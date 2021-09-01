Blues are banking on a 2018-19 version of Colton Parayko

Before we took a break to cover the news of Colton Paryako signing an eight-year, $52 million extension, we chatted with Post-Dispatch readers. Here were some of their questions.
Q: Any word on Colton Parayko's health? Isn't his returning to a Norris-type defenseman the biggest key to this season? And do you think he’ll get power-play time?
A: The last update we got from Doug Armstrong said Parayko was doing fine and that he didn't need surgery to address his back issue. A healthier Parayko would certainly be a big step, as would 2018-19 Parayko. His past two seasons haven't been as good as that one. As for the power play, Krug will get one spot, and we'll have to see if Craig Berube goes with Parayko or Justin Faulk on the second unit. Parayko probably is first in line.
Q: I like the Blues’ depth, but I don’t think our top players match very well with Vegas or Colorado. How can that be remedied?
A: By having Vegas and Colorado lose their top players in free agency? It won't be easy to match them otherwise, though the Blues, even in the Stanley Cup season, didn't really have great players. They had really good players who were all at the top of their games that season. A team can sign only so many high-end free agents, and it takes only one of them not panning out to throw a wrench in the whole process. The simplest way is to have some very good drafts so that the roster includes young, talented, cost-contained players. Right now, that's tough for the Blues because they have traded away so many draft picks and prospects recently.
Q: Does the Jaden Schwartz departure cause you any concern about the Blues locker room, coach, or organization? It seems like it was awfully easy for him to leave.
A: There are times when a player wants to move on, to get a change of scenery, and it seems like that was the case with Schwartz. It also helped that the Blues didn't seem to make a compelling case for him to stay. Would he have stayed if the Blues had offered him more money? Probably. Would that have been the smart thing for the Blues to do? Probably not.
Schwartz brought all sorts of valuable (intangible) things to the team. When you have to put a price tag on that, it’s difficult. Berube loved him, but with the team having had an off season and changes needing to be made, giving him a raise wasn't going to be easy.
Q: If Vladimir Tarasenko is with the Blues and healthy to start the season, should he be n the top six and on the No. 1 power play?
A: Maybe put him on the power play, but I don't know about the top six. If Tarasenko is somehow on the roster at the start of the season, it's hard to see him being there the whole season. So if that's the case, putting him on the third line allows the Blues to start building those top-two lines that will be there the whole season. Now, if someone gets hurt and you need a player to move up a line, Tarasenko fits in there well. But otherwise, there are enough other guys to fit in the top six. The power play is a different matter, and he has definite advantages. Brandon Saad, for instance, is not a good power-play option.
Q: When do the players report for training camp?
A: I haven't seen an official date, but the Blues’ first preseason game is Sept. 25. They usually have their first game three days into camp, so the 22nd, or maybe a day before, is a good bet.
Q: Do the Blues have to move Vladimir Tarasenko in order to re-sign Tyler Bozak?
A: I don't see those as being related. I don't think the Blues feel they have a place for Bozak, or that it's worth giving him ice time at the expense of one of their younger (and cheaper) players. Jobs are hard to find for 35-year-olds like Bozak. He could be in the situation Troy Brouwer was in a few years ago, staying in shape, waiting for a team to have a need for an experienced player.
Q: With a full 82-game season coming up, what kind of a workload are you expecting for Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso?
A: The Blues limited Husso's time in his debut year last season, and they rode Binnington in a short season. Still, assuming Binnington's healthy, I could see him playing 60-65 games. If he plays a lot less, it's not a good sign for the Blues since it means he's struggling.
Q: Does the Blues’ present roster fit Craig Berube's style of play? And with the quick coaching changes seem around the league in the past few years, how long will he have if the Blues struggle?
A: I think this team can play Berube's style. Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad are good fits, and Jordan Kyrou showed that he was getting in step with it by the end of the season. Very few NHL coaches have true job security. Berube has had it the past two seasons, but it doesn't go on forever. If the team is healthy and underperforms, a change could happen. We know this because Doug Armstrong has done it before. Though a lot of other factors, like whether there is someone who would make it better, come into play. With a lot of new faces, there could be an adjustment period this year. If they're struggling but look like they're making progress, Berube will stay around.