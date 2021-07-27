Could a Scherzer trade be in the Cards? BenFred chats trade-deadline direction, Armstrong's offseason and Mizzou AD search

A: Oh, heck yeah. I've been on the Scherzer bus for a long time. I will admit Derrick Goold was the one who started the bus. I was the first passenger on after that. Potential problem is, Max very much controls where he goes through the no-trade. If he wants to go to a team that has a chance of winning a championship right now, he can muscle his way to one of those teams. The Cardinals admit they made a mistake not signing Max the first time around. That doesn't mean he's determined to make the what-if come true years later. What would you prefer if you were him? Probably a shot at helping a team win in 2021, right? But if he can he had, heck yes. And have the extension ready when he arrives. Wainwright and Scherzer with a healthy Flaherty and Hudson would be an impressive nucleus for a rotation in 2022.

A: Sounds like more of the former than the latter. There were some clear signs of stress between Sterk and Mizzou leadership in the recent past. The flap with Dawn Staley. The failed attempt to beat back the NCAA into scaled-back penalties for the academic misconduct investigation Sterk inherited. Sterk's reported potential interest in the same job at UCF under Mizzou's old president, the one who hired him. But the biggest was the chaotic search that led to a good hire in Drinkwitz, who was not on Sterk's initial list until the curators stepped in. I had wrongly assumed that a lot of that had blown over as Drinkwitz got rolling. Especially as Sterk made big fundraising progress, and multiple hires, like softball's Coach Anderson, worked out. Apparently all was not forgotten, and with the changes looming ahead for college sports (NIL, expanded playoff, expanded SEC) the powers at Mizzou -- perhaps emboldened by their Drinkwitz influence -- seem to think it's best to strike while the iron is hot. Maybe they can grab an up-and-comer with a more modern view of the changing landscape of college athletics. Maybe they go get Drinkwitz's old AD at App State, Doug Gillin, who has Mizzou ties. Mark Alnutt and Whit Babcock will have big support internally. If Big 12 ADs are looking to jump ship now that Texas and OU are out, maybe there's a home-run hire to be had in West Virginia's Shane Lyons. Wren Baker, who was an assistant under Mack Rhoades and is now at North Texas, is another name believed to be a future major player in years to come. He would listen, I imagine, but could have the OU job in his long-term plans.