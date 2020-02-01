6. Can Reyes and Cecil contribute?

At opposite slopes of their career and on different sides of age 30, veteran reliever Brett Cecil and longtime prospect starter Alex Reyes have had the same disappointing experience. Neither has been able to escape the polar vortex of injuries and icepacks, rehabs and setbacks. Combined, they’ve thrown 39 2/3 innings in the majors the past two seasons, and only seven of those belong to the prized right arm of Reyes.
The Cardinals don’t enter spring training with expectations for either pitcher, just hope.
Cecil, 33, missed all of 2019 because of carpal tunnel syndrome. His health has improved, but during his absence the game has changed: The three-batter minimum for pitchers to face minimizes the lefty specialist. This is his last chance entering the final year of his $30.5-million contract. The Cardinals have a thicket of lefties ahead of him with Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb returning, Kim arriving, and Genesis Cabrera ascending.
Elbow and shoulder surgeries delayed Reyes’ rise as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. He’s out to prove they didn’t derail him. The Cardinals think it will be too much too soon to throw Reyes, 25, into the rotation. After years of waiting that required their patience and frayed his, the Cardinals are thinking, wondering, quietly wishing the power righty can be a force from the bullpen.