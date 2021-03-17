Blues' Mike Hoffman falling short in scoring, ice time and - it seems - his coach's confidence on defense

As the Blues work through a recent slump, fans bring their questions about the lineup, roster moves and expectations for the team. Here are the highlights from the weekly chat.
Q: Has Mike Hoffman been as good as expected? Does he fit this team? Would you bring him back?
A: Seven goals in 27 games is essentially a 21-goal pace for 82 games, which would be his low for an NHL season. So to that end, a bit disappointing. His shot totals were way down from the end of February on before getting a boost in the last Vegas game. Craig Berube said Hoffman wasn't getting to the tough spaces to get the puck and get shots. Hoffman is a volume shooter. When he's getting five or so shots a game, that's when he's scoring goals.
If the Blues could bring him back, sure, but that's going to be very hard to do. The Blues would have to clear cap space, and he would have to take a lot less money than he's probably going to get on the market. If the Blues could get him back for $4 million, he'd be worth it, though that would also mean he probably had a bad year, relatively speaking, and demand for him was low. If he's making $6 million or so, the Blues can't fit him in.
Follow-up: With regard to Mike Hoffman’s diminished production, couldn’t it have to do with him not being in the best position to succeed. The quality and quantity of his minutes have been lacking.
A: Hoffman's ice time has been all over the board -- 11:47 in the first Vegas game, 17:58 in the second -- so that's certainly been a limiting factor, and he's averaging 15:38 per game, which is on track to be his lowest since his first full NHL season. He's also been on the second power-play unit a lot, which puts him on the ice for maybe 30 seconds out of two minutes. Hoffman loses a lot of ice late in the game if the Blues are ahead, when Craig Berube shortens his bench and goes with more defense-minded players. But that's part of the reason for less ice time; Berube doesn't seem sold on Hoffman on defense. More ice time could certainly help his offensive game, though you can't say he hasn't had chances. Just not an every-game basis.
Q: What moves or trades need to happen when the Blues presumably become healthy in the coming weeks?
A: If you're asking what needs to happen cap-wise, there's a lot of moves on paper, as well as call-ups being sent back to the taxi squad or Utica. The Blues will be a little bit over the cap, $700,000 or so, when Tyler Bozak comes off long-term injured reserve, but they can get around it by moving Colton Parayko onto LTIR until Jaden Schwartz gets back, and then they can send other guys back down to open needed space. Dakota Joshua and Nathan Walker will be headed back to Utica or the taxi squad soon. Or the Blues can activate Jacob de la Rose and then put him on the taxi squad.
If you're asking from the point of view of making the team better for the stretch drive, probably nothing since the Blues don't have the cap space to add a player. If the Blues were to make a deal, it would be for a draft pick or a prospect, but no one who would figure in this season. (Barring something really strange happening.) Assuming the Blues are adding players rather than subtracting, it will be a matter of making the existing components play their best.
Q: What are your thoughts on Ville Husso?
A: He's got the potential to be good. I've seen him play some great games in the preseason. And he's shown in the second and third periods of games that he can make big saves. I don't know that I've seen something like what he goes through at the start, though. Six goals given up on one of the first three shots he's faced, three on the very first. That's amazing. Most of those early goals have been the result of turnovers or gaffes that have put him in a tough spot, but those are the saves a goalie has to make to give his team a jolt. It's way too soon to give up on him, but he needs to find a way to get through the opening minutes.
Q: I’m a fan of Klim Kostin. He’s big and can skate. That said, shouldn’t we pump the brakes on expectations for him, especially this year?
A: Certainly what he can do for the Blues this season should be viewed with caution, since he won't be around for much of it. I believe the next round of KHL playoffs start (Thursday), and they play every other day. So Kostin couldn't be in St. Louis playing for a month (after quarantine), which leaves about three weeks of the season, and then he would have to adapt to playing on smaller ice. He might find his niche on the third line, but he's also someone who could plug in as a power forward on a top line, digging pucks out of corners. Maybe not all the time, but he can play there. It will be interesting to see how he looks in the NHL after what Armstrong has said was a successful season in the KHL.
Q: If the Blues continue to see Good Zach Sanford, are the top two lines Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Vladimir Tarasenko and Zach Sanford-Ryan O'Reilly-David Perron? And how does the third line shake out?
A: Sanford fits in the top two lines only as long as he's producing or when someone else isn't. When Robert Thomas comes back, giving the Blues four centers in O'Reilly, Schenn, Tyler Bozak and Thomas, someone is heading back to the wing, most likely Bozak. I think Thomas was at his best this season when Bozak was on his line, so those two probably stay together, especially since the Blues need someone who can win faceoffs.
When the Blues signed Mike Hoffman, I don't know that Doug Armstrong was envisioning him as a third-line forward, but that's how it's shaken out. In any case, I wouldn't get married to any particular combination of lines. Craig Berube is going to rearrange them all season to keep things moving.
Q: The Blues when skating five on five have been steadily declining in both plus-minus and zone time. Are the only chances for improvement for Colton Parayko to return or to trade for a defensive upgrade?
A: Parayko coming back, being healthy and playing at his best is certainly the simplest way to improve the team five on five. When Parayko is at his best, he makes an awful lot of troubles go away. He can skate his way out of a lot of jams, but we haven't seen that this season. Don't underestimate the importance, though, of some of the forwards coming back. Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz (Ivan Barbashev, too, though he's a ways off) have a strong defensive presence, and in late-game situations, Craig Berube turns to them a lot.
Q: Interesting to hear Craig Berube say the team is not playing the kind of defense he expects. Might some of that be because of Jay Bouwmeester's absence?
A: Subtract Bouwmeester and Alex Pietrangelo, and those are two big holes to fill. That was a formidable pairing back in the day. The replacements for them have in effect been Justin Faulk and Torey Krug, who are more offensive-minded defensemen. The absence of Colton Parayko -- not at his best while skating injured -- was another problem.
I remember being in Columbus a few years back and talking with Darren Pang about who on the Blues might be a Hockey Hall of Famer, and the answer was the best candidate might be Bouwmeester. He's a lot to replace. Nikko Mikkola might get toward that level at some point, but obviously not yet. Health issues aside, the Blues were going to have to replace Bouwmeester sometime. Even if he hadn't had his heart episode last season, there was no guarantee about this season.
Q: What are the chances Jaden Schwartz will re-sign?
A: I think the Blues are going to do everything they can to re-sign Schwartz. The flat cap may keep other teams from throwing too much money at him, so if he gets a raise from the $5.35 million he's making now, it won't be a huge one. It's a two-way street: Schwartz has to want to return, the Blues have to want him back, and the sides have to have a number they both like, or as Doug Armstrong has said, makes them both uncomfortable. I think there's a good chance he re-signs, maybe 75 percent.
Q: What to make of Vladimir Tarasenko's return?
A: The Blues have yet to win since Tarasenko returned to the lineup, though that's not Tarasenko's fault. I think he gave the team a morale boost when he came back, just as they'll get a boost (Wednesday) from Tyler Bozak and potentially Friday from Jaden Schwartz. That alone is worth something to the team, which has been going through a long slog of one bit of bad news after another. I also thought his play would be somewhat like you see when a player is called up from the minors: a big jolt of adrenaline in his game at the start, and then things die down after a few games. If that's going to happen, this is about the time for it. Tarasenko’s minutes have been high, and he had five shots on goal last game, so he's not afraid to shoot.
I've never expected him to be 100 percent this season, so if you're looking for classic Vladi Tarasenko, I'd wait for next season (or late in a long playoff run). So far, though, he's been good considering all the circumstances that have been going on. The next few weeks will be telling because it's when that adrenaline will be wearing off and the drag of getting his body pounded for the first time in a year and a half starts to settle in.
Q: Are the rules on players interacting with one another (i.e., the ban) away from the rink the same at home as on the road?
A: The rules essentially are stay to yourself. Players can get together on the road in designated lounge areas, but not in their rooms. The league came down heavily on Washington when the Capitals were caught having done that. Players can't go to other players' homes to visit. Torey Krug said a week ago that the first thing he'd like to do when things get back to normal is have a big barbecue at his house, not just for teammates, but for assorted family members who have had kids who he hasn't been able to meet. Doug Armstrong talked about this a while ago, too, about how tough it must be for people like Krug's family; at least Krug gets to go to the rink every day and see teammates. His wife is at home with their kid and isn't even supposed to go out grocery shopping. The league's rules may be severe, but the league really doesn't want teams being unable to play games because of a COVID outbreak.