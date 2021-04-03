Do the sinking Blues have any untouchables?

During our weekly chat with readers we look at the buying and selling prospects for the Blues, the Cardinals lineup and a bad odor coming from Lawrence, Kansas. Here are some of the highlights.
Q: Jeff, with the trading deadline 10 days away, and the Blues with 6 games in that span, how many do they realistically need to win to prevent them from becoming sellers? If they do become sellers what moves do you see Armstrong possibly making? I have to believe Hoffman, Dunn, Bozak and maybe Sanford are on the short list to be moved, but I can’t see getting any immediate help back in return. Maybe just a bunch of high level draft picks? Do we have any “untouchables” on this team?
A: Ryan O'Reilly is untouchable. So is Colton Parayko, unless there is reason to believe his injury is career-threatening. I don't see Vladimir Tarasenko going anywhere. Or Brayden Schenn. Or Jordan Binnington Or Torey Krug. I'd be surprised if David Perron went anywhere. Certainly Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou are big pieces of the future. If Armstrong goes into sell mode, he will look for picks and prospects to restock. The flat salary cap could be in place for years to come, so it's not like the Blues will be able to keep all of their veterans.
I'd say if the Blues will four of their next six games and look good doing it, then Armstrong should stay the course. At some point they need to prove they can elevate their game. If they can't, they can't and management will focus on 2021-22 and a full season with a (hopefully) clean injury slate.
Q: It was nice to see Paul DeJong come through in his 1st AB but how do think the top of the Cards lineup will shake out eventually? Most hitters can't hit cleanup successfully and DeJong has a poor history w RISP. Do you see Schildt try O'Neill then maybe Carlson but have to go to Areanado and either bat Carlson 2 or maybe 3 because Goldschmidt is so good at 2?
A: I have my doubts about Paul DeJong holding up in the cleanup spot, for the reasons you mention. The team keeps asking him to do more than history tells us he can do. Until he proves otherwise, he's a No. 6 hitter who can add power and depth to the lineup. And that's fine, since he plays a premium position in the field. He could provide real value as a No. 6 hitter. If Dylan Carlson can join the Arenado/Goldschmidt axis and provide steady pop, that could allow DeJong to slide down at least one slot. And if Tyler O'Neill can hit too, then the top 6/7 hitters look pretty good.
Q: Even if Parayko comes back doesn't Army have to add a RH defenseman as insurance if this team wants to have a chance moving forward? Is moving Hoffman up to the second line his last chance before the deadline or a way of showcasing him for a possible trade?
A: Hoffman will certainly become a trade chip if this team doesn't gain traction during these next few games. The same will go for Vince Dunn. At some point Armstrong could concede the season -- as he's done in the past -- and look to reset the roster. And if he does that, righthanded defensive depth would be a need. And if the team goes on a tear, then right-side dept could be area he addresses in "buy" mode.
Q: With Carlson's talent ceiling much higher than Bader with the bat, is there any logic to penciling Bader in right field as a platoon type player leaving Dylan alone to man centerfield most games?
A: First of all, we need to see if Bader comes back. That injury seemed pretty severe. At best he will need to return in the minors and work for some time to get his swing back because his spring was a waash. If Bader does return to the big leagues this season, he will play center field when he's in the lineup. Yes, he could see some platoon work and, yes, that would mean Carlson moving back and forth from center to right. The more Carlson can play right field, the better defensively this team will be.
Q: Yeah but how about that Carpenter strikeout... Those are some good swings! Sorry it just didn't feel like a chat without the cursory Carpenter take...
A: Yeah, its hard to imagine a surprisingly good ending to the Carpenter saga this spring. For years we've heard that the underlying metrics suggested he was a better hitter than his batting average indicated. At some point you just have to face the hard reality.
Q: What would be final date the Cards have to trade Jack Flaherty to the Angels if they can't sign him?
A: If he regains his previous form, I'd move him before the 2023 season if all efforts to lock him into a long-term deal fail. That way you could try to help yourself for '23 and beyond. He would be too good of an asset to simply lose.
If it turns out he's just a good player, then using him as a rental player for '23 could make sense if the Cardinals believe they can contend.
Q: Aside from Carpenter coming off the books at the end of the 2021 season, is there anymore financial relief?
A: Fowler's money will be gone as well. The Cardinals are paying almost all of his freight in Anaheim. Carlos Martinez could be in the final year of his contract, although the club holds $17 million and $18 million options on 2022 and '23. What are the odds the Cardinals touch those?
It's possible that Wainwright and Molina will head into the sunset. Andrew Miller's contract is up, as is Kwang Hyun Kim's deal.
But . . . then the Cardinals have to stay paying Nolan Arenado his full $35 million per year. That is where much of the payroll flexibility will go.
Q: Just saw that KU has given Bill Self a "lifetime" contract. Amazing. They're knee deep in a federal investigation and fraud scandal; it's beyond obvious that Bill Self has been doling out cash like lollipops at the dentist's, and they aren't just doubling down on the coach, but pulling their wedding ring off their finger and tossing it in as table stakes. Feels kind of like they're giving the middle finger to the NCAA. UNC wrote the playbook, and they're following it.
A: There is no hard proof that Bill Self himself has been in the middle of unseemly business. But there has been ample smoke around that program for years, which is why TigerFan bristles as this news.
This contract allows Self to step up recruiting while the NCAA process continues at its usual glacial pace. KU is hoping that the NCAA decides to protect one of its brand-name basketball programs and save its bullets for the next time SEMO hands out one too many tuna sandwiches on a road trip or a Mizzou tutor goes overboard helping a "student-athlete" get through an on-line test in one piece.