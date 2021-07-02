Eight wins or bust for Mizzou football?

Here's a look at this week's highlights of our chat with Mizzou fans.
Q: Anything less than 8 wins will be a failure this fall, correct?
A: No way. I think Missouri can win eight or nine games this year but wouldn't be at all surprised by seven, maybe even six.
The new staff has generated a lot of excitement off the field, but let's not forget a 5-5 team that was blown out in all five losses has to replace its five best players. Mizzou will probably be a decided favorite (10 points or more) in five games: Central Michigan, SEMO, North Texas, Vandy, South Carolina ... an underdog in three games: Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida ... with the rest as toss-up games: Kentucky, Boston College, Tennessee, Arkansas. Win the first five, lose the middle three, split the final four and you're looking at 7-5. I don't think that's unrealistic at all — or by any means a failure.
It's fair to say the program's current roster/recruiting structure is built for 2022 to be the season that Mizzou can truly push Georgia/Florida in the SEC East. Progress in 2021 would be seven or more wins ... unless there are more outcomes like last year's Georgia game or physical mismatches like the Tennessee game.
Q: I think what separates the best in the SEC from the rest is depth at every position. While we cannot compete with the elite teams in the conference, what areas are we strongest with depth and weakest, in your opinion?
A: Mizzou has solid depth along the D-line. I'm not sure there's a superstar in that group — at least not heading into the season — but you've got a mix of experience and upside across the board. Jeffcoat, McGuire, Turner, Robledo at D-end, along with Hansford, York and the incoming freshman. Ford and Montgomery could push for roles. At D-tackle, Whiteside and Byers have played a lot of SEC ball. George was impressive in the spring. Darius Robinson is good enough to start. Key will see action.
Otherwise, I wouldn't say there's a spot on the team with established depth. Mizzou has three tested FBS corners in Rakestraw, Evans and Green, but the two Tulsa transfers will have to prove they can make the quick transition. That position group has the potential to be a strength — but just potential now.
As for the weakest spots in terms of depth, there's just one QB with considerable game experience. MU upgraded at receiver and added some pieces along the O-line, but I’m not sure there's not a proven first- or second-team All-SEC player in those groups. Nicholson is a solid SEC inside linebacker but his running mate will be either a newcomer or someone with limited college snaps.
Q: Is Tyler Badie ready to be the feature back? I fear RB could be a legitimate problem.
A: Badie said in the spring he wants to prove he's the best running back in the SEC. He's not short on confidence. He's never had more than 16 carries in a game. He's had double-digit carries only 10 times in three years. For whatever reason, coaches have been reluctant to lean on him heavily in the run game. The primary reason has been Larry Rountree's presence. Drinkwitz has talked about using a running back committee approach this year. I still think Badie can get more touches this year and be a productive playmaker in multiple ways. But he can’t do it alone.
Q: Why all the skepticism about Drink’s future at MIZ? Like he wants to pack up the entire staff he just assembled and head to greener pastures? I can’t recall a MIZ fb HC that moved on to a bigger stage? Sure hoops but FB not so much.
A: Frank Broyles and Dan Devine both left Mizzou for different/better jobs: Broyles to Arkansas, Devine for the Green Bay Packers. Every football coach since then was either fired (Onofrio, Powers, Widenhofer, Stull, Smith, Odom) or retired (Pinkel).
I think some assume any coach who has a whiff of success at Missouri views this as a stepping-stone job to more money and greater resources. It's true that Drinkwitz can make more money somewhere else and have more at his fingertips in terms of resources and fan support, but Pinkel proved you can win at Missouri on a national level and didn't have to seek those greener pastures to find success.
Q: I know how committed Cuonzo is to his kids and their social and basketball development. However, it seems like he has a bigger agenda at play that's admirable which advocating for social justice, ensuring that the NCAA does right for its student-athletes by serving on key committees; and developing the current players on and off the court. I question whether he has the same energies and focus to recruit at a level of a Drinkwitz. I just see vast differences in the way they use social media and contacting difference-makers through the nation and region. In the end, do you think this will prove to be fatal in his efforts to bring Mizzou to be a consistent top-4 finisher in the SEC within the next 5 years?
A: I don't think you're giving Martin enough credit for what he's capable of doing. You can be an advocate for your players' rights and their futures outside of basketball while at the same time putting all your energy into recruiting. He just completely rebuilt his roster in less than two months. He’s hosted a lot of 2022 and 2023 recruits on visits over the last four weeks. That required work and energy.
Also I don't recall anyone questioning Drinkwitz's commitment to recruiting when he was leading his team on a march through Columbia after the death of George Floyd or when he allowed the team to cancel an August practice to they could focus on racial and social issues. Coaches are capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time, especially these two.
Q: As a subscriber I look forward to this chat. Thanks for your effort, knowledge and patience with all of us. Just joined so maybe you have answered this question. On the piece I think it was today you noted that universities are not allowed yet to do the sponsor interactions fir the athletes. It is to be 3rd party. Wow, am I overreacting to think unscrupulous relatives, so called friends and such if utilized rather than real agents can be not just troublesome but dangerous for integrity of it all ?
A: It's going to be messy, no doubt. But there are structures and guardrails in place to avoid some of the problems you mention.
Here's one: "Student-athletes may hire an attorney or agent only for NIL activities. Student-athletes continue to be prohibited from agreeing to be represented for future professional athletic contract negotiations. Anyone assisting a student-athlete in negotiating NIL agreements must be registered as an Athlete Agent with the Missouri Division of Professional Registration, and the University of Missouri Professional Sports Counseling Panel.
A few more rules:
"Missouri State Law (effective August 28, 2021) prohibits all University employees from compensating or causing compensation to be directed to a student-athlete, a prospective student-athlete, or their family members for NIL activities. While it is permissible for a booster to compensate a student-athlete for NIL activities, University employees may not be involved in arranging NIL activities."
" As long as University staff member is not involved in arranging for the promotion, it is permissible for a booster to contract with a student-athlete for NIL activities."
"Student-athletes are required to disclose all NIL activities to the Athletic Compliance Office before they occur."