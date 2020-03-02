Cardinals lefthander Kim pushed back because of minor groin issue

JUPITER, Fla. — Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue.
"It's very mild," manager Mike Shildt said. "To say it's nothing wouldn't be accurate because it's something. The training staff found it very pro-actively, which I applaud."
Korean-born Kim, who like Cabrera has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. After his session on Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have on Thursday.
"It's not any issue," Shildt said. "We just want to make complete sure that everything's fine. We're being super-uber conservative on this."
Carpenter is back
Third baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will return to the Cardinals lineup Monday and hit third ahead of Tyler O'Neill. Carpenter is two for four in two starts this spring. Infielder Brad Miller, scratched Sunday, again was out with lower back tightness, but, Shildt said, "it's very, very, very mild."
Tommy Edman will play shortstop and Edmundo Sosa will be at second, with other backup infielder Yairo Munoz sidelined by a hamstring injury. Dylan Carlson, who didn't play Sunday, will take his .500 (seven for 14) average and .811 on-base percentage into his first start this spring in left field.
Lefthanders Brett Cecil and Andrew Miller and righthander John Brebbia will be among the available relievers.
Dakota Hudson will start Tuesday here against Houston, with Jack Flaherty to pitch at Port St. Lucie against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Former Cardinal Lance Berkman was in uniform as an instructor/observer. "Don't write it about, though, because I'm supposed to be in Astros' camp," quipped Berkman, referring to his long-time employers.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman ss
2. Yadier Molina c
3. Matt Carpenter 3b
4. Tyler O'Neill dh
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Rangel Ravelo 1b
7. Dylan Carlson lf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Edmundo Sosa 2b
LH Genesis Cabrera p