Berube's expiration date? A lot depends on the quality of the Blues roster

Q: Since the 2019 season, it seems like Doug Armstrong has made some questionable decisions. While this offseason is incomplete, what grade would you give him since then, and what does he need to do this year to raise it?

A: B. He couldn't keep Alex Pietrangelo, but he got two solid defensemen in Justin Faulk and Torey Krug. He took a gamble that didn't pay off on Mike Hoffman, but it was a move at the time that everyone thought was a master stroke. He was willing to take a risk, and one that cost the team money. Sometimes those things don't pan out.

What he needs to do this summer is make the right decision on Jaden Schwartz, whether to re-sign him or let him go, and if they do let him go, to make the appropriate change to the forward unit. A key will be to adequately assess what the Blues have and what they need.

Q: Was there an advantage for Carl Gunnarsson choosing to retire before the end of his contract, i.e. continuing medical care?