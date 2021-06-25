Cardinals dysfunction exposed: Gordo comments on a team on the brink

The readers turned out early for our Friday chat. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: What are your thoughts on the comments that Tommy Edman made after the game last night? Are you surprised that Edman was the person to make these comments?
A: I'm sure the front office wishes he wasn't quite so candid, but at this point it's probably best for everyone to get these issues out in the open.
Q: I think it's pretty telling when a player openly admits lack of preparing has been going on. What has hitting coach been doing? He better start packing his bags
A: True enough. I am not one to go searching for scapegoats. I don't believe in magic wand solutions. I've seen too many staff changes done for PR reasons. I need to know there is a reason to replace coaches, beyond the bottom-line results.
But the revelations from Thursday's team meeting -- both in what Mike Shildt said before the game and Tommy Edman said after it -- sounded alarms. We got a glimpse of a disagreement in hitting philosophy and troubling problems with game preparation.
Q: After reading Derrick Gould's column ('We're not walking. We're pulling. We're not hitting singles') -- I read something that I'd love your take on, Gordo. I read this as Shildt being fed up with Albert's approach and a crack in the "corporate line." Translation: what you're preaching isn't working Jeff Albert. Let's go back to the fundamentals of baseball: get on base however you can and move runners along. Am I just reading what I want to see or is Shildt finally expressing frustration at his hitting coach and the approach and a need to change things up now.
A: Agreed. As I noted earlier in the chat, Thursday offered a glimpse of some serious dysfuntion at the field level. Mike Shildt came out and said what fans have been saying in this chat and others.
Q: Think Mo would have made similar comments about not having to win in 2021 for the sake of our future if TL was still manager? Gotta believe LaRussa would have pressured Mo to bring in outside replacements weeks ago.
A: Tony went through a season like this is 2007 and just had to deal with the pain.
As we've noted in this chat many times, the Cardinals don't have many attractive assets to trade outside of their very top hitting prospects. And we've also noted that this team is about five good players short of being a contender. So that equation -- limited trade chips vs. big trade needs -- makes a midsummer transformation unlikely.
As I noted in my column this week, this team's heavy reliance on guys in their 30s has caught up to the franchise. It's time to break the cycle. The organization should get laser-focused on developing impact hitters.
Q: Sure feels like the Cardinals are heading towards an implosion.... what are you seeing?
A: Certainly the team is teetering. It's going to take more than moving Tommy Edman out of the leadoff spot to turn things around.The Cardinals need to plug the rotation with stopgaps and get Johan Oviedo, John Gant and Carlos Martinez out of there.
Oviedo is a high-upside guy who could get ruined by this exposure to failures. Just ask some of the many young pitchers who passed through the Pirates about that. Gant may yet be salvageable and Carlos . . . well, he appears to be flaming out. He appears destined to earn a fresh start elsewhere.
Q: It's really looking like the Cardinals should become sellers now. We know it's against their grain of doing business, but who has any value now as a trade chip? Martinez, Miller, DeJong, Kizner?
A: Before the Nolan Arenado trade, the Cardinals goal for 2021, as stated in this chat, was to get to 2022 in one piece. All the injuries and individual failure have negated the Arenado addition, and then some. So the front office focus should return to 2022. Play the younger guys who are ready, protect the ones who are not, DO NOT TRADE ANY HIGH-CEILING PROSPECTS, and make some minor trades and waiver adds to get through this campaign.
The Cardinals have very little to trade off their big league roster, so they go the tank-and-rebuild route if they wanted to. Who would trade anything of value for these guys? Again, the goal is to muddle through while limiting the harm to this season.
Q: Mo knew the team had needs after the Arenado signing . The pitching was ultra thin. DeJong hasn't hit in a long time. Martinez , Carpenter oh my. This team as presently constructed will be a five hundred team at best. But to tell the fans we don't have to win in 2021is ridiculous for a leader to state. I can't believe he would say that. Not a great motivator is he ?
A: That was a realistic assessment. Trying to keep the Cardinals in the chase this season could hurt them for the five years to follow. Trading a bunch of long-term assets for short-term help -- when there are so many problems to fix -- would be dumb. That was the point. After 13 consecutive winning seasons, a front office can afford to take the long view.
Q: If you’re going into a rebuild why not actually rebuild? Why trade for Arenado? This is his time to win. In three years we’re going to be asking the same things about him that we are Goldy now.
A: When the Cardinals traded for Arenado and brought back Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, they did not expect Jack Flaherty to pop his oblique, Kwang Hyun Kim to develop back woes, Daniel Ponce de Leon to develop a bad shoulder, both Miles Mikolas and Jordan Hicks to aggravate their earlier injuries, Paul DeJong to plunge below the Mendoza Line, and both Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader lose time to injury. A lot went wrong at once.
With the current scenario looking too bad for a quick fix, the logical response is to focus on 2022. This is not a call for a long-haul rebuild.
Q: I doubt Arenado would opt out after this season, but 2022 is another story if the team continues to slide. Justin Turner will be gone and there will be a big fat opening at 3B for the Dodgers. And the Cards could be fine with that.
A: The goal for 2022, or whenever the potential work stoppage ends, is to be much better. Nolan Gorman could be in the batting order, Dakota Hudson and Matthew Liberatore could be in the rotation, and the subtraction of considerable dead money should allow some additional investment.
If Arenado stays, great. He is a potential Hall of Famer who could assume a leadership role.
If he leaves, that will be one fewer player the Cardinals will have to pay staggering sums for playing well past his prime.
Either Arenado would help drive the reset with his ability or he would help by creating massive payroll flexibility.
Q: If the thought is that Flaherty is going to end up pitching for a California team (San Diego) when would be the right time to trade him? Padres have a pretty good 20 year old shortstop in AA that might be good to get
A: Trading Flaherty after he's had some sustained success might be the key to the future, assuming that he won't take a long-term contract here that buys into at least some of his free agency. I would try to lock him into a contract this winter. If that doesn't work, then dealing him for a big package would have to be on the table.
One school of thought is to wait until the trade deadline when a contender will pay a higher price. That also gives you the benefit of his production as a rental-type player. And waiting also creates the opporunity to keep him as a rental player if you're headed to the postseason.
Q: Joel Edmundson has become a defensive force for the Habs. And nasty. And smart. Surprised?
A: No, he's the same guy. He remains a physical player with some puck management issues. He got back to playing 20 minutes a game for Montreal in the regular season, which is where he was in the STL before getting traded to the Hurricanes. (His role in Carolina was a bit smaller.) Joel had 69 giveaways in 55 games for the Canadiens and just six takeaways -- which was roughly his ratio here. That stat helps explain why the Blues didn't want to give him the hefty pay boost that was coming due.
Joel upped his workload past 23 minutes per game in the postseason for Montreal with a similar giveaway/takeway ratio. His ability to shoulder that load for a team that will play for the Cup makes him a huge addition for the Habs.
Q: What is your take on playoff hockey officiating? Should they call the games consistent with the regular season? It seems annually they swallow their whistles. I get it that they don’t want a playoff series being decided by themselves but how are players supposed to know what they can get by with. What is a penalty one minute is not necessarily the next.
A: This consistency problem is never going away. By the OT in the playoffs medieval pole-axings are overlooked as long as they don't prevent a goal. The only good thing about playoff officiating is that the referees make fewer lame interference calls in non-scoring scenarios and save their whistles for violent hits or clear fouls off the rush. Regular season officiating drives me nuts with all the quota calls referees make just to get calls on the book.
Q: FanGraphs now gives Cards a 1 in 25 chance to win division and 1 in 1,000 to win WS. Think the marketing department will host nightly bobblehead promotions to get a few people to buy tickets in Aug/Sept?
A: It might take more than Giovanny Gallegos Tainted Hat night to fill the stands if this team keeps playing like this. Maybe it would take more of the much-discussed Yadier Molina Tumblers -- but made out of gold.
Q: Is the fact that the people who announce the Cards games are paid by the Cards a valid excuse for them giving overly rosy views on the performance of the team?
A: After listening to Jim Edmonds' exasperation, shared at some length, I believe you must cut my friends at Bally Sports some slack. Danny Mac has not sugar-coated it either.