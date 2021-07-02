Eight wins or bust for Mizzou football?

A: Mizzou has solid depth along the D-line. I'm not sure there's a superstar in that group — at least not heading into the season — but you've got a mix of experience and upside across the board. Jeffcoat, McGuire, Turner, Robledo at D-end, along with Hansford, York and the incoming freshman. Ford and Montgomery could push for roles. At D-tackle, Whiteside and Byers have played a lot of SEC ball. George was impressive in the spring. Darius Robinson is good enough to start. Key will see action.

Otherwise, I wouldn't say there's a spot on the team with established depth. Mizzou has three tested FBS corners in Rakestraw, Evans and Green, but the two Tulsa transfers will have to prove they can make the quick transition. That position group has the potential to be a strength — but just potential now.

As for the weakest spots in terms of depth, there's just one QB with considerable game experience. MU upgraded at receiver and added some pieces along the O-line, but I’m not sure there's not a proven first- or second-team All-SEC player in those groups. Nicholson is a solid SEC inside linebacker but his running mate will be either a newcomer or someone with limited college snaps.

Q: Is Tyler Badie ready to be the feature back? I fear RB could be a legitimate problem.