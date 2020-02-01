2. Can Carpenter have a ‘complete’ renaissance?

Trace the fault lines for how the Cardinals’ offense cratered and, unfairly or not, eventually they’ll lead to Matt Carpenter. A year after finishing top 10 in voting for the National League MVP, Carpenter’s production shriveled to career lows. The man of many seasons — doubles monster one year, All-Star leadoff hitter the next, and slugger the next — got caught between identities and lost his swing.
This winter, he’s added muscle and, with help from former teammates and Albert, retrofitted his swing. He’s getting back to his OBP roots. He hopes the strength allows him to have a spring uninterrupted by injury for the first time in years and get him games to fine-tune his rhythm. He said his aim is to be a “complete” hitter.
That definitely would help complete the lineup.
A leading issue for the offense was the trouble it had from the top. The No. 1 spot in the Cardinals’ order hit .216 last season (only the Cubs were worse) and had a .663 OPS, the worst in baseball. Even with last season’s statistical ditch, Carpenter’s .382 on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter since 2013 is the best in the majors. Dexter Fowler’s .356 ranks 16th. Getting either of them back to the leadoff hitter they were is a good place to start any Cardinals’ offensive revival.