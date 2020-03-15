Commish's Classics: The Cardinals ride Jack Clark's rocket to the World Series

Editor's note: With the baseball season on hold, Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the most memorable games he's covered.
Here's the Commish's pick for No. 7, Jack Clark's home run in the 1985 NLCS.
LOS ANGELES - It was for a moment such as this that Jack Clark was acquired last winter by the Cardinals from the San Francisco Giants.
Runners at second and third, two outs, Cardinals trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by one run Wednesday in the ninth inning of a playoff game that would enable the Dodgers to tie the series at three games apiece if they won.
Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda surprisingly eschewed an intentional walk. Clark then swung at Tom Niedenfuer's first pitch, threw down his bat, looked triumphantly into the Cardinals dugout and slowly began the happiest base-circling of his career. He never watched the flight of the ball.
''The only thing I saw was the ball looking like a laser beam. It was serious Star Wars,'' said on-deck hitter Andy Van Slyke.
Years later, Rick Hummel relived the moment with some of the key players.
Clark's drive landed halfway up the pavilion section in left field and gave the Cardinals a 7-5 victory and passage to the World Series, which will open Saturday at Kansas City.
After losing the first two games of the series to the Dodgers, the Cardinals won the last four. This will be the first post-season matchup of Missouri's baseball teams, both of which the Cardinals' Whitey Herzog has managed.
''That ball would have had to hit the (Goodyear) blimp and come straight down to stay in this ball park,'' said Niedenfuer of Clark's home run. ''That must have been at least 500 feet.''
On Clark's previous at-bat, after the Cardinals had tied the score with a three-run rally in the seventh, Clark had struck out on Niedenfuer sliders. ''I tried to slip a fastball by him,'' said Niedenfuer of the second encounter. ''I can honestly say I got beat with my best pitch.''
But Clark is a hitter who says he looks only for fastballs. ''All day long I really hadn't had a good swing,'' he said. ''I made a slight adjustment in my stance the last time up. I was pretty close to the plate and I took a half-step back. It just was enough to square me up a little bit more.''
Of the homer and his look to the dugout, Clark said, ''I knew it was going to be a home run. That was for my teammates. I'm not the hero or the reason why we're here. It was special for me but more special for them.''
Clark said, ''I was looking for a fastball, but I was just looking for a base hit to tie the score. That's usually when I get my home runs, when I'm trying for base hits.''
The Cardinals trailed 4-1 after six innings, with two of the runs unearned when starting pitcher Joaquin Andujar lost Mariano Duncan's chopper in the sun. Bill Madlock, playing with a badly swollen left thumb, ripped a home run in the sixth for the fourth run and it seemed that the Cardinals would have to wait until Game Seven when they had John Tudor available to pitch. But Darrell Porter and Tito Landrum, subbing again for injured Vince Coleman, opened the seventh with singles and pinch-hitter Steve Braun moved the runners along with a groundout. Willie McGee, who had stranded six of seven runners in scoring position, singled, making the score 4-3, and Lasorda brought in Niedenfuer to face Ozzie Smith.
The next event was almost a replay of Smith's dramatic home run that won Game Five. Smith's long drive to right glanced off the wall this time for a triple and the game was tied. Tom Herr, who had singled home the first run for the Cardinals, was intentionally walked even though Clark was the hitter. ''I wasn't looking at it as a reflection on me or Jack,'' said Herr. ''They were trying to set it up for a double play. I'm not the type of hitter that strikes out. I sure wanted to have a swing in that situation because I've been swinging the bat well all series.''
Niedenfuer, however, struck out Clark for the important out in the inning and struck out Van Slyke for good measure. ''It was like a slap in the face . . . walking the guy ahead to get to you,'' said Clark. ''Then you feel bad when you don't get the run in.''
Rookie Todd Worrell and the Cardinals dodged a bullet in the Los Angeles seventh after Duncan surprisingly pulled a ball over the first-base bag for a triple. ''At that point,'' said Herr, ''with the infield in and a runner on third, you don't think you're going to get out of it. You're almost resigned to the fact they're going to get one run.''
But Herr made a dazzling, back-to-the-infield catch of a popup on which he had to fight the sun. ''It was directly over my head,'' said Herr. ''It's the first type of play I've made like that in my whole career. The only thing I could do was to try to run to where I thought the ball was.''
Then, Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog walked dangerous Pedro Guerrero to work to equally dangerous Bill Madlock.
''I said, 'Let's just shoot craps,' '' said Herzog. ''Maybe we can get out of this. ''We were just lucky. We got the ground ball and we got out of the inning.''
Madlock grounded into a double play started by Smith, which also featured a nifty pivot by Herr. The Dodgers, however, went ahead in the eighth when Mike Marshall's fly ball to right got up in the jetstream and went over Van Slyke's jump for a home run. ''It got up in the Sandinista winds,'' said Van Slyke, who meant to say Santa Ana winds. ''I didn't think it was going to go out. I just missed it by a couple of inches.''
In the Cardinals' ninth, Cesar Cedeno struck out but McGee battled from a 0-2 count and hit a single, his third of the game. ''I think I'm a better two-strike hitter,'' said McGee, ''than I am when the count is 0-0. I think I concentrate better when I have two strikes.''
Then, running on his own, McGee stole second. He had been thrown out by Mike Scioscia once before in the game but he said, ''We can't stop, especially in a situation like that. You've got to make them throw you out.'' Smith, named the series' Most Valuable Player by acclamation, coaxed a walk. Herr grounded out, setting it up for Clark, or if Lasorda chose, Van Slyke.
Lasorda chose to allow Niedenfuer to pitch to Clark rather than have a lefthander, Jerry Reuss, face Van Slyke or Brian Harper, who would have pinch hit for Van Slyke. ''If I had a lefthanded pitcher, it might have been a different story,'' said Lasorda, tartly. Lasorda told the media, ''I wanted the righthander against the righthander. He had struck him out the other time up and the shadows were coming in.
''And I didn't want the bases loaded where he couldn't make a pitch, where if he walks a guy the game is tied.'' Privately, a tearful Lasorda told his players, ''It was my fault. I should have walked Clark. ''This is one of the worst losses I've ever had to experience,'' said Lasorda.
Van Slyke said, ''I was looking for Tommy Lasorda to put four fingers up. You can't second-guess Tommy Lasorda. He made all the right right moves . . . but he got burned.''
Herzog diplomatically said, ''I always try to manage both clubs. I thought possibly he would (walk Clark). He went strength against strength. He had one choice and he made a choice. It turned out wrong. If you guys would have told him not to pitch to Clark . . . but none of you went down there.''
Clark missed 37 games in the last two months of the season with a strained muscle in his left side, an injury he had twice. ''It had been coming,'' Clark said. ''Because of the injury I had, I was compensating in my swing, trying to protect my side. It took a while to get turned around. It was just a matter of time before I hit one.''
Clark hit his first home run since Sept. 21 and only his second since Aug. 16.
''All I was doing was just to take three good swings,'' said Clark. ''I've been in that situation before. It was time for some type of results. ''That was the greatest one of my career,'' he said.