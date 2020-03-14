Commish's Classics: The day McGwire and Sosa dueled at Wrigley.

"It's a tough thing to do when everybody wants it to be done. But Sammy hit 20 in June. You've got to get hot. If you get hot, it can be done."

McGwire said a positive attitude and confidence have been and will be critical elements.

"You have to be confident in what you do or this game of baseball will whip you in a heartbeat," McGwire said. "Once in a while, everybody gets down on themselves in the game of baseball but you've got to stay positive."

The scrutiny in the last six weeks will grow even more intense, and McGwire says he is ready for it.

"Every move we make, every swing we take, every home run we hit . . . he's in the lead, no, he's in the lead . . . it's going to be that way every day till the end of the season," he said.

"I'm always prepared but I'm not always as quick-witted as people think I am. Sometimes I think of better answers two or three hours after a game but you guys are all gone."