Blame the talent. Blame the effort. But don't blame the injuries for the Blues disappointing season

As to who gets into that fourth and final playoff spot in the West, I'd say it's your last suggestion - who gets in by default. Like you, I'm pretty much discounting San Jose, but I'm still keeping an eye on LA because the Kings have 4 games left with Anaheim and have not played more games than the Blues (unlike Arizona), so they at least have more opportunities to rack up points.

A: I've been writing and talking about this (on chats, and radio and podcast) since the beginning of the season. How could the Blues adopt a more offensive, better skating style of play while still staying true to their heavy, defensive style of play? The answer, based on what we've seen so far is they can't marry the two. Even with all the injuries, they were scoring at a higher rate than even last year - when their goals per game was the highest it had been in a quarter of a century. But once the injured players starting returning in waves the scoring went down. The defense has been a little better over that same span but not quite what we've been used to seeing for most of the last decade. I don't think Berube was necessarily unhappy with adding more "skilled," better-skating players. He has always liked D-men, for example, that got up in the play on offense. So I don't know what they do going forward.