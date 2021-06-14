Derrick Goold: The two moves I would make for the Cardinals

The Cardinals' minor-league system is at an odd point, too. They have some high-end talent -- arguably more high-ceiling position prospects than they've had in more than a decade, at least -- but they don't have that next level of talent. They don't have a depth to pull from, not like an organization needs. The Cardinals are top-heavy, and some of that top-heavy talent is also young and several years away from the majors.

Q: Walt Jocketty was let go in 2007 after he assembled one of the more talented teams in franchise history in 2004, won the World Series in 2006, and developed one of the greatest players of all time (Albert Pujols). In the last five years, John Mozeliak has built one division winner that was then embarrassed in the NLCS. Why is there so much patience with him?

A: Because of the organization he has built around and up through the majors, according to ownership. Bill DeWitt Jr. especially likes the structure that been built under Mozeliak's guidance -- and he banked a lot of credibility by getting to four consecutive NLCS, winning two pennants, and the one title. I think that's important to keep in mind as you start to generate an opinion -- the wins and losses on the field are only part of it. Jocketty was fired at the end of a losing season. He was not fired for that losing season. As you know, there was a lot more to it than that. Tthere was the organization that DeWitt wanted the team to become, the integration he wanted between minors and majors and analytics and scouting and all of it, and he turned to Mozeliak to do that.