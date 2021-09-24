Cardinals surge gives the front office its 'I told you so' moment

A: Despite all the fan yelping about Mike Shildt losing the team, he didn't lose the group when times were bad. He maintained his upbeat demeanor -- driving fans nuts -- but it paid off in the end. Also, give credit to the Cardinals veterans for keeping the team on track.

Q: Is DeJong's most likely role next year utility man while the Cards hope for a rebound? It would hurt for them to eat salary in a trade to watch a possible rebound elsewhere.

A: I believe the best path would be trading him to restock the pitching prospect supply, if such a deal exists. If DeJong magically becomes a .270 hitter, so be it. The Cardinals have to reset their own organizational depth and they can't worry about what their alumni are doing.

Q: Any of your regular chatters who suggested the Cardinals needed to fire the entire front office and blow up the organization get in touch to let you know they were wrong? I am sure they are tripping over each other to do so because they believe so deeply in accountability. [Sarcasm alert.]

A: Yeah, we're running low on whiners these days. Apparently the Cardinals are no longer a Franchise in Decline with a Manager Nobody Respects, a President of Baseball Operations Who Must Be Fired, and an Owner Who No Longer Cares About The Team. A lot changed in two weeks.