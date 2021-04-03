Do the sinking Blues have any untouchables?

Q: It was nice to see Paul DeJong come through in his 1st AB but how do think the top of the Cards lineup will shake out eventually? Most hitters can't hit cleanup successfully and DeJong has a poor history w RISP. Do you see Schildt try O'Neill then maybe Carlson but have to go to Areanado and either bat Carlson 2 or maybe 3 because Goldschmidt is so good at 2?

A: I have my doubts about Paul DeJong holding up in the cleanup spot, for the reasons you mention. The team keeps asking him to do more than history tells us he can do. Until he proves otherwise, he's a No. 6 hitter who can add power and depth to the lineup. And that's fine, since he plays a premium position in the field. He could provide real value as a No. 6 hitter. If Dylan Carlson can join the Arenado/Goldschmidt axis and provide steady pop, that could allow DeJong to slide down at least one slot. And if Tyler O'Neill can hit too, then the top 6/7 hitters look pretty good.

Q: Even if Parayko comes back doesn't Army have to add a RH defenseman as insurance if this team wants to have a chance moving forward? Is moving Hoffman up to the second line his last chance before the deadline or a way of showcasing him for a possible trade?