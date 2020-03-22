You are the owner of this article.
Commish's Classics: Bob Forsch plunks Gary Carter in the rear, then throws a no-hitter
Bob Forsch

St. Louis Baseball Cardinal pitcher Bob Forsch watches the flight of the baseball during the 7th inning of a game against the Montreal Expos in 1983. Forsch completed the game with a no hitter. 

Editor's note: With the baseball season on hold, Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the most memorable games he's covered.

Today he recalls Bob Forsch's second no-hitter.This is the original coverage from Sept. 26, 1983. 

Mollie Forsch showed up at about game time Monday night at Busch Stadium, and her husband the pitcher said she wasn't a moment too soon.

"She knows how to do it," said Bob Forsch. "If she had got here late, she might have not have seen me pitch."

Forsch, who spun his second career no-hitter against the Montreal Expos Monday, had been knocked out before the fourth inning was over on eight occasions this season. But he made a bad season a little more tasteful Monday.

The no-hitter added considerable spice to what augured to be a mundane season-closing week for the Cardinals, and it had Mollie Forsch on the edge of her seat.

"On the other no-hitter (1978), I didn't get nervous until the seventh inning," she said. "This one I started getting nervous in the fifth. The worst thing was the ninth inning. My knees were shaking and I had to stand up to see."

While Mrs. Forsch was talking to a reporter, Cardinals first baseman George Hendrick, who had not played in the game, gave her a congratulatory kiss on the cheek. "He's been struggling," said Mrs. Forsch of her husband the pitcher.  "He needed a really good game."

Forsch poured champagne afterward for all who wanted it. It may or may not have been his final victory as a Cardinal, but Manager Whitey Herzog said, "You can't give up on Forschie. He's got too much sense."

Bob Forsch

Bob Forsch tips his cap to the fans after pitching a no-hitter during a game against the Montreal Expos in St. Louis Sept. 26, 1983. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

The Cardinals had talked about settling a score with Montreal catcher Gary Carter after some incidents last week in Montreal, and Forsch plunked Carter on the rear with a second- inning pitch. Forsch said he didn't mean anything by it, but Carter said, "He was throwing at me. I don't know why. Why don't you ask him?"

Carter, however, had praise for Forsch. "He was tough. To throw a no- hitter, you've got to be tough."

Montreal Manager Bill Virdon was ejected from the game along with pitcher Dan Schatzeder in the sixth inning after a pitch from Schatzeder glanced off the right arm of the Cardinals' Andy Van Slyke and then off his chin. When Forsch had hit Carter, home plate umpire Harry Wendelstedt had warned both benches to cease and desist.

"There's no way anybody on our team was throwing against anybody on our behalf," said Virdon. "I can't read Forsch's mind."

Wendelstedt has the distinction of umpiring in the last four no-hitters worked by Cardinals pitchers. He also was an umpire in Forsch's no-hitter here in 1978 besides working in Bob Gibson's no-hitter at Pittsburgh in 1971 and Ray Washburn's in San Francisco in 1968.

Forsch's no-hitter marked the first time a Cardinals pitcher had pitched two hitless games. It was the eighth no-hitter in Cardinals history. Other no-hit pitchers were George Bradley in 1876, Jesse 'Pop 'Haines in 1924, Paul Dean in 1934 and Lon Warneke in 1941.

The Cardinals adhered to the superstition of not talking to Forsch about the no-hitter. "Everybody was talking, but nobody would really say anything to me," said Forsch. "I walked up to the clubhouse and the only place I heard about the no-hitter was on the radio."

The Expos' Terry Crowley, after being called out on a 2-2 pitch in the ninth inning, was ejected by Wendelstedt after an argument that might have been designed to throw Forsch off rhythm. Cardinals catcher Darrell Porter said, "When a guy's got a no-hitter, buddy, you'd better swing at that pitch."

No-hitters in Cardinals history

