Commish's Classics: The moves that set up Freese's Game 6 magic

"When a pitcher comes in and you can buy two spots and you need two innings from the pitcher ... isn't that exactly what happened?" said La Russa.

"If Schu had stayed in the game and I took Jay out, then Lynn wouldn't have been able to pitch another inning.

"You need innings from as many relievers as you could."

La Russa agreed that Schumaker "had great at-bats, best at-bats on the team. But we needed to have pitchers pitch innings."

Jay's spot in the order unfortunately came around with the bases loaded in the sixth when Texas brought in lefthander Derek Holland to face him. Jay tapped to the mound.

Allen Craig, a star pinch hitter earlier in the Series, was available to pinch hit but the Cardinals didn't have any more center fielders with Schumaker out of the game. And when Matt Holliday suffered a bruised right pinky finger diving back into third base when he was picked off base earlier in the sixth inning, Craig had to go into left field for him.

Craig would smack his second World Series homer in the eighth to cut the Rangers' lead to 7-5.