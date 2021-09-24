Cardinals surge gives the front office its 'I told you so' moment

Here are the highlights from this week's chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Q; Does the teams’ emergence as a wild card entry mean that the front office can justify its deadline moves and earlier inactivity and claim “I told you so?” Should they?
A: The Cardinals didn't make blockbuster moves at the deadline because there was no chance to win the division, so there was no point in spending long-term assets for a short-term longshot. That was smart. The Brewers will win the division.
That the Cardinals are bidding for the play-in game is a nice bonus.
Q: How do we judge this season if the team earns the 2nd wild card spot and quickly gets dispatched by Scherzer and the Dodgers in the one game playoff? Was it a successful season? I mean a winning record is one thing but if you get bounced right away does it even matter? I hope everyone is not too quick to pat Mo on the back because he basically gave up on this team at the trading deadline.
A: If Mozeliak gave up on the team before the deadline, he would not have added all that pitching. What he did at the deadline was point out that dealing major long-term assets for an iffy run at the play-in game didn't make sense. So he made a bunch of smaller moves that paid off and left the team's future intact. So now he has a playoff contender in '21 AND key long-term assets to draw on for 2022 and beyond. He'll see that as a win-win.
Given their injuries, another winning season and another postseason appearance this season would rate a success for the Cardinals.
Q: As O’Neill continues to rake does it also increase the chances that DeWitt only green-lights modest upgrades this winter instead of adding an impact free agent?
A: O'Neill has secured his everyday spot next season. Sosa is doing the same. So other than the DH -- where Gorman and Yepez are options -- there aren't position spots to spend big on. Starting pitching and relief depth, though, need more investment.
Q: The Cardinals recent surge can be described as surprising or unexpected, if not miraculous - based on the W-L record up until early September. I heard it explained previously that the team’s sum was not equal to the total of the parts. Do you agree with this assessment and believe that now the tide has turned and the team is where they should be?
A: The top Cardinals hitters hit like top hitters. Sosa provided an offensive jolt by replacing DeJong. O'Neill finally turned the corner as an all-around hitter. Garcia and McFarland rescued the bullpen and Happ and Lester rescued the rotation. The team got on their toes defensively and it all came together.
Q: I must say in watching on TV this year almost every game the camera would routinely catch glimpses of many of the Cardinals players seemingly being fairly loose particularly even when spotted in dire and rougher moments. Those type of light-hearted images actually left me a bit more hopeful. What impression's did you gauge, if any, in this regard?
A: Despite all the fan yelping about Mike Shildt losing the team, he didn't lose the group when times were bad. He maintained his upbeat demeanor -- driving fans nuts -- but it paid off in the end. Also, give credit to the Cardinals veterans for keeping the team on track.
Q: Is DeJong's most likely role next year utility man while the Cards hope for a rebound? It would hurt for them to eat salary in a trade to watch a possible rebound elsewhere.
A: I believe the best path would be trading him to restock the pitching prospect supply, if such a deal exists. If DeJong magically becomes a .270 hitter, so be it. The Cardinals have to reset their own organizational depth and they can't worry about what their alumni are doing.
Q: Any of your regular chatters who suggested the Cardinals needed to fire the entire front office and blow up the organization get in touch to let you know they were wrong? I am sure they are tripping over each other to do so because they believe so deeply in accountability. [Sarcasm alert.]
A: Yeah, we're running low on whiners these days. Apparently the Cardinals are no longer a Franchise in Decline with a Manager Nobody Respects, a President of Baseball Operations Who Must Be Fired, and an Owner Who No Longer Cares About The Team. A lot changed in two weeks.
Q: Remember the angst over Luke Voit? I root for the guy and hope he does well but the Cardinals got Giovanny Gallegos in that deal. I would make that trade again in a second. Maybe it's best to wait two or three years to judge a deal instead of doing so instantaneously. Tommy Pham, another guy I like, is hitting .234 with a whopping .392 slugging percentage for a Padres team that is imploding. The Cardinals got Genesis Cabrera in that deal. I'm not sure he has been great but I would make that trade again. St. Louis fans never seem to get over their love for a player once he's worn the Cardinals uni.
A: Often a team trades for a glaring need from what it perceives as a strength. That holds true to the much-lamented Arozarena-Liberatore trade as well, since the Cardinals have a glaring need for long-term pitching depth and Liberatore is one of the top starting pitching prospects in the sport. Next season they may see some payoff from that.
Q: How much has Scott Perunivich's defensive development changed people's opinions that he's more of a well rounded player than originally thought?
A: I don't know that Perunovich has proven anything on the defensive side of the ice just yet. He can use his skating ability and his ability to read the play to get on the puck, which is great. But he can't fix his lack of size and that will create challenges -- especially with the way this team kills penalties. When the Blues sit back in their box, they rely on defensive wingspan more than agility and quickness of the penalty killers.
Q:Too bad the Blues lost Bill Armstrong to the Yotes! He's astute. He's going to assemble an "us against the world" team for this year. Veterans who still have something to prove picked up Galchenyuk. Watch him pick up some good guys off of waivers and who knows the Coyotes might surprise you. Then he's dominating next years draft.
A: The Coyotes will get destroyed this year. Maybe Bill Armstrong and John Ferguson Jr. will kill it in the next several drafts. Maybe the Coyotes will finally get a new arena. Maybe the owners will finally start paying their bills on time. That could all happen.
In the meantime, the Desert Dogs will be road kill.
Q: Should the Cardinals advance to the Wild Card I am going to go against what many are saying and hope they play the Dodgers in that game. “IF they can win that game I believe they would have a much better chance against the Giants in a longer series. The Dodgers have multiple great starting pitchers and can practically field an all star team from both sides of the plate. Anyone can win one game. What is your opinionT
A: In a one-game playoff Max Scherzer would win. Clayton Kershaw he is not. But, hey, the Cardinals prove us wrong every day. If they could beat Scherzer, then they could hang with the Giants in the NLDS. Hanging with the Dodgers for a full series would be a whole other matter.
Q: What Kevin Kiermaier did the other night taking the scouting card back to the dugout was just wrong. He knew what he had done was wrong and he deserved to get plunked. He even said in an interview after the game he expected to be plunked, so right there he knew what he did was wrong. In fact he probably deserved a 1 game suspension. Call it whatever you want but it was cheating. Kevin Cash should have just kept his mouth shut.
A: Yes, he should have kept his mouth shut. But if a team leaves a scouting card laying around or a playbook back in a hotel room or play wristband on a football field, then I don't see the moral obligation for the other side not to look at it. Teams go to extremes to gain an advantage -- studying video, charting tendencies, looking for physical tells on individual players -- so when the other side hands them a gift, they should take it.
As a grumpy old man, I can remember the good old days when players could play a baseball game without constantly referring to written materials in the middle of the contest.