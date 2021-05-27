Does Mizzou have depth concerns at wide receiver?

This is the way of the world in sports.

These college athletes don't sign five-year contracts, so why should they be punished if they decide they want to play somewhere else? Geno gets paid $2.4 million a year to deal with these headaches - and he's also free to add anyone else's transfers to his roster.

Q: Hi Dave, can you help me understand why people are against the NIL? I heard Mack Brown's comments about his QB who said that he didn't want to receive payments from NIL because he didn't want other players to be upset he was getting paid (more). It was laughable, is Mack uncomfortable that he is the highest paid employee in the state? Make the pay out in the open, stop all the clandestine payments. No good comes from secret bag men.

A: I think it comes down to fans, coaches and media just being resistant to change or scared of change. Remember, a few years ago college ADs were trying to convince us that the whole system would implode if athletes were given full cost of attendance payments to supplement their scholarships. Remember that crisis?

The Mack Brown/Sam Howell comment was ridiculous if you think about all the college sports that don't offer full scholarships to all their athletes. Baseball players and softball players all take home different kinds of athletic scholarships. Full scholarships, half scholarships, quarter scholarships, etc. Does that cause chaos in their locker rooms? Does the ace pitcher on the softball team feel obligated to give part of her scholarship to the left fielder who’s only on partial scholarship? Of course not. I assume not everyone in the Post-Dispatch sports department makes the same amount of money. Do we divide up our checks and distribute them evenly? Of course not. NIL is a reflection of how the real world works in a free market.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.