Could the Cardinals turn into trade-deadline sellers?

We chat deadline direction, hitting coach conversation and many more hot topics surrounding searching Cards
Q: The Cardinals really messed up not adding a free-agent pitcher to take a shot on after Jack Flaherty went down, didn’t they? Is Kyle Gibson the answer? Max Scherzer?
A: Hard to argue with that first observation.
The hesitation to add starting pitching depth as it started crumbling during spring training and after that is, I think, the biggest mistake the front office has made during this season. The Cardinals, even with this lagging offense, tend to win when they get quality starts. They are not getting enough of them. They have not added enough.
I asked about the Kyle Gibson possibility. "Would you include Gorman in that?" was the response. A conversation about a hypothetical trade, but one that suggested the asking price for Gibson, who has a year left on his contract after this season, is high.
Trade Gorman? Probably not. But just about anyone else not named him or Liberatore, I'd be tempted. Because the Cardinals could still use another proven arm for next season.
I'm not buying Scott Boras saying Max Scherzer would have to get an extension offer in order to waive his no-trade clause this season. If a team going places wants to pick up Max, I think he'd go compete for a ring before he entered free agency. But the problem there is, the Nats are wining again. Bummer. Blame red hot Kyle Schwarber.
The Cardinals are in a real bind, and it’s of their own making.
Q: Is anyone else tiring of hearing how “hard” trades are for the Cardinals to make? Other teams get deals done. Why can’t the Cardinals?
A: Well said. The Brewers did. They've taken off like a rocket since trading for Willy Adames in a rare May trade. Now, they're leading the division despite a landslide of injuries to their team. I doubt the trade was easy, but the Brewers got it done. Baseball in general is a hard sport. You hit it three times out of 10 and you're great. So, I don't think the Cardinals are going to get much sympathy by describing how hard trades are at the deadline. Again. For the sixth year in a row. They’re hard because they cost more at the deadline. The Cardinals are going to have to pay some sort of a tax, because they passed opportunities to get more affordable help at each point along the way that led up to this.
Q: Are the comments from Tommy Edman about the lack of preparation and in-game adjustments combined with the comments from Paul DeJong about seeking out Ryan Ludwick for hitting help going to get hitting coach Jeff Albert fired?
A: In a vacuum, no. As a growing body of evidence that suggests something has to change, perhaps. I think those who read into the comments by Edman and DeJong are spot-on. The Cardinals must consider a change there, but it might not be as simple as telling Albert to go. The Cardinals insist he has helped modernize the organization's language about hitting for the way baseball is now and the way it's going, but there seems to be at least some acknowledgement that maybe he is not the best person to be attempting to handle the big picture while also relating it on the ground floor, in the nitty, gritty details players need to digest in the fractions of a second before deciding if they should swing or not. So, perhaps it becomes a reassignment or something if the offense continues to sag. It's a totally fair question, and one I have raised, to wonder why someone who has been in charge of the offense for 2.5 years should continue to lead its direction when the product has not performed. The team has suggested that it's not that simple, and that Albert has resonated with some players just as much as we have heard some distance themselves from him. Different strokes for different folks, or something like that. But at some point if you are labeled as the hitting coach and the team can't hit to a league average level, something has to change. And remember, the Cardinals showed some who did not agree with Albert’s philosophy the door, so if they’re going to now say it requires different voices for different players, where was that thinking when some longtime and successful hitting voices were let go? One theory being kicked around is that the Cardinals could benefit from a former major leaguer who resonates with current players in the dugout to help the hitting instruction, someone with recent been-there-done-that advice. I know everyone suggests Jim Edmonds and Matt Holliday, but there's another who might be worth attempting to convince to want the job: David Freese.
Q: How was covering the gymnastics trials?
A: Awesome. I've become more interested in the Olympics as I've realized what an impact the STL area makes on them every four years. It's really impressive. It seems every sport has some sort of tie to an area high school or college. I'd like to cover one someday. Hopefully that's in the cards. Covering the gymnastics trial was a blast. I told myself when I saw Simone Biles here five years ago that I'd never miss another chance to write about her again if given one, so I wanted to be there at the Dome. Perhaps the coolest part, and I'm biased because we have a niece who loves gymnastics who was able to attend one of the two women's days, is seeing the impact on young girls the superstar women's team makes. Truly inspiring. Thanks for reading the coverage -- and hopefully ignoring the multiple times I botched the language of gymnastics. One more thought on this. It’s absurdly cool how many talented athletes this area produces. On Tuesday night, another example: Christian Little started a College World Series game for Vanderbilt, as a freshman who graduated early from high school.
Q: What are your thoughts on rumors the Blues could be open to shopping Vladimir Tarasenko?
A: They should absolutely examine trades that make sense. They should consider leaving him unprotected for the expansion draft if he's not moved before then. You have to wonder if his best is behind him, and if his best skill (scoring) is going to be at the kind of level it has to be to justify the other things he doesn't do when he doesn't score. He's an effective player when he's scoring and a bit of a burden when he's not. That's hard to justify in this system. Throw in the fact that he was irked by the captain decision before the season, and it's wise to at least see what other fits might be out there -- and what the return could be.
Q: Could Matthew Liberatore be the spark the Cardinals need?
A: First, he needs to dominate Memphis. He's doing well, but not crushing it the way he needs to force the front office's hand. The last thing you want to do is call him up, put all of that pressure on him, and he struggles. If he’s blowing guys away down there, bring him up. But he’s not doing that consistently enough, yet.
Q: Have Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin done anything eligibility-wise to stop them from returning to SLU if they choose to? I realize it’s a longshot, but that would be something if one or both returned.
A: Not that I know of. They have until July 7 to withdraw from the draft. There was a Twitter report of French perhaps signing with a team in Greece, and Stu Durando reported recently that he had some sort of a workout for the Titans as he considers the football route. There was some hope that Goodwin was going to be invited to the G League combine in Chicago but he wasn't on the invite list when it came out. I think they’re going to move on, but it would be a big W for the Billikens if that thinking changed.
Q: Saw a lot of empty seats at the ballpark Sunday. You suggested the Pirates series would be a better gauge on attendance moving forward. Do you get sense frustrated fans are staying away due to their displeasure with the team?
A: I think it's a combination of things at the moment.
The opponent draws have not been very desirable yet.
Some of the corporate sales that led to big blocks of seats (and suites) were lagging due to the pandemic.
I've heard from a decent amount of people who have concerns about going downtown due to the state it's in post-pandemic.
Others still have COIVD concerns.
But yes, the team's play is a big part of it. The Cardinals have been stinking out loud since pandemic restrictions were lifted. Fans who are on the fence can come up with reasons to not go. The promotions are still drawing people in, as witnessed with Molina tumbler night, and the big series against the Cubs and Dodgers will be well-attended I'm sure, but the team certainly has to be missing out on fans who are not inspired by the team to make getting to the ballpark a staple so far this summer.
Q: Can Alex Reyes go from closer to starter this season? Too late?
A: I wanted Reyes in the rotation, innings limit and all, to start the season. And remember pointing out the Cards attempting to get him around 100 innings out of bullpen was going to be close to impossible, especially as he locked into the closer role. He's got fewer than 40 innings about halfway through the season. Not great. He's not lengthened out enough to simply start starting now as a regular starter, but he could be used as an opener. The Cardinals should consider it. Too often they are not using one of their best pitchers, and they have a rotation crisis at the moment.
Q: Has there ever been a Cardinals prospect has shown such impressive power so early as Jordan Walker is now?
A: Two names were mentioned yesterday in discussions at the ballpark. Albert Pujols and Oscar Taveras. Pretty good company. The Palm Beach power Walker displayed is wild, and rare. Might be worth a trip to Peoria to see him swing it
Q: Why won’t St. Louis media blame president of baseball operations John Mozeliak instead of players and coaches? He’s at fault for this team. He’s the one who needs to go.
A: "St. Louis media" is not a singular thing.
I'd encourage you to find, read and support media members you think do things the right way.
Mo is mentioned often here in these chats, and the front office's decisions that have not worked have been covered plenty in the P-D coverage. Exhaustively so.
And yes, he's on the hook for everything from the construction of the coaching staff to the building of the roster (and what it did not include) and so much else, as he is in his current role the top dog of baseball operations.
He’s had a lot of success and helped make the ownership a lot of money. That said his list of regrettable contracts has grown longer than normal in recent seasons. More former Cardinals have succeeded elsewhere than normal. All fair game to discuss.
What I find funny in these chats is that those who demand accountability for Mo act as if it's the writers who are going to fire him. It's the owner of the team who either will, or won't. Rarely does chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. face much scrutiny in the chats, and he is the only one who dictates if Mo finishes his extension, or not.
He's also the one who ultimately decides how hard to push it.
Mozeliak is discussed as if he's the owner of the team sometimes. He's not. But maybe that's part of what makes him valuable in the eyes of ownership, too.
Q: If the Cardinals turn into sellers, should they consider breaking up their three-man bullpen nucleus of Alex Reyes, Giovanny Gallegos and Genesis Cabrera to see what they could get for one of them on the trade market?
A: If they are punting on the season, sure. But you don't trade a performing piece of your three-man bullpen strength if you are interested in making the postseason and trying to do good things once you get there. It's fair to wonder how long Gallegos (29 years old) can keep this up, and if it might be the time to maximize his value in a trade -- but only if you're punting. I wouldn’t be rushing to trade Cabrera or Reyes no matter what. If the Cardinals become sellers, which would mean admitting this season was an epic failure, then Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina would be the ones to shop. If you’re going to sell, really sell. Both of those guys would love to chase a ring, I imagine.
Q: Are the Cardinals worried about the losing records of many of their minor league teams?
A: Not too much. Most of the Cardinals minor-league teams are on the younger end in terms of the important prospects there. Cards are more interested in individual developments than minor league team record this season, especially considering the minor-league season in 2020. They’ve got bigger concerns at the moment.
Q: What’s the story with John Nogowski? He was the hot bat out of spring training and now he’s risked on the waiver wire?
A: He never really got it going again after his injury. Was just one-for-18 at major league level. Shildt never seemed to trust him in the outfield, and Paul Goldschmidt is going to play a ton. He was going to have to click as a pinch-hitter to keep his spot and it didn't happen. The good news for him is he'll probably end up hitting 30 homers for some other team in two seasons, if the Cardinals' current bad luck on players they turned away from too early keeps up. (That’s a joke. Maybe.) When the roster demands churn, someone's gotta go. The Cardinals are hoping no team takes him and he winds up back in Memphis.