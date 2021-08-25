Brayden Schenn's development likely key to Blues' success

A: The Blues won the Stanley Cup when Tarasenko scored 33 and O'Reilly 28. And the Blues still would have made the playoffs if Tarasenko had scored three fewer goals in the regular season. So, it can be done. Now, this year's Blues team probably isn't going to have a 30-goal scorer, but it’s also probably not going to win the Stanley Cup. (Being in the same division with Colorado is a significant road block.) I would expect to see a lot of players clustered in a tight area for the Blues’ scoring lead.

A: Cap space is the main thing, but let me clarify something from last week’s chat. A team can retain only 50% of a player's salary in a trade, so the most of Tarasenko's $7.5 million the Blues could retain is $3.75 million. Armstrong would love it if the other team took all or most of Tarasenko's salary. I doubt that will that will happen. If the Blues got any player back, it probably would be a player not making a lot of money — like less than $2 million. Again, it would be great for the Blues if that was a player who could contribute, and defense would be the place since the forward position is fairly full at the moment. Draft picks are a likely return. One thing we've seen this summer is that, increasingly, trades aren't even. Teams are accepting a lot less in return in exchange for the cap space, which is a prime commodity. A right-side defender is the one obvious gap in the Blues’ roster. I'm less sold on the size of the defenseman than others.