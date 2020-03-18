Commish's Classics: A rookie's all-nighter puts the Cardinals on the brink of a title

In World Series history, 27 Series have gone the seven-game limit, with the home teams winning only nine of the final games. The last two home teams to win a seventh game were the Oakland A's in 1973 against the New York Mets, and the Cardinals in 1964 against the New York Yankees.

But before the Cardinals got to the seventh game in this Series, they had to win the sixth, and Stuper was well- aware of its magnitude. "I was more nervous than I've ever been in my life for any athletic competition," he said.

After Stuper got out of second- and third-inning jams with double plays, he didn't allow a hit from the third through the eighth.

"For him to pitch nine innings was one of the most impressive performances I've ever seen under the circumstances," said veteran pitcher Jim Kaat of the Cardinals.

Hernandez said, "The man should be proud of himself. The man is a man."

Iorg's double off Oglivie's glove with two out in the second was followed by Yount's failing to get down for Willie McGee's grounder. Iorg scored on the play, and then Tom Herr got his second hit of the Series -- both doubles off Sutton. That scored McGee, who slid home ahead of a remarkably strong throw by Charlie Moore from just in front of the warning track in right field.