Brayden Schenn's development likely key to Blues' success

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q: Are you confident that the Blues are going to be deep enough down the middle in order to compete in their division?
A: If Brayden Schenn is playing center, then you're looking at Ryan O’Reilly, Schenn, Robert Thomas, and Ivan Barbashev or Oskar Sundqvist as your centers. That's a good set. And if Thomas graduates to the top two lines, then you can move Schenn to the wing. The Blues managed last season to run out of centers at times due to injuries. So they've got five ready to go this season, with Dakota Joshua waiting in the wings if anything happens again. So center should be solid. Though Schenn has to up his game.
Q: If I had to choose one player that can lift the Blues to a long run in the playoffs, it would be Brayden Schenn. Do you think he can rediscover his 2019 mojo?
A: Schenn’s 2018-19 season was exceptional. It was really, really good — one that, like Jordan Binnington's, will be tough to match. Looking at some expected goals numbers, 2019-20 was way down for him, and 2021 was more in line with a normal season. So the 2018-19 season may color our view of Schenn. Still, I think he can move back in that direction, not all the way, but in that direction. Early last season, he looked pretty good, then hit an extended slump. So we've seen he can do it, now he just needs more of it. … And as much as anyone besides Binnington, how Schenn plays will determine how the team does because he's in the middle of a lot of things.
Q: I’m surprised that Ryan O’Reilly never has been a 30-goal scorer. With Vladimir Tarasenko likely gone, it looks like the Blues may not have a 30-goal scorer. Is it possible for a team to win a Stanley Cup without a big scorer?
A: The Blues won the Stanley Cup when Tarasenko scored 33 and O'Reilly 28. And the Blues still would have made the playoffs if Tarasenko had scored three fewer goals in the regular season. So, it can be done. Now, this year's Blues team probably isn't going to have a 30-goal scorer, but it’s also probably not going to win the Stanley Cup. (Being in the same division with Colorado is a significant road block.) I would expect to see a lot of players clustered in a tight area for the Blues’ scoring lead.
Q: If/when Vladimir Tarasenko is traded, what will Doug Armstrong be looking for? Another defensive player with size, or are the Blues to the point where the return is going to be diminished due to health uncertainty?
A: Cap space is the main thing, but let me clarify something from last week’s chat. A team can retain only 50% of a player's salary in a trade, so the most of Tarasenko's $7.5 million the Blues could retain is $3.75 million. Armstrong would love it if the other team took all or most of Tarasenko's salary. I doubt that will that will happen. If the Blues got any player back, it probably would be a player not making a lot of money — like less than $2 million. Again, it would be great for the Blues if that was a player who could contribute, and defense would be the place since the forward position is fairly full at the moment. Draft picks are a likely return. One thing we've seen this summer is that, increasingly, trades aren't even. Teams are accepting a lot less in return in exchange for the cap space, which is a prime commodity. A right-side defender is the one obvious gap in the Blues’ roster. I'm less sold on the size of the defenseman than others.
Q: Who are the Blues’ top prospects? Any that could surprise us and make the jump this year to the NHL?
A: The top prospects — Niko Mikkola, Jake Walman, Klim Kostin — all have graduated to the big club. If you still consider Kostin (who has limited NHL time) a prospect, he's the guy. If you don't, then the closest one to making the jump is Scott Perunovich. Injuries kept him out all of last season, so he's got some catching up to do. After a season in the KHL, Alexei Toropchenko could warrant a look. It probably would take a bunch of injuries for Tyler Tucker to get a look, but he did join the team at the very end of last season and showed well in camp. The best prospects in the system are the goalies, Joel Hofer and Colten Ellis, though neither are NHL ready and need at least a year of seasoning in the minors.
Q: What can we expect from Klim Kostin? Is this a make-or-break year for him, or will he be on the Springfield express all year?
A: If not now, when for Kostin? He's had three fairly full AHL seasons and a full KHL season. It's also the last season of his contract, so the Blues have to figure out what they've got. He has little left to learn in the AHL, though he's still waiver exempt, so that makes sending him down an option that other players don't have. I think he'll make the team out of camp and probably be in the regular lineup. Kostin will get his chance this season. Don't know that he'll get above the third line this season. They'll be looking at him to get in front of the net and make things happen.
Q: Did I read that when the Blues signed Pavel Buchnevich from the Rangers, that Vladimir Tarasenko sent him a text welcoming him to the Blues? If true it sounds like the hatchet has been buried.
A: Buchnevich said when we talked to him a few days after the trade that among the players to reach out to him was Tarasenko. He didn't specifically say what Tarasenko said to him. Maybe it was to recommend a realtor. You can read all sorts of things into that. I was surprised when he said it. It's a stretch to say the hatchet has been buried, but it could mean Tarasenko is considering he could be around. It's also possible he thought it may just be rude not to reach out to a fellow Russian coming to town.
Q: Defense still seems to be the Blues’ biggest concern. Would you agree, and in your opinion, what needs to be done?
A: Five-on-five offense and the penalty kill were the biggest problems last year. The Blues lost a lot of games because they didn't score many goals. They had a run of seven games in March and April that went 1, 0, 1, 2, 2, 1, 1 in goals scored. They lost all of them. Start scoring 3 or 4 goals and those become wins. That's one of the thing Brandon Saad will help with, and it's where you need an improved Brayden Schenn. The issue on defense is not just the defensemen. The forwards need to play better, and the goalie needs to play better, too. Colton Parayko needs to be healthy. That gets your defense better in more than a third of the game. Pavel Buchnevich is a very good defensive forward. That will help.