Chat all things Blues with Jim Thomas live now Feb 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get your questions ready and join in at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our weekly Blues chat. ------ 0 comments The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Subscriber only A salty Flaherty and 'legit' interest in a high-profile free-agent: Derrick Goold's view from Jupiter Feb 16, 2021 Our St. Louis Cardinals beat writer is on the scene at spring training, and he took questions Monday in his weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are the highlights from that chat. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Derrick Goold's Cardinals chat live from Jupiter Feb 15, 2021 Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat at 1 p.m. Monday as spring training gets set to begin. Subscriber only Putting some perspective on Flaherty's tweets and his long-term relationship with the Cardinals 11 hrs ago Post-Dispatch readers went overtime in their weekly chat with columnist Ben Frederickson. Here are some of the high notes. Subscriber only Read the full transcript of Ben Frederickson's Tuesday STL sports chat Feb 16, 2021 Ben Frederickson answers all of your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.