Derrick Goold: The two moves I would make for the Cardinals

We use our weekly chat to dispel some of the social media noise and wild speculation with some hard facts about opt-out clauses, what kind of prospects it really takes to make a trade, and the sticky stuff.
Q: You are John Mozeliak. What do you do to turn this around?
A: This would allow me to wear a bowtie again. It's been a while. Had to give them up.
I trade for a starting pitcher, posthaste. I have no leverage. It's going to hurt a little bit. But I'd like to hear what Texas would want to part with Kyle Gibson. That seems like a good place to start. Plus, bring in another pitcher, possibly for Class AAA to add to the depth there. Reinforce the pitching staff with those moves. The Cardinals already have lost a week -- almost literally.
Q: Could Paul DeJong be trade bait, since the Cardinals have Edmundo Sosa and Delvin Perez? Does DeJong have trade value?
A: Yes, Paul DeJong has trade value, and that would be something the Cardinals are more willing to discuss with Edmundo Sosa playing as well as he did. Delvin Perez is not really in this conversation at the moment. He's at Class AA, and his focus this season is on reasserting his place on the depth chart and as a prospect, not speeding toward the majors. One stride at a time. DeJong is considered a solid/above average shortstop with the ability to play other positions. He has power, has been streaky as a hitter, and he's got a friendly contract for a team that sees him at any position in the infield, honestly.
Q: On a scale from 0-10, how confident are you that the designated hitter will be universal starting next season?
A: 11.
Q: Is it too late to stretch out Alex Reyes to start and send Carlos Martinez back to the bullpen where he was excellent and, most importantly, predictable? … Is there any doubt Reyes' future is in the rotation?
A: It is (too late), according to Mike Shildt. I've asked about this twice over the past two weeks -- about moving Reyes to the rotation because it needs help. Shildt said it would be too much to ask, too tricky to pull off. His exact phrase, and you can still find the story at STLtoday.com, was that it would be the team “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
The organization is fighting back the doubt that Reyes will be in the rotation next year, and they'll have to find their own tendencies to want him in the ninth inning.
Q: Any time team goes through a stretch like this, be it baseball or any other sport, you typically hear about a closed-door team or players-only meeting. Has that happened?
A: The players had a meeting the other day, actually. Matt Carpenter was one of the people who spoke. They've had a few. The manager and the pitching staff had one -- not sure if the door was closed though, but it definitely was a meeting. Yadier Molina was pulling a few teammates aside for private chats over the past week. I got the sense it was in small-group stuff, but it may have been larger. Candidly, I didn't get an attendance, only a description.
Usually things like “closed-door meetings” become a bigger story when they lead to a winning streak or there's a winning streak that can be traced back to them. The Cardinals haven't been winning.
Q: What plan does John Mozeliak have to shake things up? It’s obvious that something needs to change, but trading away star prospects such as Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, Zack Thompson, Matthew Liberatore, Masyn Winn, Jhon Torres, and Ivan Herrera won’t help in the long term.
A: The Cardinals are not looking to trade those prospects. Let's put that in writing now. Their preference would be to avoid trading their top three, four or five prospects. They have no intention of having a conversation at the moment that would require trading Walker, Gorman or Liberatore. They see teams asking for that as trying to exploit them, not trade with them.
Q: Is there any thought the Cardinals are using this year to see what they have prospect wise, and then fill in the gaps with what they need via trade or free agency?
A: To be fair, that describes every year. And if anything, that is something that the Cardinals have pledged to do the past two seasons and then doubled down on after the Randy Arozarena October. They're not rebuilding, though. They're not resetting or reviewing or anything. They don't go trade for Nolan Arenado, bring him to St. Louis, re-sign Yadier Molina, and say, “OK, cool guys, now just chill a year while we figure out this young prospect situation to determine what we need to do for a future team.” This is not a stall year. Don't let them sell you that it is.
The Cardinals' minor-league system is at an odd point, too. They have some high-end talent -- arguably more high-ceiling position prospects than they've had in more than a decade, at least -- but they don't have that next level of talent. They don't have a depth to pull from, not like an organization needs. The Cardinals are top-heavy, and some of that top-heavy talent is also young and several years away from the majors.
Q: Walt Jocketty was let go in 2007 after he assembled one of the more talented teams in franchise history in 2004, won the World Series in 2006, and developed one of the greatest players of all time (Albert Pujols). In the last five years, John Mozeliak has built one division winner that was then embarrassed in the NLCS. Why is there so much patience with him?
A: Because of the organization he has built around and up through the majors, according to ownership. Bill DeWitt Jr. especially likes the structure that been built under Mozeliak's guidance -- and he banked a lot of credibility by getting to four consecutive NLCS, winning two pennants, and the one title. I think that's important to keep in mind as you start to generate an opinion -- the wins and losses on the field are only part of it. Jocketty was fired at the end of a losing season. He was not fired for that losing season. As you know, there was a lot more to it than that. Tthere was the organization that DeWitt wanted the team to become, the integration he wanted between minors and majors and analytics and scouting and all of it, and he turned to Mozeliak to do that.
It is entirely fair for you to base your opinion on wins/losses, pennants/titles. The ownership that is making the decision does not, and has detailed as much publicly. That could be where you disagree with how ownership handles business.
Q: Is it fair to assume that dramatic increases or decreases in spin rate most likely involve doctoring the ball? If so, the evidence is right there for everyone to see with published spin rates. There was much blame for media and MLB ignoring similar, obvious evidence in the 1990s regarding steroids. Do you see sports media heading for a repeat performance of negligent ignorance?
A: Nope. You're literally in a chat that just detailed how reporters are tracking spin rates, and this is something that we've been writing about for ... well, the past several years now. The questions about Houston -- well covered. Heck, in spring training the little old Post-Dispatch right here in River City, on the corner of Fly-Over Avenue and Small Market Boulevard, had a story about it.
There are stories at ESPN and Sports Illustrated today about it.
I'm going to go way out on a limb and suggest the origin of this question actually comes from the media coverage of it. So, no, emphatically no.
Q: When will Nolan Gorman be promoted? … Are any other prospects having breakouts so far this year?
A: The Cardinals expect Gorman to move to Class AAA at some point in the near future, and the general idea was to have him up there around midseason, if the performance merited. Well, here it is, and he's crushing the Texas League, as expected.
Most of the players having strong years for the Cardinals in the minors are position players, which is reflected in the rankings, the situation with the depth, and the records of the individual teams.
Alec Burleson has impressed. So has Jordan Walker. Brady Whalen had a three-homer game this month for Peoria, if you're looking for single-game standouts.
From a pitching standpoint, check out Levi Prater's numbers and Luke Walsh's performance. Those two have stood out to me.
Q: Have you heard more about the Shelby Miller reunion thing? I don't think he's a true solution for this mess, but it has potential to be a fun retread.
A: I have. He was set to make a decision this week, could be today or within the next few days, according to a source. He had at least one other NL team interested. The Cardinals offered a minor-league deal and a chance to go to Class AAA Memphis and perform for a promotion. Miller was intrigued. But he had the time to see if a major-league offer came, with a spot on the 40-man roster, or a better offer.
Q: If the Cardinals continue to spiral, how much likelier is it that Nolan Arenado would opt out?
A: It's not. Nolan Arenado has two opt-outs in his contract. A second one was added because that has monetary value that the union could calculate and wanted it added to compensate for the money being deferred to later, and also along with that came the $15-million year at the end of the contract added for the Cardinals. They would prefer zero opt-outs. The union wanted a second one added to balance the present-day value of the contract.
If Arenado opts out of the contract after 2021, he leaves $179 million guaranteed on the table. He also walks into a market that will be overloaded with shortstops and ... wait for it ... a pending work stoppage and ice-cold market until a new CBA is resolved.
He would have to think that he would get more than the six-year, $179 million left on his deal in that circumstance to make opting out worth it or -- or he would just want to get away from the Cardinals so bad that anything would be better than $179 million guaranteed.
Oh, and he would be doing this at age 30.
That's about one year older than when Anthony Rendon reached free agency and landed a seven-year, $245-million deal. So there's a recent deal that offers some precedent, but this winter is hardly the same atmosphere. So it would be quite a risk, quite a leap, and Arenado runs the chance of leaving quite a lot of guaranteed money behind.