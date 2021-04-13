Edmonds, Edmundo or an outfielder to be named: Is there a spark to be found for the Cardinals attack?

A: I think MLB did it to please some of their big partners and, perhaps more importantly, dodge what it felt could have been a bad situation if players decided to not play in the game. Clearly baseball knew there would be some backlash, and we are seeing that now, with senators trying to pull the anti-trust exemption But what baseball decided was that that blowback would be less damaging than what could happen if there was an All-Star game in Atlanta that all players -- or some key ones -- refused to play in. People will twist the decision into whatever they want it to represent -- a win for the left, a loss for the right, a win for equality, a loss for states' rights. And it can be all of those things depending on your viewpoint. But if you're giving baseball, and especially Rob Manfred, credit for doing anything other than doing what he thinks is best to protect his owners and his owners' bottom line, than you are giving him more credit than I do. Sports and politics have always been and will always be intertwined. This is just the latest example. And while this is a right-led reaction to the league moving the All-Star game, some on the left, including Bernie Sanders, have called for the end of the anti-trust exemption for MLB in the past. I doubt it will get much steam because of the topic that has returned the discussion into the mainstream. We'll see.