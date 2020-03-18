Commish's Classics: A rookie's all-nighter puts the Cardinals on the brink of a title

Baseball's ultimate game, at least for this season, will be played tonight when the Cardinals and Brewers meet for the seventh and final time in a highly unpredictable Series.
For much of the Series, the Brewers have played in the style of the Cardinals, making extraordinary defensive plays and bunching singles for their runs.
Tuesday night - and this morning - in a match that took five hours and one minute because of two rain delays, the Cardinals played in the style of the Brewers. The Redbirds rumbled to a 13-1 victory in Game Six.
The Cardinals hit two home runs in a game at Busch Stadium for the first time since May 5, with Darrell Porter and Keith Hernandez hitting two-run homers. They had four additional extra- base hits, including two doubles and a triple by designated hitter Dane Iorg.
Rookie John Stuper, who got three different rubdowns by trainer Gene Gieselmann during the evening, pitched scoreless ball until the ninth. But in the last inning, Jim Gantner doubled, Paul Molitor singled and Gantner scored on a wild pitch.
The Brewers' defense had gloves that clanked in the night. Milwaukee committed four errors, two each by shortstop Robin Yount and second baseman Gantner.
And an additional misplay was committed by left fielder Ben Oglivie. Iorg was credited with the first of his two doubles when his slice into the left- field corner glanced off Oglivie's glove in a two-run St. Louis second.
"We got a little disoriented with the errors early on," said Milwaukee catcher Ted Simmons. And veteran pitcher Don Sutton, seeking to be on a World Series winner for the first time in five tries, never did get untracked.
"I had good stuff but bad location," said Sutton. "I have no excuse. I was sitting in the clubhouse icing my arm down, trying to come up with an excuse, but there are none."
Sutton was cuffed for seven runs and left the game in the fifth just as rain caused a 26-minute delay.
Reliever Doc Medich was hit for a six-run sixth inning, featuring a two-run single by Hernandez. That inning took nearly three hours to complete, what with a rain delay of two hours 13 minutes.
"At this stage," said Cardinals backup catcher Gene Tenace, "time is no factor. It could have taken until 4 in the morning, and it wouldn't have mattered."
As it turned out, the game was completed at 12:21 this morning, setting up the decisive game between the two best starting pitchers on these teams. Joaquin Andujar, apparently all right after being struck below the right knee by a line drive last week, will carry a nine-game winning streak for the Cardinals. Pete Vuckovich, a former Cardinals player who was beaten by Andujar in Milwaukee in Game Three, has won 18 games for the Brewers.
The Cardinals will be playing in the seventh game of the World Series for the first time since 1968, when they lost here to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Ironically, the Tigers had won the preceding game here, 13-1.
In World Series history, 27 Series have gone the seven-game limit, with the home teams winning only nine of the final games. The last two home teams to win a seventh game were the Oakland A's in 1973 against the New York Mets, and the Cardinals in 1964 against the New York Yankees.
But before the Cardinals got to the seventh game in this Series, they had to win the sixth, and Stuper was well- aware of its magnitude. "I was more nervous than I've ever been in my life for any athletic competition," he said.
After Stuper got out of second- and third-inning jams with double plays, he didn't allow a hit from the third through the eighth.
"For him to pitch nine innings was one of the most impressive performances I've ever seen under the circumstances," said veteran pitcher Jim Kaat of the Cardinals.
Hernandez said, "The man should be proud of himself. The man is a man."
Iorg's double off Oglivie's glove with two out in the second was followed by Yount's failing to get down for Willie McGee's grounder. Iorg scored on the play, and then Tom Herr got his second hit of the Series -- both doubles off Sutton. That scored McGee, who slid home ahead of a remarkably strong throw by Charlie Moore from just in front of the warning track in right field.
"I'm not sure he touched home plate," said Simmons. "I've got red ink marks all over my shin guards where he slid into me." Simmons referred to the color of McGee's shoes.
Lonnie Smith was on the loose in the Cardinals' third. He reached base on Gantner's first of two errors, stole second, went to third on an infield out and, with George Hendrick at bat, took off for home. Although a television replay seemed to indicate that Smith was safe on his attempt, umpire Jim Evans called him out.
The Cardinals resumed their assault in the fourth. Hendrick got a bloop single to center, was balked to second when Sutton stumbled, and scored on Porter's home run to right field. The homer was the first for the Cardinals in post-season play by someone other than McGee, who has three.
Iorg then tripled to right field. With one out, he scored on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Herr. That made the score 5-0, and Hernandez's two-run homer in the fifth, his first home run in 32 games, made it 7-0.
After the first rain delay, Jim Slaton got two outs in relief of Sutton and then yielded to Medich. Medich pitched before and after the second rain delay and was tagged for five hits and six runs in the sixth inning.
Iorg started this rally too, with his second double. The first of Medich's two wild pitches sent Iorg to third, and McGee's single scored him. Before the inning was over, Herr singled, David Green walked, Hernandez singled home two runs, and Hendrick singled in a run. Two more scored when Gantner muffed Porter's grounder.
The game was the second blowout of the Series, the Brewers having clobbered the Cardinals, 10-0, in the first game.
"It's not embarrassing," said Milwaukee Manager Harvey Kuenn. "Whitey (Herzog) laughed after the first one. I'm laughing after the sixth one."
Herzog said he would not have sent Stuper out to finish the game after the second delay except that Stuper was working on a shutout. "He's got all winter to rest," said Herzog.
After tonight, so will everyone.