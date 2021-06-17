Can Drinkwitz’s transfers transform the Mizzou defense? Dave Matter taps the brakes a bit

An expanded field gives Mizzou a better chance of making the playoff without a doubt. Under the proposed format, MU would have made the field in 2007, 2010 and 2013. That's three times in seven years! And twice in that span MU would have hosted first-round games.

Hosting playoff games would be enormous for revenue. It would help grow the fan base. And, as much as some fans worry that Drinkwitz will leave MU for a bigger "name" program, an expanded field gives Mizzou a better chance to compete on the big stage nationally. He has less incentive to leave Mizzou for a place that seriously compete for a playoff spot if the playoff is easier to reach at Mizzou.

Q: Dave- did we screw up big time allowing coach Vitello to walk. he is a god at Tennessee...i for one do not buy into the theme that we can not have a top baseball program. what are your thoughts?

A: I've written about this A LOT the last couple years. I'll rehash quickly.

First off, Mizzou simply couldn’t afford to keep him when he left the staff for TCU a decade ago. Tim Jamieson wanted to keep him. He did all he could to find the money to keep him. The money wasn’t there.