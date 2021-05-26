Blues swan songs for Tarasenko and Schwartz? Jim Thomas weighs in

Here's the highlights of our first postseason chat with Blues fans.

Q: I don’t see Vladimir Tarasenko ever being the player we thought he would be, or was. He's always one shoulder check into the boards from going on the injured list. Do you think the Blues will expose him in the expansion draft?

A: That's a tough question to answer in terms of will he ever be the same player. I'm not sure even Doug Armstrong or Craig Berube can answer that definitively. I would think they'd take even a Tarasenko who scores 20-25 goals a season (assuming his 30- to 35-goal seasons are behind him). Players that can score from distance are hard to find in the NHL, and that's why the Blues have to think about this long and hard before they either put Tarasenko on their protected list or leave him exposed. The last thing you'd want to do is expose the guy, have him claimed by Seattle and be a productive player, and you got nothing in return for him.

I certainly could be wrong, but my sense is the Blues protect him. But like a lot of people, I think Tarasenko's best days are behind him. Too many shoulder surgeries.