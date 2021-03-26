Cuonzo Martin's ceiling? There's a roadmap to follow in this year's Sweet 16

A: At this point, the way the roster is currently structured, he could start by default. But if they add some impact wings who can play right away, I don't know if he gets a bigger role. He's limited athletically, not a great defender and doesn't do anything offensively other than shoot 3s - and he's a career 32.4% shooter. That's not good. He attempted a combined 15 free throws and 2-point field goals in 158 minutes this year. He's the very definition of a one-dimensional offensive player. And that dimension wasn't productive.

That's not to say he can't improve and carve out more of a role, but after three years on a team, you are what you are for the most part. He's not going to suddenly turn into a slasher who scores at the rim or gets to the foul line. If he can become a 38-percent 3-point shooter then he can play that role for you. But his three-year averages are 36.1, 28.1 and 32.3.

Q: I am a huge supporter of Martin. One of my hobbies is doing a lot of information gathering on recruiting and transfer portal. With the four guys coming back and the five 3-star recruits we are sitting at 14th in the SEC. We have two scholarships right now. Why does Martin keep Wilmore and Chang on scholarship when we can get much better players and we have offered guard from UMKC and Green Bay do you know who else we have offered.