Edmonds, Edmundo or an outfielder to be named: Is there a spark to be found for the Cardinals attack?

Cardinals, Blues and SLU fans are searching for answers. We take a stab at providing them in our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are the highlights.
Q: What's the biggest reason for the Cardinals' pitching troubles so far?
A: I can point to one number that jumps out. OK, two numbers. Entering Tuesday night's game, Cardinals pitchers are last in the majors in percentage of first-pitch strikes. They are getting ahead 0-1 just 51.5 percent of the time. That's last among MLB's 30 teams. Mets pitchers have a league-best first-strike percentage of 65.6. The best way to get strikeouts and outs is to start ahead. The best way to have efficient outings is to start ahead. Cardinals pitchers are not doing it often enough. It's a big factor in another important number: 18.2. That's the average number of pitches thrown by the Cardinals per inning. It's also the worst average in the league at this time. The Dodgers are leading the league with 15.3 pitches per inning. You can see how those are adding up fast. The Cardinals are not a high-strikeout team in terms of their starters. Their best bet for strikeouts and easy outs is to get ahead, and to let their defense work for them after getting ahead.
Entering Tuesday's game, Cardinals starters had pitched 43.1 innings through 10 games. Cardinals relievers have pitched 44.2.
Only two teams in the majors have bullpens that have handled more innings through 10 games.
Only one team, the Athletics (4-7) have had more batters faced by relievers than the Cardinals' 195, and the A's have played 11 games, not 10.
As Shildt said, that's not a sustainable model. Getting ahead 0-1 will change a lot of that.
Q: Are the Cardinals striking out more than other teams?
A: Entering Tuesday's game the Cardinals were right around the middle of the pack in strikeout rate (25.9 percent, 14th in the majors) and percentage of swings that miss (27.2 percent, 13th). Two players, Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neill (14) had been the biggest contributors to those strikeouts. It's early, so I'm not making any big judgments, but I still see a team that's bigger problem is a lack of damage, not an overload of strikeouts. The Cards are bottom-10 in slugging percentage, checking in at .360, or 22nd entering Tuesday's game. But if you can't slug, you don't want to be a middle-of-the-pack strikeout team.
Q: Can the Blues find some magic?
A: Hopefully the trade-deadline endorsement from GM Doug Armstrong that he would rather see them play this thing out than whack off a piece or two to help the future should add some spunk. They don't have a fire burning yet, but they've got a little baby flame. Armstrong didn't snuff it out. It's on the team to bring it to a roar. If these guys can get into the postseason, there's really no telling what they might do. They haven't had much time to play with all of their key players together. Now they get a chance to turn a disappointing season (so far) into a special one.
Q: What would have to happen for the Cardinals to change their tune and add an outfielder from the outside, and when could it happen?
A: It would take the production and/or standings reaching a point where the Cardinals decide to expedite their sorting through of internal options, which they committed to this offseason and maintained after Bader went down during spring training and O'Neill not too long after that. The trade deadline is a natural time to upgrade if you want to, because the deadline forces teams to act when it comes to buying or selling. The availability of outfielders with solid histories of power -- but a lack of it recently -- makes things a little more interesting for the sake of speculation before that. Ryan Braun and Yoenis Cespedes are free agents. Yasiel Puig seems to be being viewed as untouchable due to allegations of sexual assault that have been made against him.
Q: What evidence can you point to when suggesting John Gant should remain in the rotation instead of Carlos Martinez if Johan Oviedo forces his way into the starting five?
A: John Gant as a starter since 2018: 3.55 ERA, with 57 percent of his starts lasting five innings or longer.
Carlos Martinez as a starter since 2018: 4.63 ERA with 64 percent of his starts lasting five innings or longer.
I'm not trying to turn John Gant into a Cy Young award winner or anything.
But it's getting hard to ignore what we have watched from Martinez as a starter for a while now.
None of his last 10 starts have gone past five innings. He has a 7.86 ERA in those starts and the team is 2-8 in those games. Opponents averaging .316 and slugging .549 against him during it.
This is why the Cardinals made him a rotation challenger, not a rotation lock, entering spring training -- but their tune changed after the injuries to Mikolas and Kim.
Oviedo is the sixth starter. What exactly that means I'm not sure. I do think there's a chance he winds up making better starts than someone in the starting five. If he does that often enough, it would make sense to get him more starts.
Q: Is batting Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado together at No. 2 and No. 3 causing them to miss RBI opportunities?
A: I'd probably put them 3-4, but the new school thinking (some of which I agree with) says put your best hitters up higher so they can get more at-bats over the course of the season. Slotting them 2-3 means more at-bats for the two best hitters while still creating more RBI opportunities than 1-2. And 2-3 guarantees opponents have to see your two best hitters in the first inning. If they pounce, that can swing a game from the start. I still like the idea of having Edman, Carlson, Goldschmidt and Arenado at the top of the order to start games, with Molina at five as long as he's hitting like he is now.
Q: Isn't Yadier Molina hitting cleanup a sign a lineup is in trouble?
A: Shouldn't it be about production?
Right now the Cardinals have a cleanup hitter who has an OPS of .998.
The MLB average OPS for a cleanup hitter so far this season is .738.
Is Molina going to keep up this tear?
History would suggest no, he's not.
But until he cools off or someone overpowers him, let him ride.
Hell, even if some of the other parts of the lineup do fire, let him ride.
Don't fix what isn't broken.
Q: Why won't the Cardinals play Edmundo Sosa over Paul DeJong?
A: The Cardinals aren't going to bench DeJong unless he's hurt or needs some sort of a mental reset. They clearly see Sosa as a defense-only player, pretty much. He's had all of 11 at-bats in the majors, and they don't like going to him for pinch-hit opportunities much. Jose Rondon should probably replace him on the bench if there's such a reluctance to use him, especially if the offense continues to struggle. Sosa is out of options, so he had the upper hand. But there's no sense in keeping a player who is not being used just to keep a team from taking him. Especially if there's a bat that could be used more effectively, like Rondon, available. Rondon can handle some shortstop. If something happens where there's more of a defensive need there, Edman can play there, too. Sosa just doesn't seem to have much of a role on Shildt's bench.
Q: Do teams still need hitting coaches when so many players have individual people they prefer to workshop their swings with? How much is hitting coach Jeff Albert to blame for the lineup's slow start? Could be on on the hot seat?
A: If teams didn't have hitting coaches, who would get fired when a lineup can't be flipped?
I'm kidding, mostly.
You all know I have not been singing the praises of Jeff Albert.
I think this is the make-or-break year for him in this role.
I don't see the Cardinals pivoting away from him after 10 games, though.
If that was the case they would have let him go or reassigned him to a different role this offseason.
Yes, many players on many teams have individualized hitting coaches or people they work with.
That used to be a sign of problems with the team hitting coach, maybe.
Now it's pretty common, and the good hitting coaches build a bridge between players' individual instructors and the team to make sure lines of communication are open.
Think of it like a trainer.
Guys have their individual workouts during the offseason that they like. It doesn't necessarily mean the team's training staff is bad.
What you don't want is one trainer coaching power lifting while the other coaches marathon running, if that clumsy analogy makes sense.
You want everyone on the same page, speaking the same language, more or less.
As for Albert, specifically, it is not a ringing endorsement that one of his most outspoken defenders, Paul DeJong, is struggling mightily to start the season.
Jim Edmonds' continued conversations on the TV broadcasts about how many of the hitters he talks to on a regular basis about hitting does open the door to questions about what guys may or may not be getting from Albert.
I know some guys are all-in on Albert and some guys are not.
Q: Do people fretting about the idea of Nolan Arenado using his opt-outs realize players rarely do that?
A: Probably not, but it's a great point.
It's very hard to believe Arenado would play to a level this season -- or next -- that would guarantee him more money than he will already be making on the deal the Cardinals took on from the Rockies.
If there's a what-if fear, and there's been no indication it's worth fearing in reality, it's that Arenado sees a chance to join a team that will get him closer to a championship, even if means taking less money. Or if there is a team that will pay him big and is better positioned to win big, like the Dodgers. That's really the only potentially realistic team to fear, the Dodgers. And it might not be much of a fear at all. But Justin Turner ain't gonna play forever.
I'll just add this. Arenado was happy in Colorado until he wasn't. Other than his personal beef with the GM there, one that seemed to be of the GM's foolish doing, Arenado got unhappy because he didn't see the Rockies doing things to build a winner after his big extension. He realized he was The Big Move. Well, the best way for the Cardinals to make sure he doesn't get some sort of wandering eye during his quest for a championship -- if that's a realistic fear; he says it's not -- is to win big with him. That's part of the reason I think this isn't the trade deadline for the Cardinals to do nothing.
Q: How much better would the Cardinals lineup look if Kolten Wong's contract option was picked up?
A: It wouldn't look as great if Wong is on the injured list with an oblique, as he is currently.
Staying healthy has been one of his problems, unfortunately.
The Cardinals let him walk because they wanted to steer the money elsewhere. So far, that doesn't look like a terrible call because Wong is hurt. But yes, Wong gets the chance to prove they were shortsighted, and if he gets healthy and stays healthy, he just might.
Q: Could Yadier Molina's hot start lead to an extension?
A: Molina is now on the Adam Wainwright plan. If he's healthy and performing, then sign him up for another year. I don't think it would be a decision the Cardinals would need or want to make before then. See how he plays. See how he holds up. See if he wants to keep playing after the season. If he really wanted to leave, he would have done it this offseason.
Q: What happened to Tyler O'Neill between the end of spring training and his injury? He went from looking totally locked in to looking lost?
A: He's just an incredibly streaky hitter who gets out of sorts quickly.
He was looking very good this spring. No doubt about it.
And he has had impressive surges in the past.
But the sustainability is not there, and his injuries are becoming a bigger issue as well.
I remember when they traded for him and the team went on and on about how he was big and strong but not injury prone like people would wrongly assume.
Well, this is his fifth time on the injured list since 2018.
What made him stand out this spring was his willingness to hit it the other way. He looked more pull happy once games started counting.
Q: What do you think about MLB moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta and the reaction of the GOP challenging the league's antitrust exemption as a result?
A: I think MLB did it to please some of their big partners and, perhaps more importantly, dodge what it felt could have been a bad situation if players decided to not play in the game. Clearly baseball knew there would be some backlash, and we are seeing that now, with senators trying to pull the anti-trust exemption But what baseball decided was that that blowback would be less damaging than what could happen if there was an All-Star game in Atlanta that all players -- or some key ones -- refused to play in. People will twist the decision into whatever they want it to represent -- a win for the left, a loss for the right, a win for equality, a loss for states' rights. And it can be all of those things depending on your viewpoint. But if you're giving baseball, and especially Rob Manfred, credit for doing anything other than doing what he thinks is best to protect his owners and his owners' bottom line, than you are giving him more credit than I do. Sports and politics have always been and will always be intertwined. This is just the latest example. And while this is a right-led reaction to the league moving the All-Star game, some on the left, including Bernie Sanders, have called for the end of the anti-trust exemption for MLB in the past. I doubt it will get much steam because of the topic that has returned the discussion into the mainstream. We'll see.
Q: Do you think SLU's Jordan Goodwin and Hashan French should consider coming back to Midtown for another year of college hoops instead of going pro?
A: Yes. Both. I don't think either is a first-round NBA prospect at the moment, and it's a lot easier to jump from college to the NBA than it is from overseas to the NBA.
If they're done with the college scene and want to make some money overseas, go for it. That's a good life, too. But if the NBA is their goal, I think another year of college, in a normal season, could help them.
Q: What are players saying about the new baseball? What results are the league hoping it produces?
A: "Slicker" is a term I've heard used once or twice do describe them. By the end of the month we will be able to compare April 2019 to April 2021. I'm not sure we should compare anything to 2020, to be honest. So far this season teams are averaging 1.17 home runs per game. Last season it was 1.28. In 2019 it was 1.39. It's the first month and conditions are cold. We should see more informative numbers soon. The goal is to have fewer "cheap" home runs and more balls in play.