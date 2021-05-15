Even with DeJong out, does Matt Carpenter really need to bat so high in the Cardinals lineup?

A: Berube's job was secure. Doug Armstrong has shown has been slow to put coaches on the hot seat in his career and Berube's Cup triumph earned him tons of equity. Size is not the whole deal here, as Robert Bortuzzo and Nikko Mikkola can tell you. Both sat for stretches this season behind smaller defensemen who were better with the puck. Players need to be strong on the puck defensively and smart with it offensively to stay in the lineup. The Chief's system, like most, relies on players getting to the right spot on time and making a strong play when they arrive. Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev are not giants, but they are two examples of what Berube values up front. Faulk is no giant either and he's been great in this system.

Q: If Edman continues to excel, what to do with Gorman? Is he the first superstar DH in franchise history?

A; It's way too early to worry about Gorman's place in the majors. Right now he's striking out every other at bat at the Double-A level. But if he learns to make enough contact to advance to the majors, then, yes, he will likely need to embrace the DH role to play here. Edman fills a key offense role on this team and he's been fine at second base. Forcing Gorman to play second base has always looked like a classic square peg/round hole deal.

Q: Tarasenko for Eichel, straight up?