Cardinals dysfunction exposed: Gordo comments on a team on the brink

If he leaves, that will be one fewer player the Cardinals will have to pay staggering sums for playing well past his prime.

Either Arenado would help drive the reset with his ability or he would help by creating massive payroll flexibility.

Q: If the thought is that Flaherty is going to end up pitching for a California team (San Diego) when would be the right time to trade him? Padres have a pretty good 20 year old shortstop in AA that might be good to get

A: Trading Flaherty after he's had some sustained success might be the key to the future, assuming that he won't take a long-term contract here that buys into at least some of his free agency. I would try to lock him into a contract this winter. If that doesn't work, then dealing him for a big package would have to be on the table.

One school of thought is to wait until the trade deadline when a contender will pay a higher price. That also gives you the benefit of his production as a rental-type player. And waiting also creates the opporunity to keep him as a rental player if you're headed to the postseason.

Q: Joel Edmundson has become a defensive force for the Habs. And nasty. And smart. Surprised?