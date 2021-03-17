Blues' Mike Hoffman falling short in scoring, ice time and - it seems - his coach's confidence on defense

If you're asking from the point of view of making the team better for the stretch drive, probably nothing since the Blues don't have the cap space to add a player. If the Blues were to make a deal, it would be for a draft pick or a prospect, but no one who would figure in this season. (Barring something really strange happening.) Assuming the Blues are adding players rather than subtracting, it will be a matter of making the existing components play their best.

Q: What are your thoughts on Ville Husso?

A: He's got the potential to be good. I've seen him play some great games in the preseason. And he's shown in the second and third periods of games that he can make big saves. I don't know that I've seen something like what he goes through at the start, though. Six goals given up on one of the first three shots he's faced, three on the very first. That's amazing. Most of those early goals have been the result of turnovers or gaffes that have put him in a tough spot, but those are the saves a goalie has to make to give his team a jolt. It's way too soon to give up on him, but he needs to find a way to get through the opening minutes.

Q: I’m a fan of Klim Kostin. He’s big and can skate. That said, shouldn’t we pump the brakes on expectations for him, especially this year?