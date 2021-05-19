Does Armstrong's formula still work for the Blues? Jim Thomas weighs in

From Colorado, we answer questions about Perron's absence, Tarasenko's future and the need for some heavy play.
Q: What is the Blues’ team identity? They're not a speed team. They're not a heavy team anymore. They're not a defensive team. They're not a power-play team. They don't have a sniper. They don't have an elite anything. How does Doug Armstrong not re-tool after this year?
A: Actually, the Blues finished sixth in the league on the power play, so they were pretty good -- better than the Avalanche, in fact -- despite all those early struggles. Your other points are well-taken. Was the defensive falloff this year an aberration or a sign of things to come? Can the Blues get back to playing their heavy, cycle, forecheck game, or is the roster less suited to that now? I don't necessarily mind that they don't have that one elite player. The Blues' success in recent years has been because they have a lot of really good players. Armstrong must decide if that's still the case.
Q: Why are the Blues the only team in the playoffs with guys on the COVID list?
A: I guess it's a case of really bad luck. Earlier in the season, there were 40, 50 names on the list daily, league-wide. But as the vaccine became available, especially in the U.S., NHL players were vaccinated, so the number of players on the list steadily dropped. The Blues made it all the way to Game 54 of a 56-game regular season without a single player on the list.
Follow-up: Any insight on the David Perron COVID issue? I know vaccinations are a personal choice, but in a team sport surely he would not have passed, right?
A: For sure, the decision to get vaccinated is a personal one. But in a team setting, with so much at stake, I don't know why you wouldn't get vaccinated. A couple things to keep in mind: We don't know for sure that Perron is indeed a positive test (although all evidence points in that direction). His presence on the list could be a result of high-risk contact tracing. Although if that were the case, I think the Blues would have told us by now. And he's passed the threshold for a false positive. With the procedure for determining a false positive, you usually know by the third day. This is the fifth day. Players who are vaccinated can still test positive. The vaccines are highly effective, but not 100 percent foolproof, especially when it comes to variant strains. Jake Walman, for example, was vaccinated, and he's still on the COVID list.
Q: How long will it take for the players just returning to the lineup from injury to be 100% effective? Who of that group can/will make the biggest impact?
A: Colton Parayko has been back for a while now, and he looks pretty close to 100 percent. The only other player that just returned was Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body). In terms of how he looks moving around on the ice, skating, he looks pretty good to me. He wasn't out all that long with this latest injury; usually, the longer you're out, the more rusty you're apt to be once you return. And really that's about it. Other than Vince Dunn and the COVID list players (David Perron, Jake Walman, Nathan Walker) the Blues are pretty much injury-free.
Q: What do the Blues need next year to compete for the Cup? If you were general manager, what moves would you consider?
A: You're locked in with your goalie after the six-year deal.
Jaden Schwartz, Mike Hoffman, Tyler Bozak, Carl Gunnarsson are the unrestricted free agents of note. And the Blues will lose someone in the expansion draft. So the bulk of the roster should be back.
I wonder about the defense. The Blues gave up 3 goals a game this season (2.98), their highest figure in years. Do they need to search for another top-tier defenseman?
Will they have enough scoring if Schwartz and Hoffman are gone?
It's time to see what Klim Kostin can do. He needs to be on the opening-day roster, even if it's a fourth-line role.
A part of me is leery of over-reacting personnel-wise due to all the injuries and the strange twists and turns of a COVID season.
Q: Given the uninspired play of the Blues this season, which players would you protect in the expansion draft, in addition to Jordan Binnington and Ryan O'Reilly?
A: I'd go with the 7 forwards, 3 defensemen, 1 goalie formula on the protected list.
Forwards: Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko.
Defensemen: Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug.
Goalie: Jordan Binnington
(I'm wavering a bit on Tarasenko, though)
Q: I would expose Vladimir Tarasenko to the expansion draft. He is damaged goods, even though he has a team-friendly contract. He's nowhere close to being the player he was touted to be. He's one good check into the boards from going on the IL again. Is it time for a change of scenery for Vladi?
A: I think you've summarized something that is on a lot of people's minds, and is kind of coming more to the forefront as the season progresses. All along, I thought this would be a transition season for Tarasenko. And that if we were going to see his return to form, it probably wouldn't happen this season.
Tarasenko simply has missed too much time -- 4 games played, I believe, over the past 1 1/2 years. The risk, of course, is that you expose a perennial 30-goal scorer, Seattle plucks him, he returns to form, and you get nothing in return. Doug Armstrong seems to have a good sense on when to cut ties with players (see David Backes). But this isn't an easy decision.
Q: Do the Blues have enough players who remember how to play a heavy game in the postseason?
A: Good question. Playing a heavy game isn't only about physical contact. It's hounding pucks, winning puck battles, puck possession, crashing the net. I'm not sure the Blues have quite enough of those types on the current roster (one without David Perron and Oskar Sundqvist) to consistently play that way over the course of a game.