Can SLU become Gonzaga? Did Petro fleece Vegas? Is Arenado having a defensive malaise? Your sports questions answered

Garcial proved he can hold up in the field and he finally learned to make enough contact to stay in the majors. Every team in the majors had a shot on this guy and they passed. Again and again. Even the Rangers didn't see him in their plans initially. It's a great story.

Q: With Libertore pitching well in Memphis, don't they have bring him up and stick him in the rotation. ? Or will they use the excuse of not wanting to "start his clock" again ?

A: The clock is not the issue here. He's had a few good starts, which is great, but his track record about the advanced Class A is still thin. The Cardinals have a history of bringing very young pitchers up to the bigs when they are throwing well in the minors and Liberatore could be the next. Let him enjoy more success down the minors.

And if this team falls apart completely, then do not expose him to that failure at this early point in his career.

Q: With the Blues returning to the Central division next season, is it reasonable to assume the Blues will be in the mix for anywhere between 2nd - WC1? Colorado should handily be the top dog, while the Blues fall into a 2nd tier along with Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Dallas. Arizona and Chicago and in different stages of a rebuild and Nashville seems to be trending down.