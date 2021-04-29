Can Drinkwitz deliver another St. Louis Buckeye to Mizzou?

A: Yes, I wouldn't be shocked if the Broncos take Trey Lance if he's available - or Justin Fields. I don't think the current Denver regime views Bridgewater or Lock as the long-term answer at quarterback. Now, maybe one of them can become that guy if they play well in 2021, but if I'm GM George Paton I think long and hard about adding a young QB who can become that franchise guy. I follow the Broncos pretty closely. They're built to make the playoffs at just about every position except the most important one: quarterback. Lock has shown promising signs but it seems like it's always one step forward, two back with him. Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla put it best recently: Denver likes Drew, but you have to love your quarterback if you're going to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he's traded and Denver goes with Bridgewater for 2021 with a rookie on board as the eventual answer. That might be the best-case scenario for Lock. A fresh start.