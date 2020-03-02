Cardinals lefthander Kim pushed back because of minor groin issue

JUPITER, Fla. — Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue.

"It's very mild," manager Mike Shildt said. "To say it's nothing wouldn't be accurate because it's something. The training staff found it very pro-actively, which I applaud."

Korean-born Kim, who like Cabrera has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. After his session on Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have on Thursday.

"It's not any issue," Shildt said. "We just want to make complete sure that everything's fine. We're being super-uber conservative on this."

Carpenter is back

Third baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will return to the Cardinals lineup Monday and hit third ahead of Tyler O'Neill. Carpenter is two for four in two starts this spring. Infielder Brad Miller, scratched Sunday, again was out with lower back tightness, but, Shildt said, "it's very, very, very mild."