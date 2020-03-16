Commish's Classics: The day Ozzie pulled off a 3,000-1 shot

The home run created a mob scene at the plate as Smith high-fived his way home. ''It was a great moment for us, '' said Smith. ''We had to win three games here if we had a real chance of winning this series.

''I feel real happy for the guys. We came out of spring training and nobody gave us a chance of doing anything.''

Smith had his best offensive season this year with a .276 average, 6 homers and 53 runs batted in.

''The little midget, '' as Andujar colorfully refers to him, ''is a strong little guy. He's stronger than people think.''

Herzog calls 1985 team his best as Cards manager NL champions had strong defense, two 20-game winners and more than 300 steals. Club will be honored in 30th anniversary season.

The Cardinals maintained the prevailing mood of the home team winning every game of this series. It seemed as if they were going to cruise to the fifth-game victory when they roughed up Fernando Valenzuela in the first two innings.

But, after Tom Herr doubled home two runs in the first, the Cardinals left Herr at third when Jack Clark lined out, Cesar Cedeno struck out and Tito Landrum flied out. In the second, they had runners at second and third with one out but McGee struck out and Smith popped up.

''I was a little bit worried, '' said Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog. ''If you don't get Fernando early, you generally don't get him.''