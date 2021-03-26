Cuonzo Martin's ceiling? There's a roadmap to follow in this year's Sweet 16

With the basketball season over for the Tigers, our weekly chat offered a chance to take a look at Mizzou's basketball future. Here are some of the top questions.
Q: What is the ceiling for Cuonzo Martin in terms of rings?
A: I'm not sure how anyone knows the answer to the ceiling questions. Martin has averaged 20 wins a season in his 13 years. He's taken each of his last three programs to the NCAA Tournament and has just once landed a coveted low seed (Cal was a No. 4 seed in 2016 and lost in the first round.) It's fair to expect Martin to have a team every year that competes for an NCAA at-large and with the right roster makes a March push in the postseason. Is that a high ceiling? Not necessarily. But ceilings are meant to broken.
Here's a head coach's first seven seasons at a Power 5/high-major program:
14-15, no postseason
19-14, NIT 2nd round
12-19, no postseason
20-10, NIT 2nd round
22-13, NIT quarterfinals
19-15, NIT 1st round
25-10, NCAA 1st round
Nothing spectacular there, right? But then his recruiting perked up.
Here are his last five years:
26-9, NCAA 2nd round
23-12, NCAA Elite 8
29-8, NCAA Sweet 16
26-5, NCAA canceled
16-6, NCAA Sweet 16 (current)
That's Florida State's Leonard Hamilton. His track record is hardly unique. The country is full of coaches who produced modest results early and then picked up steam and built consistent winners. But if you would have asked about Hamilton's ceiling at FSU after his first four years — and also based the answer on his results at Oklahoma State and Miami — the expectations would not be great.
So, my point is, there's not a lot of sense in projecting a ceiling, especially in today's game with so many moving parts from year to year. Roster building is a one-year-at-a-time challenge in 2021. Turnover is rampant everywhere. This transfer cycle is going to have a major impact on MU's 2021-22 season. The same will be true a year from now.
Q: Was the Xavier Pinson and Cuonzo Martin relationship testy through the year ?
A: I was surprised he came back for his junior year based on conversations I had over the summer. When players were allowed to return home during quarantine let's just say the communication wasn't great from Pinson's end. Once the season tipped off, Martin was candid after games when he thought Pinson wasn't playing to his strengths and going off script when it came to game plans/scouting reports.
Q: What’s the scoop on why Mizzou wouldn’t be a fit for Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher?
A: 1. He wasn't playing much for a bad Kentucky team before Dec. 19.
2. Had a very public meltdown on Dec. 19 over his lack of playing time. Had to be sent home to St. Louis for a week.
3. Allowed to rejoin the team but still couldn't get minutes for a historically bad Kentucky team.
There's some risk there, obviously. And there should be some questions about how he fits into your rotation as an undersized forward who doesn't shoot from the perimeter. Does the upside outweigh the risk?
Also, and this is a real dilemma Martin and Drinkwitz face when taking on a player from St. Louis with some baggage: If this backfires what's the collateral damage? When a Mizzou player from any other part of the country doesn't work out in Columbia, there's no lasting effect in that region. But when a St. Louis player doesn't work out at Mizzou, instantly the questions surface: Does Coach Martin/Drinkwitz/Odom/Pinkel/Anderson/Stewart have a St. Louis problem? There's a strange groupthink dynamic in STL and a quirky power the region holds over Mizzou, but it's real. I once asked a Mizzou head coach - I won't say when or which sport - about his early impressions on the St. Louis area when it comes to recruiting: "It's a strange-ass place."
Q: Dave, I'm your biggest fan. You do a great job. I have a couple of questions for you maybe more. What's the skinny on the freshmen coming into the basketball program? Do you expect any more roster departures? How was the team chemistry this year? Do you think we have a good chance of getting the transfer from UMKC? Thanks
A: My biggest fan? That's a bold statement but much appreciated.
1. Of the five freshmen, Anton Brookshire should get a chance to play right away on the perimeter unless there transfer portal delivers multiple point guards/combo guards who can play immediately, which there will be in Green Bay’s Amari Davis. Martin really likes Trevon Brezile's upside as a shot-blocker/rebounder. Yaya Keita is recovering from ACL surgery and has started practicing/working out and still has another six months-plus to recover before the season. Sean Durugordon has been with the team since January, so he should have a headstart on knowing the system and all the time demands that are new to freshmen. I'm not sure how Kaleb Brown fits in. He's been more of a point guard in high school but I would think he plays more on the wing in college.
2. Yes, I expect more roster turnover. There’s no guarantee that both Parker Braun and Ed Chang return.
3. I don't know about chemistry issues, but I didn't sense things were always hunky dory, especially when you need a midseason team meeting to clear the air on things that aren't clicking on the court. I suspected all along that had a lot to do with the way Pinson was playing at the time - because he started playing better/more engaged after the team meeting. Players were clearly frustrated with his play midway through the season when you read between the lines during postgame interviews.
4. I'd give Mizzou a fighting chance to land McKissic. MU would offer instant playing time and proximity to home. We'll see.
Q: What is the transfer process for a basketball player! Freshman-junior to a graduating senior? I know that the seniors can come back fir another year due to COVID! Do you have any inclination that any be of the Seniors at Mizzou will come back or transfer! Too bad Pinson left!
A: There is no expectation that any of Mizzou's five senior will return for the 2021-22 season. Nationally, I don't think we're going to see many of what are being called "super seniors." Two reasons ...
1. There are far more opportunities to play professional basketball around the globe compared to professional football.
2. More football players lost a bigger chunk of their senior season due to COVID protocols/canceled games. Most seniors in college hoops got a full senior year experience.
The NCAA is expected to allow a one-time waiver for all transfers that would grant them immediate eligibility at their new school. Conferences that have rules requiring sit-out years for transfers within their conference are adjusting those also. The ACC has already eliminated its rule on intraconference transfers. The SEC has discussed doing the same.
Q: Do you foresee Torrence Watson getting a chance to start and play a more prominent role next season?
A: At this point, the way the roster is currently structured, he could start by default. But if they add some impact wings who can play right away, I don't know if he gets a bigger role. He's limited athletically, not a great defender and doesn't do anything offensively other than shoot 3s - and he's a career 32.4% shooter. That's not good. He attempted a combined 15 free throws and 2-point field goals in 158 minutes this year. He's the very definition of a one-dimensional offensive player. And that dimension wasn't productive.
That's not to say he can't improve and carve out more of a role, but after three years on a team, you are what you are for the most part. He's not going to suddenly turn into a slasher who scores at the rim or gets to the foul line. If he can become a 38-percent 3-point shooter then he can play that role for you. But his three-year averages are 36.1, 28.1 and 32.3.
Q: I am a huge supporter of Martin. One of my hobbies is doing a lot of information gathering on recruiting and transfer portal. With the four guys coming back and the five 3-star recruits we are sitting at 14th in the SEC. We have two scholarships right now. Why does Martin keep Wilmore and Chang on scholarship when we can get much better players and we have offered guard from UMKC and Green Bay do you know who else we have offered.
A: Wilmore and Chang are question marks this offseason. Of the two, I’d give Wilmore a better chance of sticking on the roster. Martin said recently that Wilmore has to "love the game" more if he's ever going to develop into a productive player. That's a red flag for me. He also needs to get in better shape. He's not fit to play heavy minutes at this level. He needs a full and productive offseason with Nicodemus Christopher before he's ever going to be a rotation player in this program. He was late to report to the team this summer, so he never got a chance to get in ideal shape. That can happen this spring/summer.
As for Chang, Martin planned to redshirt him this season before the NCAA decided this year wouldn't count against any players' eligibility. I'm not sure exactly why they took a chance on him.
Q: I assume some NBA team will give Tilmon a shot in this year’s NBA draft. Mitchell Smith let himself be evaluated for last year’s NBA draft. I’m not a scout, but I don’t see what he does would interest an NBA team. Dru Smith, however, while not a superstar, was one of 10 All-SEC first team. He can shoot the 3, but is not an offensive superstar. Martin brags about his defense. Is the NBA interested in Dru Smith and is Dru Smith interested in the NBA?
A: Dru wants to play professionally. I doubt he gets drafted but I would think he’ll be on an NBA summer league team this year in Vegas or Orlando. If Jordan Barnett and Jordan Geist can get a summer league workouts/contracts, then Smith has the goods to at least earn a look from NBA teams.
I'm not sure Tilmon will get drafted. His lack of shooting range is going to hurt his stock. He's got some obvious skills and natural gifts, but he's going to have to really impress teams in workouts to land a contract for next season. I could see him playing in the G League.