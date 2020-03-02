Cecil endures while other Cardinals lefthanders don't in 6-1 win over Twins

JUPITER, Fla. — Of the three lefthanders slated to pitch in the first half of the Cardinals' game with the Minnesota Twins, the one who you might think would have the most problems was Brett Cecil. That 33-year-old has seen virtually nothing but trouble since he signed a four-year deal with them before the 2017 season, including missing all of last season with carpal tunnel syndrome.
But after starter Genesis Cabrera had to leave the game in the second with a cracked finger nail on his pitching hand — he threw only 12 strikes out of 28 pitches — and after veteran southpaw Andrew Miller warmed up but didn't pitch at all, Cecil had his best game in a couple of years for the Cardinals.
Throwing a good curveball, Cecil fired 16 strikes out of 22 pitches in a scoreless inning in a 6-1 Cardinals win.
Young righthander Johan Oviedo tossed two hitless innings and lefthander Zack Thompson had a perfect seventh, fanning two. The catchers did much of the rest.
Yadier Molina singled and scored in the first and singled home anther run in a two-run third. Backup Jose Godoy singled home two runs in the sixth. And the Cardinals raised their mark to 4-6-1 by beating a Twins club which bore little resemblance to their division championship club last year.
Lefthander Kim has minor groin issue
Lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue.
"It's very mild," manager Mike Shildt said. "To say it's nothing wouldn't be accurate because it's something. The training staff found it very proactively, which I applaud."
Korean-born Kim, who like Cabrera has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. After his session on Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have on Thursday.
"It's not any issue," Shildt said. "We just want to make complete sure that everything's fine. We're being super-uber conservative on this."
Minor league infielder Kramer Robertson was brought in to fill in while Munoz, especially, and Miller are out.
Carpenter is back
Third baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will returned to the lineup and was hitless in two at-bats. Infielder Brad Miller, scratched Sunday, again was out with lower back tightness, but, Shildt said, "it's very, very, very mild."
Tommy Edman started at and Edmundo Sosa was at second, with other backup infielder Yairo Munoz sidelined by a hamstring injury. Dylan Carlson, who didn't play Sunday, took take his .500 (seven for 14) average and .811 on-base percentage into his first start this spring in left field. Carlson reached base twice, on an error and a walk.
Dakota Hudson will start Tuesday here against Houston, with Jack Flaherty to pitch at Port St. Lucie against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Former Cardinal Lance Berkman was in uniform as an instructor/observer. "Don't write it about, though, because I'm supposed to be in Astros' camp," quipped Berkman, referring to his long-time employers.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman ss
2. Yadier Molina c
3. Matt Carpenter 3b
4. Tyler O'Neill dh
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Rangel Ravelo 1b
7. Dylan Carlson lf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Edmundo Sosa 2b
LH Genesis Cabrera p