Could a Scherzer trade be in the Cards? BenFred chats trade-deadline direction, Armstrong's offseason and Mizzou AD search

There was plenty of action on the Mizzou, Blues and Cardinals front in our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are the highlights.
Q: Should the Cardinals try to make a trade for and then extend Max Scherzer? Will they?
A: Oh, heck yeah. I've been on the Scherzer bus for a long time. I will admit Derrick Goold was the one who started the bus. I was the first passenger on after that. Potential problem is, Max very much controls where he goes through the no-trade. If he wants to go to a team that has a chance of winning a championship right now, he can muscle his way to one of those teams. The Cardinals admit they made a mistake not signing Max the first time around. That doesn't mean he's determined to make the what-if come true years later. What would you prefer if you were him? Probably a shot at helping a team win in 2021, right? But if he can he had, heck yes. And have the extension ready when he arrives. Wainwright and Scherzer with a healthy Flaherty and Hudson would be an impressive nucleus for a rotation in 2022.
Q: Was Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk forced out, or is this more or less a retirement?
A: Sounds like more of the former than the latter. There were some clear signs of stress between Sterk and Mizzou leadership in the recent past. The flap with Dawn Staley. The failed attempt to beat back the NCAA into scaled-back penalties for the academic misconduct investigation Sterk inherited. Sterk's reported potential interest in the same job at UCF under Mizzou's old president, the one who hired him. But the biggest was the chaotic search that led to a good hire in Drinkwitz, who was not on Sterk's initial list until the curators stepped in. I had wrongly assumed that a lot of that had blown over as Drinkwitz got rolling. Especially as Sterk made big fundraising progress, and multiple hires, like softball's Coach Anderson, worked out. Apparently all was not forgotten, and with the changes looming ahead for college sports (NIL, expanded playoff, expanded SEC) the powers at Mizzou -- perhaps emboldened by their Drinkwitz influence -- seem to think it's best to strike while the iron is hot. Maybe they can grab an up-and-comer with a more modern view of the changing landscape of college athletics. Maybe they go get Drinkwitz's old AD at App State, Doug Gillin, who has Mizzou ties. Mark Alnutt and Whit Babcock will have big support internally. If Big 12 ADs are looking to jump ship now that Texas and OU are out, maybe there's a home-run hire to be had in West Virginia's Shane Lyons. Wren Baker, who was an assistant under Mack Rhoades and is now at North Texas, is another name believed to be a future major player in years to come. He would listen, I imagine, but could have the OU job in his long-term plans.
I liked Sterk and thought he did a good job fundraising. He wasn't everyone's cup of tea. Mizzou became convinced it could do better. Now it has to prove that it can.
Mizzou should be a more appealing job than it was when Sterk was hired. Why? For a few reasons. Drinkwitz is an up-and-coming coach it seems. The SEC is now on more solid footing than ever before with bigger checks coming its way due to expansion. The football team will have a better shot of being a player for the College Football Playoff when playoff expansion arrives. Most of the coaches Sterk hired are in decent shape. Mizzou is out from beneath the academic misconduct investigation. And other places -- like all Big 12 jobs -- are now less favorable due to Oklahoma and Texas bolting for the all-powerful SEC. It's a good time to swing away, one could argue. But you can't nudge Sterk out and then miss. That would be Mizzou shooting itself in the foot. It's been known to do that from time to time.
Q: What does a new Mizzou AD mean for both Eli Drinkwitz and Cuonzo Martin?
A: Part of the reason Martin came to CoMo was because the AD who hired him at Cal moved on.
Every coach likes to work for their hiring AD, because there is more interest in mutual success.
ADs are graded, more than anything, on their coaching hires in revenue sports: men's football and basketball.
Some are itchier than others to put their hiring stamp on those two programs, but all are quicker to make a change to make their hire than to go down with someone else's.
So, yes, I'd say both Martin and Drinkwitz are following this search for Sterk's replacement pretty closely.
I don't think either was expecting it, though both had to be aware Sterk was not going to do this forever.
There was industry speculation that Mizzou could be coming open for a new AD after Sterk's contract ended; it just happened sooner than most expected.
Martin, not Drinkwitz, would be the more under-the-microscope coach for a new AD, off the bat.
Q: What is a reasonable expectation for the Cardinals at the trade deadline?
A: I think a move that adds some starting pitching certainty now and for 2022 would be a wise, and it would indicate the team is no longer going to let what has to be its biggest strength be the element of the team that is keeping it tethered to .500.
Q: Count this Blues fan as blue because Sammy Blais is gone. Will Pavel Buchnevich make the Blues better?
A: It seems like the Pavel Buchnevich trade is flying under the radar a little bit. Both Dunn (expansion draft) and Blais (trade) were fan and media favorites for their scrappiness and energy, but those on-ice qualities should be easier to find than what Buchnevich offers. We've spent a lot of time saying the Blues need a top-six forward, and they got one in this deal, then extended him for an amount that seems pretty team-friendly. The four-year, $23.2 million deal gives the team a scorer who trailed only Ryan O'Reilly among current Blues in goals scored last season, and leaves about $13 million in salary cap space for free agency. Blais and a draft pick was a borderline steal for that kind of production. Buchnevich is 26 and should have some good mileage left on his tires. I think the Blues beat the market on this one.
Q: Add Jaden Schwartz to the list of former Blues who now play for another team after helping secure the first Stanley Cup. When does Armstrong get heat for not doing a better job of maintaining the bunch that led the team to new heights?
A: Questioning Army is fair, but some of the players, including Schwartz, had a say in their departure too. Army didn't dismantle the bunch right after the championship. He did it after the boys dropped a big egg in the bubble playoff in a weak attempt -- if it can even be called that -- to defend said championship. The Blues are about to look a whole lot different next season, and if they are not better, Army is going to catch fair heat. I think they might be better, though. First they have to finish the transition and get Vladimir Tarasenko out. He can't come back now. If the Blues lean into the Craig Berube system and make it clear they will pay guys who want to buy in on that style, perhaps a remade team can get out of the halfway-in, halfway-out no man's land that has dragged them down since they reached their high-water mark,
Q: Is Vladimir Tarasenko with the Blues when the season starts? What can the Blues get for him now? Where do you stand on his camp throwing the Blues' doctors under the bus, more or less?
A: I've got a very hard time believing Doug Armstrong is going to let a soured former star and his bad vibes get a chance to infect this season. Someone's gotta go, and it won't be Army.
When the Blues made Tarasenko available for the expansion draft, they signaled they were open to the idea of letting him walk for the salary relief. It will be hard to get more than that now. I think the stuff about his shoulder was an excuse, and a low one. And I was disappointed so many Blues fans took it and ran with it, slamming the team and the doctors without any evidence. Tarasenko played great after his first shoulder surgery. No one mentioned that. And yes, when elite athletes in a highly physical sport sustain multiple injuries to the same joint, there are chances things don't get back to normal. Doctors are not capable of reversing time. Tarasenko's new agent -- he changes them often, if that tells you anything -- is known for trashing teams to get his way. I think it's a shame Tarasenko bought into that approach.
Q: Would a trade package leading with prospect Jordan Walker and a mix of other minor and major leaguers -- non ranked higher than Walker -- be enough to land Trea Turner of the Nationals?
A: I'm afraid your prospect pitch for Turner is likely too low. I think it would take multiple, elite prospects. You don't get Turner and keep your Nolan Gormans and your Matthew Liberatores. Turner's not a free agent until 2023 so there is some control there that will be pricey. The Nationals, per the Washington Post, are fielding offers on Turner because they have been unable to lock him up with an extension. They know what he's worth. Painfully so.
Q: Can we all finally acknowledge the Cardinals front office did not adequately prepare this team for the season?
A: I've been hearing this a lot, but I'd actually draw a different line. I thought the Cardinals had decent pitching depth entering the season. I think the problem was they did not react once bad things started happening. The Miles Mikolas injury at spring was a big deal treated like it wasn't. Kim's back tightened up and the front office shrugged. There were free-agent options still available who could have been added with time to get up to speed and the Cards showed no interest. That set the stage, but the curtain dropped when Flaherty got hurt and still the Cardinals did not react. Everyone keeps pointing to what the Cardinals did not do before the season started, but I'd point toward what they did not do during the season, starting at spring training. The Brewers are leading the division because they made a bold move for Adames during the season. Every team that has won the World Series recently has made an aggressive move or more to help their team during the season. The Cardinals have convinced themselves these types of moves are too costly, too hard, or too impossible to make, and it's hurting them annually.
The team has spent going on six years deciding they should not attempt to significantly improve the team as the season progresses. It's impossible to know entering spring training what's going to go right and what is not. It's not impossible to monitor needs and address them as the season goes along. Championship teams do that. Sometimes even before the trade deadline forces action.
Q: Has Cardinals manager Mike Shildt lost his touch?
A: I don't see that. I see some fans making him the scapegoat because he's the one who talks before and after every game.
When he is positive and upbeat, he's too soft.
When he's mad and gets ejected, he's manufactured and fake.
He can't win these days. Even when the team is finding ways to win despite its unfixed flaws!
I'd bet the best managers in the game right now might have this team, as constructed, something like two or three games ahead of where the team currently is. Maybe.
And I'd bet most managers in the game right now would be managing a sub-500 team.
Shildt's not perfect, but I don't think he's the problem here.
Q: When you look at the Brewers compared to the Cardinals, they don't look that much more impressive. And yet, the difference in the records. What gives?
A: The Brewers are better in areas that get overlooked. Depth. Flexibility. They built their bench up this offseason in preparation for injuries that could come in the first full season back from last year's 60-game sprint. And they made aggressive moves to help the team along the way. If the Cardinals were serious about helping their bench -- they stopped short -- and prioritized adding pitching help like the Brewers did in going out and getting Willy Adames for a shortstop problem that had developed in Milwaukee, then I think the Cardinals would be a lot closer. Don't overlook that the Brewers also had 12 more quality starts provided by their starters than the Cardinals entering Tuesday's games. That helps keep workload off a really good bullpen. And I know you all think I'm a total Mike Shildt apologist, but I'll also add I think Craig Counsell is probably one of if not the best managers in the National League.
Q: When does the Cardinals' last half-decade or so of not challenging for a championship begin to cloud the success they had before then?
A: It's already happening, isn't it? Disgruntled fans are all over it.
The Cardinals are on the cusp of missing their fourth postseason in the past six seasons. The deepest they have gone during that time turned into the world-champion Nationals sweeping them dominantly in the NLCS. Since the start of the 2016 season the Cardinals have fallen to fifth in the National League and third in the National League Central in regular-season wins (421), and sixth in the NL and third in the NL Central in postseason wins (four). Cardinals problems are first-world problems, but a decade without a championship is a long time for the team that leads the NL in them, especially when the last half-decade has shown a team moving away from, not toward, that goal.
The Cardinals can't put a massive replica of the Commissioner's Trophy in Ballpark Village and ignore the fact their team is falling short of competing for it. Well, I mean, they can, but their fans are going to notice. And they have.
Q: Should the SEC be wary about accepting Texas into its league? Seems like the Longhorns tear apart any conference they call home, eventually?
A: The SEC is making a deal motivated by the bottom line, the moolah, the dinero. And sure, there could be unintended consequences down the road because of it, as that Texas-sized ego begins to settle in. What could save things is the way the SEC has done business for a long time. When it comes time to split the pie, everyone gets an equal split of what the league brings in. The Vanderbilts and the Bamas are all equal when it comes time to split the conference revenue. Texas and Oklahoma don't get to change that math, but they can join it if they like the terms. It sounds like they do. If it so happens that UT (not Tennessee) and OU get or at some point want special treatment, then all bets will be off, and the long-term members of the SEC will be steamed. Texas is going to have to settle for being an equal, or all hell breaks loose.