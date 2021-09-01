Blues are banking on a 2018-19 version of Colton Parayko

Q: Does the Jaden Schwartz departure cause you any concern about the Blues locker room, coach, or organization? It seems like it was awfully easy for him to leave.

A: There are times when a player wants to move on, to get a change of scenery, and it seems like that was the case with Schwartz. It also helped that the Blues didn't seem to make a compelling case for him to stay. Would he have stayed if the Blues had offered him more money? Probably. Would that have been the smart thing for the Blues to do? Probably not.

Schwartz brought all sorts of valuable (intangible) things to the team. When you have to put a price tag on that, it’s difficult. Berube loved him, but with the team having had an off season and changes needing to be made, giving him a raise wasn't going to be easy.

Q: If Vladimir Tarasenko is with the Blues and healthy to start the season, should he be n the top six and on the No. 1 power play?