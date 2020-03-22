Commish's Classics: Bob Forsch plunks Gary Carter in the rear, then throws a no-hitter

Editor's note: With the baseball season on hold, Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the most memorable games he's covered.

Today he recalls Bob Forsch's second no-hitter.This is the original coverage from Sept. 26, 1983.

Mollie Forsch showed up at about game time Monday night at Busch Stadium, and her husband the pitcher said she wasn't a moment too soon.

"She knows how to do it," said Bob Forsch. "If she had got here late, she might have not have seen me pitch."

Forsch, who spun his second career no-hitter against the Montreal Expos Monday, had been knocked out before the fourth inning was over on eight occasions this season. But he made a bad season a little more tasteful Monday.

The no-hitter added considerable spice to what augured to be a mundane season-closing week for the Cardinals, and it had Mollie Forsch on the edge of her seat.

"On the other no-hitter (1978), I didn't get nervous until the seventh inning," she said. "This one I started getting nervous in the fifth. The worst thing was the ninth inning. My knees were shaking and I had to stand up to see."