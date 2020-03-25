Commish's Classics: Bruce Sutter nails down a championship

Only three of their number -- Gene Tenace, George Hendrick and Lonnie Smith -- ever had experienced the euphoria of the moment. As champagne was sprayed and the sponsor's product was consumed in large quantities, most of the Cardinals said they wouldn't really know the true essence until several days later, but they knew the feeling was a powerful one.

"The only thing that would compare to it," said Herr, "was being in the delivery room the day that our son, Aaron, was born. That was an awesome feeling."

Catcher Darrell Porter, named the series' Most Valuable Player, said the thrill of this victory ranked somewhere behind sobriety, God, his marriage and the birth of his daughter, but "it was flat-out fun."

The city was plunged into a nightlong celebration that was to continue today with a downtown parade. The Cardinals have won nine world championships, but 15 years had been a long time to wait.

For Gussie Busch, the Cardinals owner, it indeed was the 'one more championship for the great fans of St. Louis 'that he had hoped for. "I've never been happier in my whole life," said Busch in a madhouse locker room. "I was sure this team could win it, and it didn't let me down."