentially has nothing to show for that trade. There would have to be a lot more pieces involved, involving younger players who Calgary would control for some time. Trading Tarasenko right now would be a very, very hard thing to do. Plus, he has a no-trade clause, so he gets a say in any move.
Q: When do you see the Doug Armstrong era ending in St. Louis? Hard to imagine someone else running this team.
A: Armstrong's contract runs, if the Blues pick up his option, through 2022-23. I see no reason he won't be there then, and I see no reason the team wouldn't try to extend him after that. He and Tom Stillman get along well, and the team has had success. There's no good reason to break it up.
Q: Since the 2019 season, it seems like Doug Armstrong has made some questionable decisions. While this offseason is incomplete, what grade would you give him since then, and what does he need to do this year to raise it?
A: B. He couldn't keep Alex Pietrangelo, but he got two solid defensemen in Justin Faulk and Torey Krug. He took a gamble that didn't pay off on Mike Hoffman, but it was a move at the time that everyone thought was a master stroke. He was willing to take a risk, and one that cost the team money. Sometimes those things don't pan out.
What he needs to do this summer is make the right decision on Jaden Schwartz, whether to re-sign him or let him go, and if they do let him go, to make the appropriate change to the forward unit. A key will be to adequately assess what the Blues have and what they need.
Q: Was there an advantage for Carl Gunnarsson choosing to retire before the end of his contract, i.e. continuing medical care?
A: Not that I know of. He played long enough that he's qualified for any union benefits as far as medical care. If anything, his retiring means the Blues wouldn't have to let him use their practice facility, I would think, for rehab. Seems like he just got to the point where he realized the time had come. He wasn't going to be ready to play until late November, he thought, which would make it really unlikely anyone would sign him as a free agent. And it seemed clear the Blues weren't going to re-sign him. The road to another season was going to be a tough one.
Q: Could Colton Parayko be trade bait this offseason? He is a big body that plays like Vince Dunn when everyone thinks he can be a Chris Pronger. He seems to be a nice guy without killer instinct.
A: I don't think he'll be trade bait, though he would bring a pretty good return if he did. The last two seasons haven't been as good, but in his first four he was a lights-out defender. His best offensive season was his first, which kind of makes him like Dmitrij Jaskin, who has a great rookie season on offense and never lived up to it, but people thought he would repeat it. That kept people from seeing what an excellent defensive player he was.
Parayko could and should be a good offensive player, with the shot he has, and a lot will come with usage. If he's not on the power play, he's not going to have big numbers. Al MacInnis was reluctant to let his slap shot loose most of the time because he was afraid he would hurt someone. Parayko seems in a similar situation. He's scored just enough goals from distance to show he can do something.
He's also a good guy to have around. You will not have problems with Colton Parayko.
Q: Realizing Vladimir Tarasenko would be a risky trade piece, aren’t there package moves into which he could be placed to mitigate the risk and provide him a change of scenery that might help him with a second wind?
A: The most attractive package for a team acquiring Tarasenko would be for the Blues to pay part of his salary. I don't know that Tarasenko needs a change of scenery. Robby Fabbri needed a change of scenery. Joel Edmundson seems to have benefitted from a change of scenery. Mike Hoffman likely will, too. The questions about Tarasenko will be about his health, which he insists isn't an issue (and for all I know, it isn't, though since they don't show me X-rays and I'm not a shoulder specialist, I have no idea). I don't know if there's a team willing to pay Tarasenko $7.5 million right now.
I'm not really sure what trade would be appealing to Tarasenko. I'm sure there are some cities that he would accept, but I don't really know what they might be. And Doug Armstrong has said that once you tell a guy you really want to trade him, he eventually accepts the idea.
Q: Is Robert Thomas' ceiling a good player or an elite player?
A: His ceiling is an elite player. He's shown hints of that, which is why I think it's possible, but he has not been near it on anything approaching a consistent basis. Some extended stretches of good health would help.